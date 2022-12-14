U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,038.54
    +18.89 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,305.97
    +197.33 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,298.48
    +41.66 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.05
    +7.68 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    +2.07 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    +0.23 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0662
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4970
    -0.0040 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2417
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0430
    -0.4160 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,098.89
    +368.16 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.03
    +6.12 (+1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

U.N. Member States Remove Islamic Republic of Iran from Commission on the Status of Women

Vital Voices
·3 min read

Today, the United Nations Member States acknowledged the courage of the Iranian women and girls leading this revolution and acted in favor of women’s rights by voting to revoke the regime's membership on its preeminent body on gender issues.

Statement from Woman Life Freedom

Available for public use
Available for public use

Statement from Woman Life Freedom (2)

Available for public use
Available for public use

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This fall, a coalition of Iranian women, along with Vital Voices Global Partnership and For Freedoms launched a campaign calling for the immediate removal of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) after the tragic death of Mahsa Jina Amini and ensuing protests. The following is a statement issued by the group in response to today’s vote by the Commission in favor of the IRI’s removal: 

Today the United Nations and its Member States heeded the call of Iranian women to remove the Islamic Republic of Iran from the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women. Earlier this year, to the dismay of women’s rights advocates around the world, the Islamic Republic began a second four‑year term on the 45‑member entity that serves as the preeminent global body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment. The final decision included 29 Member States voting in favor of removing the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commision.

Today’s vote marks a pivotal step forward with the U.N. Member States removing a country from the Commission with an appalling record on women’s rights from its membership. Every day that the Islamic Republic of Iran was a member of the Commission on the Status of Women, the body lost credibility.

As we previously stated in an open letter published in The New York Times, the IRI's long‑standing, systematic oppression of women and the absence of tangible improvements after decades of engagement, should have disqualified them from election to the Commission on the Status of Women.

Yesterday, Iranian women currently imprisoned inside the notorious Evin prison came out with tremendous courage in listing their names in support of this effort.

For decades, gender inequality and discrimination against women have been legally enshrined in the IRI. Under the regime's penal code and other laws and regulations, Iranian women's rights are severely restricted in marriage, divorce, inheritance and custody. In addition, they must comply with the IRI's mandatory hijab laws from the onset of puberty.

Yet, the IRI was elected to the Commission on the Status of Women.

Today, we commend the Member States for upholding their duty to mandate and defend values that support gender equality and for standing on the right side of history by showing their outrage in the face of blatant state violence.

This is a critical moment for leaders in the international community to continue to vocally and unequivocally demonstrate their support for women’s rights by standing in solidarity with Iranian women and girls.

In solidarity with Iranian women and girls who are courageously demonstrating for their fundamental human rights, we condemn the brutal violence against peaceful protesters and the violence at the forceful hands of the Islamic Republic’s regime that includes executions, targeted attacks on women's bodies, sham trials, mass imprisonment, sexual assault, beatings and torture.

To world leaders who are watching, we urge you to continue to meet the courage of the women leading this revolution and act within your realm of power and influence in favor of women’s rights, fairness and equality.

To the Iranian women who are on the ground continuing to fight tirelessly for basic human rights, we will continue to listen to you, support you, and boldly move in ways that provoke justice, fairness and equality for you and all women, all life and all freedom.

In Solidarity,

- Coalition of Iranian women leaders alongside Vital Voices and For Freedoms
 www.womenlifefreedom.today

Visual Assets Available for Use: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqiBdtq2nnI

Attachments

CONTACT: Woman Life Freedon Vital Voices, For Freedoms, and a Coalition of Iranian Women media@vitalvoices.org


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk has reportedly stopped paying rent on Twitter offices and told staff not to pay vendors

    Elon Musk seems to be squaring up for some legal battles, as he has stopped paying rent on Twitter offices and has told staff not to pay vendors.

  • In 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for President Joe Biden, quickly brushed off the question when it came in toward the end of her daily press conference Tuesday. No, she said, there was no chance that anyone in the White House leaked the November inflation report before its 8:30 a.m. publication. Too much fuss was being made, as she saw it, over what were just “minor market movements.”Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMus

  • Uncertain conditions await Bankman-Fried at Bahamas detention center

    Prisoners faced rodents and a lack of toilets in the Bahamas detention center where Sam Bankman-Fried will be held, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report, though local authorities says conditions have since improved. The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried arrived at a Bahamas court on Tuesday for his first in-person public appearance since the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange he founded. He did not waive a hearing on his extradition to the United States to face charges of misappropriating funds and violating campaign laws, apparently in hopes of obtaining bail, but was instead remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until Feb. 8 by Chief Magistrate JoyAnn Ferguson-Pratt.

  • Interior designer accused of killing stepfather after finding nude images of herself on his computer

    Jade Janks, 39, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of 64-year-old Thomas Merriman

  • Germany approves 10 billion euro F-35 jet deal with U.S

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany got the go-ahead to buy F-35 fighter jets produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin as part of military procurement projects worth 13 billion euros ($13.85 billion), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday. The German parliament's budget committee approved the spending, including 10 billion euros for the F-35 jets as well as funds for the purchase of encrypted digital radios and assault rifles. These projects are among the first to tap money from a 100 billion euro ($106 billion) special fund that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in a major policy shift days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

  • Meta stock pops following lawmakers’ pursuits to ban TikTok

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Meta shares while lawmakers propose bill to ban TikTok and how that could impact or favor the Facebook parent company.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Prison Sentence Could Stretch to 115 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried faces up to 115 years in prison if he’s convicted on all eight charges filed by the US Department of Justice on Tuesday — though he’s unlikely to be sentenced to that long a term. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherUS Core Inflat

  • Tech Firms Are Giving Money to Election Deniers Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the biggest technology and telecom companies jettisoned pledges made in the wake of the US Capitol assault and gave money to reelect lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, according to filings reviewed by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never B

  • U.S. senator Manchin says Treasury should limit commercial EV tax credit use

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who chairs the chamber's energy panel, asked the Treasury Department on Tuesday not to allow a commercial electric vehicle tax credit to be used for consumer leasing, rental cars or ridesharing vehicle sales, rejecting a broad interpretation of the credit. Reuters first reported last week the push by South Korea and some automakers that asked the Treasury Department to allow use of the commercial electric vehicle tax credit to boost consumer EV access as well as for the purchase of ride share and rental car vehicles. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in August ended $7,500 consumer tax credits for electric vehicles assembled outside North America, angering South Korea, the European Union, Japan and others.

  • The Fed Will Lift Rates Again Wednesday. What to Expect After That.

    The central bank will likely lift its federal funds rate by 0.50 percentage point. But it is the "dot plot" that will drive the market.

  • Vanguard sees a recession in 2023 — and one ‘silver lining’ for investors

    After 2022's high prices, recession worries, stock market slides, what's coming in 2023? Vanguard says to watch out for these developments.

  • Fed set to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation Grinch loses steam

    The Federal Reserve will conclude its last policy meeting of the year on Wednesday on the back of a surprise drop in inflation, consensus around a slowed pace of interest rate increases, and markets primed for a coming halt in the monetary tightening. Fed officials signaled in recent weeks that they would raise the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point at their two-day meeting this week, scaling back from four straight three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point increases, in an acknowledgement that rates were approaching the level needed to slow the economy and lower inflation. Graphic: Rates and inflation Rates and inflation, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-FED/INFLATION/gkvlgnaywpb/chart.png Along with the latest policy statement, which is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), officials will issue new projections showing just how close that endpoint may be, with the release on Tuesday of market-friendly inflation data for November triggering bets across stock and bond markets that it may be closer than expected.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Warns on Patriots After Striking Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesman said any Patriot air-defense missile batteries on Ukrainian soil would be a target for Russia’s military as the US weighs delivery of the system to Kyiv. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherElon Musk Is Rui

  • Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something

    The famed environmental activist echoed comments she made about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Eight Social Media Influencers Charged by SEC, DOJ in Alleged $100 Million ‘Stock Manipulation Scheme’ on Twitter, Discord

    The SEC charged seven “social media influencers” — who had amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter and Discord — with securities fraud, alleging they manipulated stock prices to reap at least $100 million in ill-gotten gains. The agency also issued a charge against an eighth individual with allegedly aiding and abetting the “scheme.” […]

  • Fed Preview: Powell To Play Spoiler As Bulls Tease Rate Cut Bets Amid Slowing Inflation, Recession Fears

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell could reprise his role as chief market spoiler Wednesday as markets tease bets on 2023 rate cuts amid a sustained pullback in inflation pressures.

  • Texas Attorney General to Rule on Citigroup’s Underwriting Status by Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas Attorney General’s office will decide by Jan. 13 whether Citigroup Inc. “discriminates” against the firearms industry, a ruling that will determine the bank’s ability to underwrite most municipal-bond offerings in the state. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It

  • US to Add More Than 30 Chinese Companies to Trade Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Tesla Stock Has Never Bee

  • Miami businessman, a former high-flying Molly dealer, charged with trafficking fake Xanax

    About a decade ago, Omar Wala was an ambitious young Florida International University student who made a fortune importing the club-drug Molly by mail from China. But hubris led to his downfall — federal agents tracked him down thanks to a flashy orange Lamborghini registered in his name.

  • Ken Griffin Sues IRS Over Tax Privacy Breach That Also Affected Other Billionaires

    WASHINGTON—Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ken Griffin sued the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department on Tuesday, seeking damages after disclosure of his tax records. Tax data about wealthy people such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were published by the news organization ProPublica starting in June 2021, in an unusual breach of the confidentiality of tax returns.