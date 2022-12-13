U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.50
    +23.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,226.00
    +209.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,790.00
    +78.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.40
    +9.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.55
    +0.38 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.65
    +2.82 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2990
    -0.3160 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,456.35
    +500.44 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.22
    +12.56 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.85
    +31.88 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

U.N. body says slowdown in global trade to worsen in 2023

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen stacked at Beirut's port

BERLIN (Reuters) - The ongoing slowdown in global trade is expected to worsen in 2023, the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Tuesday.

"While the outlook for global trade remains uncertain, negative factors appear to outweigh positive trends," UNCTAD said in a trade update.

It said it expects the value of global trade to decrease in the fourth quarter of this year for both goods and for services, after services trade had been more resilient during the second half of 2022.

(Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Paul Carrel)

