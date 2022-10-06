U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,781.50
    -12.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,214.00
    -96.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,592.75
    -31.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.60
    -8.40 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.45
    -0.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9836
    -0.0049 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0100 (+0.27%)
     

  • Vix

    29.00
    -0.07 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1221
    -0.0101 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7910
    +0.1810 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,103.93
    +182.54 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.45
    -0.96 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.89
    -72.73 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

U.N. body rejects historic debate on China's human rights record

1

GENEVA, Oct 6 (Reuters) -

The U.N. rights council on Thursday rejected a Western-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region after a U.N. report found possible crimes against humanity.

The defeat (19 against, 17 for) is only the second time in the council's 16-year history that a motion has been defeated and is seen by observers as a setback to both accountability efforts and the West's moral authority on human rights. (Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Paul Carrel)

Recommended Stories

  • UN rights body rejects Western bid to debate Xinjiang abuses

    In a close diplomatic victory for China, the U.N.'s top human rights body on Thursday voted down a proposal from Britain, Turkey, the United States and other mostly Western countries to hold a debate on alleged rights abuses against Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China's western Xinjiang region. At the 47-member state Human Rights Council, 17 countries voted in favor, 19 were against, and 11 abstained in a vote to hold a debate on Xinjiang at its next session in March.

  • Major U.N. powers question Pacific islanders' call for nuclear legacy help

    Nuclear powers have criticized an effort led by the Marshall Islands at the United Nations to seek help on dealing with the consequences of nuclear testing, sources following the talks involving countries including the United States, Britain, Russia, India and China told Reuters. Pacific islanders, who are particularly threatened by rising sea levels from climate change, are becoming more vocal in seeking redress from former colonial powers and wealthy countries on environmental and climate issues which they say affect their human rights. This motion brought to the Human Rights Council on Monday by the Marshall Islands, Fiji, Nauru, Samoa and Vanuatu and backed by Australia requests assistance from the U.N. rights office; seeks a report from its boss; and calls for a future debate at the council.

  • Ukraine Central Banker Quits, Adding to War’s Economic Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko unexpectedly resigned, citing health reasons as the country battles to fend off Russia’s invasion and stabilize an economy devastated by war.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopStock Shorts Fold i

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but the labor market remains tight even as demand for labor is cooling amid higher interest rates. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 29,000 to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 for the week ended Oct. 1, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The labor market has been largely resilient, though some cracks are emerging as the Federal Reserve ramps up its monetary policy tightening campaign.

  • The Boy with Two Hearts, National, review: a heavy-handed production that treats its audience like children

    “Women are not third-class citizens.” So proclaims mother-of-three Fariba in a courageous speech to fellow parents, denouncing the Taliban as thugs – a powerful parallel to the current protests in Iran, and a bleak observation that Afghanistan now looks much as it did back in 2000, when this play is set. Soon there’s an ominous knock at the door, the cue for her family to flee to the UK, where they also hope that son Hussein can get life-saving treatment for his heart condition.

  • North Korea Test-Fires Missile After Criticizing US Carrier Move

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles toward waters where a U.S. aircraft carrier had been deployed, ratcheting up tensions in the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsStocks Take Breather After Furious Ral

  • Huskers among six Big Ten squads rising in FPI

    The playing field in the Big Ten west begins to level out, which benefits the Huskers.

  • ‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.

    Analysis: The Panthers are off to a 1-3 start and have muddled in mediocrity since they hired Matt Rhule. But, despite fan frustration, firing Rhule doesn’t have a ton of upside — yet.

  • Border fear, and then relief, for men fleeing Russia

    For the men leaving Russia after vast journeys across the world's biggest country, there is now often a final ordeal: visceral fear at the border followed by a rush of relief for those who reach the other side. Hundreds of thousands of men have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. After Putin announced a partial mobilisation of reservists last month, Russia's first since World War Two, the trickle of emigres turned into a flood - and mundane border anxiety turned into fear for thousands of men who rushed to the exits.

  • Where have Russians been fleeing to since mobilisation began?

    Russians have piled across the border to neighbouring states since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation on Sept. 21 for the war in Ukraine. HOW MANY HAVE FLED RUSSIA SINCE MOBILISATION WAS ANNOUNCED? Getting precise totals is difficult but the number of Russians who have left could run into hundreds of thousands, based on media reports and figures released by neighbouring states.

  • US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes

    It works out to $93K per person.

  • A Fed Pivot Is Wall Street’s Dream. Jobs Report Could Be Rude Awakening.

    Markets appear to be ignoring the Fed with traders seeing a pause in hikes early next year and rate cuts beginning in the second half of 2023.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures waver, nearly flat after jobless claims data

    U.S. stock futures pointed to losses Thursday morning after a two-day mega rally that kicked off the quarter fizzled.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped

    Marijuana investors are getting bummed out on Wednesday, as a stock market rally that roared early in the week begins to falter. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, both Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are down about 5.5%, while Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) suffers a smaller loss of 3.5%. Partly, this sell-off is just a function of stock markets in general being down today -- but as it turns out, marijuana stocks may have a problem all their own.

  • Pound rally falters as Fitch downgrades UK credit outlook

    The pound is struggling to recover from record lows.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded roughly 5% lower as of 11:53 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and the artificial-intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) both traded about 6% down. Yesterday, stocks rallied after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark interest rate by only 25 basis points instead of the 50-point hike that was expected.

  • Biden Weighs Options After OPEC+ Moves to Cut Oil Output

    The White House threatened to join with Congress in efforts to reduce the cartel’s control over energy prices, including suing it on antitrust grounds.

  • President Biden responds as oil prices move higher amid OPEC+ production cut

    President Biden responded to the rise in oil prices following OPEC+'s announcement that it plans to cut production by 2 million barrels a day.

  • Tucker Carlson's 'Complete Meltdown' Night Captured In Bonkers Supercut

    The Fox News host grew overexcited several times in a segment about the media dismissing his reporting of a Nord Stream conspiracy theory.