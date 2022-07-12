U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,842.74
    -11.69 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,182.94
    +9.10 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,309.16
    -63.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,737.16
    +5.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.45
    -6.64 (-6.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.70
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.29 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0051
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    -0.0830 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5460
    -0.8740 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,852.97
    -527.08 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.74
    -2.64 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.89
    -11.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

U.N. aid to Syria from Turkey extended until January

·1 min read

UNITED NATIONS, July 12 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council voted on Tuesday to allow U.N. aid deliveries to continue until Jan. 10 to some 4 million people in northwest Syria from Turkey, reaching a deal on its third attempt after the mandate for the operation expired.

The United States, Britain and France abstained from the vote because they wanted to extend the long-running humanitarian aid operation for one year. Russia vetoed that move in a vote on Friday and then failed in its own push for a six-month renewal. The mandate for the aid operation expired on Sunday. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

