U.N. chief urges calm in Haiti after killing of president

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Wednesday the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and called for those responsible to be brought to justice, his spokesman said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "The United Nations will continue to stand with the Government and the people of Haiti." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Franklin Paul)

  • A Miami doctor put a filter on the wrong person’s major vein. How the state reacted

    Putting a filter on the right vein in the wrong person will cost a Miami doctor time and money — four hours of continuing medical education courses and $9,523 cash — after a settlement agreement with the Florida Department of Health.

  • Iran hosts high-level Afghan peace talks as fighting surges

    Iran on Wednesday hosted the first significant talks in months between Taliban and Afghan government representatives, a surprise meeting that comes as the U.S. completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan and districts fall to the Taliban across the country. The high-level peace talks between the warring sides follow months-old discussions in Qatar that have been stalled by a diplomatic stalemate and escalating violence.

  • Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google

    Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing suits against three of the country's biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs. Trump said he was serving as lead plaintiff in the class-action suits, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies. “We're demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well," Trump said at a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

  • Clover Health to add grocery benefit, Walmart online food delivery

    Clover Health joins other providers in offering grocery benefit.

  • U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

    The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified imported autos posed national security risks. Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who drafted legislation to require the report's release, said in a statement that "a quick glance confirms what we expected: The justification for these tariffs was so entirely unfounded that even the authors were too embarrassed to let it see the light of day."

  • Why Trump is partly to blame for the U.S. chip shortage

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down how Trump partly contributed to the global chip crisis.

  • ‘China has beefed up its regulatory toolbox… it’s not afraid to use some of those regulations’: Brookings Institution's Darrell West

    Darrell West, Brookings Institution Vice President and Director of Governance Studies, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cybersecurity crackdown in China.&nbsp;

  • President Biden's Job Approval Slides, Honeymoon Appears Over: IBD/TIPP

    President Biden's job approval rating fell in a new IBD/TIPP Poll. His honeymoon may be over amid fading support for his economic policies.

  • IRS audits fell in 2020 — with one big exception

    Internal Revenue Service audit numbers dropped again in 2020, continuing a downward trend that’s been occurring for years --- except for one group of taxpayers.

  • Does your state tax social security benefits? Here's why that's crucial to your retirement strategy

    Before retiring, learn how your Social Security benefits will be taxed at the federal and state levels and what your net after-tax income will be.

  • Retirement for 45-Year-Olds May Vanish in Saudi Pension Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is considering revamping the kingdom’s pension system to require citizens to work longer and contribute more, another hit to living standards that could undermine public support for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to reshape the oil-reliant economy.The government -- faced with an estimated actuarial gap of 800 billion riyals ($213 billion) at the state-controlled pension fund -- is weighing proposals to increase the retirement age, according to three people

  • Tax expert: It may take longer than the summer to get delayed refunds

    It may take longer than the summer for the Internal Revenue Service to go through the backlog of 35 million returns it had at the end of the 2021 season.

  • UPDATE 6-Pentagon's $10 billion cloud deal latest Trump move reversed by Biden

    The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp and announcing a new contract expected to include its big tech rival Amazon.com. The contract awarded by the Pentagon in late 2019 has been on hold after Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging the decision under then-President Donald Trump. Trump publicly derided then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company.

  • Fed minutes may provide clues on bond-taper timeline, inflation outlook

    At its June policy meeting the Federal Reserve edged towards a debate over when and how to reduce its support for a U.S. economy healing from the coronavirus pandemic, and the release of the minutes later on Wednesday may provide insight on how fast that discussion is evolving amid an unexpectedly large jump in inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee's June 15-16 meeting saw the U.S. central bank shift towards a post-pandemic view of the world, dropping a longstanding reference to the coronavirus as a constraint on the economy and, in the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, "talking about talking about" when to shift monetary policy as well. The start of that discussion, along with interest-rate projections showing higher borrowing costs as soon as 2023, has caused investors to anticipate that the Fed will move faster than expected to end its support for an economy still afflicted by high levels of unemployment and, now, rising inflation.

  • Ethiopia begins second stage of filling mega-dam, angering Egypt

    Ethiopia says it has started the next phase of filling a controversial mega-dam on the Nile River, Egyptian authorities said Monday, raising tensions ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council on the issue.

  • Chinese Millennials Are Giving Up the Rat Race to ‘Lie Flat’

    Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via GettySince she graduated from college last year, Ziyi Zuo has left two well-paid jobs in Shenzhen and Beijing. The 22-year-old who is now unemployed has returned home to Tianjin in northeast China to embrace “lying flat,” a growing movement in China where young people are rejecting traditional Chinese competitiveness.The Chinese Communist Party has clamped down on people sharing the new philosophy online but in an increasingly rigid social structure with a large wealth g

  • Rep. Mo Brooks on Incendiary Jan. 6th Speech: Trump Made Me Do It

    The Senate candidate told the MAGA faithful before the insurrection to "start taking down names and kicking ass"

  • Refugee crisis: Norway is latest country to propose seizing asylum seekers' cash and valuables

    Proposal by local branch of ruling anti-immigration party echoes plans being debated in Danish parliament

  • How Trump’s big lie has been weaponized since the Capitol attack

    Immediately after the riot Republicans continued to object to election results – and efforts to restrict voting and push the big lie have only grown in the six months since A Trump supporter waves flags reading ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘Rigged election’ as supporters gather for the ex-president’s rally, in Wellington, Ohio, on 26 June. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Hours after the US Capitol was secured against a violent insurrection on 6 Janua

  • DOD cancels $10 billion JEDI contract at center of Microsoft and Amazon feud

    The Department of Defense is canceling its $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract.