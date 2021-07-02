U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.82 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.95 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.51 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0400
    -0.4830 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,513.71
    -74.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.95
    +7.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.24 (+0.27%)
     

U.N.-backed Libya talks fail to reach consensus - statement

·1 min read

GENEVA, July 2 (Reuters) - U.N.-sponsored talks aimed at paving the way for elections in Libya in late December failed to find common ground, the deputy of the U.N. mission in Libya said on Friday night after weeklong talks near Geneva.

Raisedon Zenenga, Assistant Secretary-General and mission coordinator of the U.N. Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told the closing session: "The people of Libya will certainly feel let down as they still aspire to the opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in presidential and parliamentary elections on 24 December. This does not bode well for the credibility and future relevance of the LPDF (Libyan Political Dialogue Forum)."

"I encourage you to continue to consult among yourselves to pursue a workable compromise and cement what unites you," he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli;)

Recommended Stories

  • Station astronauts welcome civilian space travel

    As billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson prepare for space flights, professional astronauts say bring it on.

  • Friday evening UK news briefing: Germany to relax quarantine for double-jabbed Britons, says Angela Merkel

    Angela Merkel has said Germany will soon relax requirements for fully-vaccinated Britons to quarantine. During her last visit to the UK as Chancellor, where she has also met with the Queen, Ms Merkel held a joint press conference with Boris Johnson at Chequers. The German chancellor said: "In the foreseeable future, those who have had double-jabs will be able to travel again without quarantine." Meanwhile, the Prime Minister added that there is "no reason" why Britons would be excluded from the

  • S&P 500 Closes at a Record for the 7th Straight Day for the First Time in 24 Years

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all climbed to new all-time highs ahead of the U.S. holiday weekend, with the Dow notching its first record close since May.

  • Don Jr compares Trump Organization charges to Putin’s persecution of Navalny

    Donald Trump Jr has compared the criminal charges against his father’s business to Vladimir Putin’s persecution of Alexei Navalny. “This is the political persecution of a political enemy,” he said, before getting the Russian opposition leader’s name wrong.

  • Why Coupang Stock Soared This Week

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce company Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) were up this week after The Korea Times reported that the company may be able to refinance its outstanding debt with Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). Recently, a fire burned down a warehouse owned by Coupang. With the warehouse burned down, The Korea Times is reporting that Goldman Sachs will likely ask for early repayment on this debt, which will allow Coupang to obtain new loans at a lower interest rate.

  • CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall Street hits record on robust June jobs data

    Wall Street scaled new highs on Friday, with the S&P closing up for a seventh straight day, after jobs data for June showed robust hiring yet persistent weakness in the labor market that will keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates any time soon. The streak was the longest run of consecutive record closes since June 1997, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

  • Janice Dickinson felt like she had been 'kicked in the stomach' when Bill Cosby was released from prison

    Dickinson encouraged people who are sexually assaulted to report it immediately.

  • Ireland rebels against Biden tax deal in blow to US

    Ireland has joined a rebellion against Joe Biden's global deal on corporation tax as it seeks to maintain the low rate that has made it an EU haven for tech giants. The country is among nine others which have rejected the deal, with Ireland's finance minister saying it was not in a position to join the agreement due to proposals for a global minimum tax rate of at least 15pc which have been championed by the US. Ireland's refusal to back the shake-up will be viewed as a snub to Biden who has str

  • Trump Organization Charges Magnify Risks of Debt Refinancing

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after President Donald Trump helped incite a riot in the Capitol, prospects for his family business were surprisingly not that bad.Sure, some business partners were cutting ties and fewer tourists were staying at his hotel in Washington D.C., but he’d recently refinanced debt tied to one of his most valuable properties, Mar-A-Lago was bustling and he was teasing a new social media operation.Now, in the latest twist, the business and its longtime Chief Financial Officer

  • China and Hong Kong stocks tumble after ‘broken heads and bloodshed’ speech from Xi

    The Chinese Communist Party marked its centenary with tough talk by Chinese President Xi Jinping. That weighed on stocks in the region.

  • The tax shock that could save Social Security

    If they come for our Social Security and Medicare checks in a few years’ time – and there is an ominous chance that they might – the month just past will be worth remembering. It was in June 2021 that we got clear confirmation that we could rescue our country’s retirement system simply, fairly and without breaking a sweat. ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative public interest website, got hold of the secret tax filings of the superrich.

  • 10-year Treasury yield slides to lowest since March despite better-than-expected June jobs

    U.S. Treasury yields fall across the board Friday, with the 10-year hitting its lowest level since early March, even though the latest monthly update on the labor market showed that 850,000 new jobs were created in June as the economy perked up and companies rushed to add more workers.

  • Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Raise Eyebrows With Responses To Trump Org Charges

    Donald Trump's sons left some people puzzled over their defenses to the charges filed against the Trump family business.

  • Why the latest jobs report ‘puts the fed between a rock and a hard place’

    The Conference Board Chief Economist, Dana Peterson&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh’s comments on the economic recovery of America and the what we can expect moving forward in the labor shortage after the June jobs report.

  • The June jobs report was ‘important for Fed watchers’: Portfolio Manager

    Rachael Aiken, Rockland Trust Vice President Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss outlook on the overall market amid the June jobs report.

  • Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

    The U.S. Department of Education has canceled approximately $3 billion in student loans since President Joe Biden entered office in January 2021. The agency first forgave $1 billion in March for 72,000 borrowers with approved fraud claims against colleges, universities … Continue reading → The post Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gamer’s 69PWNDU vanity license plate is ‘offensive,’ Tennessee says. Now she’s suing

    Leah Gilliam said her constitutional rights were violated when state officials revoked the vanity plate she’s had for more than a decade.

  • Owning stocks is ‘a privilege of the few’: Betterment CEO

    Betterment CEO Sarah Levy joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss digital trading and increased access to the stock market.

  • Bonds that can thrive despite higher global inflation and interest rates

    Retirees and near-retirees may not need to reduce or eliminate their fixed income exposure out of a concern for higher global inflation and interest rates. Deluard’s argument is that a unique combination of demographic, economic, monetary and political forces in China will keep Chinese interest rates low and the Chinese currency stable in coming decades.

  • Eric Trump Gave a Bizarre Defense of the Trump Kids’ ‘Clean Lives’ Amid Trump Organization Charges

    After yesterday’s indictment of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, along with the company and the Trump Payroll Corporation, for tax fraud, Eric Trump took to the airwaves to defend his colleague and his family. While speaking to Newsmax on Thursday night, the middle son of Donald Trump decided to take his grievances in a unique, […]