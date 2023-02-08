U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,117.86
    -46.14 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,949.01
    -207.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,910.52
    -203.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.60
    -30.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    +1.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    -0.0210 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3400
    +0.2680 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,972.59
    -235.05 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.21
    -7.68 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     
HAPPENING SOON:

What you need to know from Disney's earnings call

U.N. aviation agency forecasts rapid growth in passenger demand in 2023

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: 5G technology may conflict with commercial aviation

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The United Nations' aviation agency on Wednesday forecast global air passenger demand in 2023 will rapidly recover to pre-pandemic levels on most routes by the first quarter and that 3% growth from 2019 levels will be achieved by the end of the year.

"The air passenger forecasts ICAO is announcing today build on the strong momentum toward recovery in 2022, as previously assessed by ICAO statistical analysis," the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar said in a statement.

ICAO's prediction is the first major global forecast since China abandoned COVID-19 travel restrictions last month. In December airlines association IATA predicted a full global recovery to 2019 levels by 2024.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Centene reaches $215 million settlement addressing California drug overcharges

    Centene Corp has reached a $215.4 million settlement with California to resolve accusations it overcharged a state program for affordable healthcare by falsely inflating its costs for providing prescription drugs to patients. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the settlement on Wednesday with the managed care company, which denied liability and wrongdoing but considered the settlement "fair, reasonable, and adequate."

  • Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -370.97% and 4.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Reports Q4 Loss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Spirit AeroSystems' (SPR) total fourth-quarter revenues of $1,320 million miss the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% but rise 23% on a year-over-year basis.

  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 7, 2023 Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Glenn, and I will be your coordinator today. I would now like to turn the presentation over […]

  • Roger Goodell speaks at Super Bowl 57: On Damar Hamlin, Commanders, concussions and more

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at Wednesday news conference before the Super Bowl, said the game of football "has never been better."

  • Catalent (CTLT) Surges on Rumors of Acquisition by Danaher

    Catalent (CTLT) shares gain significantly, following a Bloomberg report about a potential acquisition of the CDMO company by Danaher, a life sciences company.

  • Mattel forecasts 2023 profit below estimates as inflation hits demand

    (Reuters) -Mattel Inc forecast 2023 earnings below estimates on Wednesday, joining rival Hasbro Inc in feeling the brunt of persistently high inflation that has hit demand for its action figures and Barbie dolls. While the toy industry has historically been more resilient to economic downturns than other discretionary sectors, Mattel said demand dropped off suddenly and sharply in October and November, leading to more profit-margin denting clearance sales to get rid of excess inventory. "As we enter 2023 we expect it to be a challenging environment for consumers, not just in toys, but in general, so there could be volatility," Mattel Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz told Reuters.

  • Lyft continues to maneuver through driver shortage as rival Uber boasts revenue growth

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the competition between Uber and Lyft.

  • Massachusetts mom was having ‘one of her best days’ before she allegedly strangled 3 children, husband told police

    Before Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children, she had been having “one of her best days” after a long struggle with anxiety, her husband told officials.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery opts to keep Discovery+ as a standalone service

    Yahoo Finance media correspondent Allie Canal joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss WBD's plans to keep Discovery+ as a standalone streaming service.

  • Earthquake takeaways: Hope fading in frigid Turkey, Syria

    The search for survivors of the earthquake that toppled thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria reached a critical stretch on Wednesday, with rescue teams from two dozen countries helping locals sift through the rubble and experts warning that the realistic window to find any in the subfreezing temperatures was quickly closing. Nearly all of Turkey is very seismically active so the country is no stranger to devastating earthquakes — a 7.4 magnitude temblor that struck near Istanbul in 1999 killed an estimated 18,000 people. The extent of the devastation was breathtaking, with rows of apartment blocks reduced to twisted metal, rubble and dust in many communities.

  • Spirit Aero experiencing disruptions in supplying parts for 787, A350 programs

    (Reuters) -Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was experiencing disruptions in supplying parts for the industry's top-selling wide-body jets, the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, due in part to labor shortages. Spirit, one of the industry's biggest suppliers, said the process of retrofitting stored fuselages for Boeing Co's 787 jets was taking longer than expected as the process requires more labor than usual. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last year cleared the way for 787 deliveries to resume after approving Boeing's inspection and retrofit plan needed to meet certification standards in July.

  • This Semi-private Jet Company Makes Luxury Air Travel As Affordable As Flying Economy

    Everything you need to know about flying on semi-private air carrier JSX.

  • 4 people taken to hospital after fire forces United flight to return to San Diego

    The New Jersey-bound flight had to return to San Diego International Airport after the fire broke out.

  • Last Boeing 747 rolls out of the factory: How the 'queen of the skies' reigned over air travel

    On Jan. 31, 2023, Boeing completed its last 747, the airplane that helped make international air travel affordable.

  • Tesla’s ‘Master Plan 3’: What to expect from Elon Musk at Investor Day

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Tesla's 'Master Plan 3'.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The decline came after the drugmaker announced its 2022 full-year and fourth-quarter results. Teva reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.88 billion, down 5% year over year.

  • Affirm to lay off 19% of staff, stock tanks after earnings

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares were plunging 18% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the buy-now-pay-later company fell short with its results and outlook.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.