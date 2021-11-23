U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,660.94
    -22.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,663.78
    +44.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,609.29
    -245.47 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.49
    -19.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.74
    +1.99 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -22.60 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.88 (-3.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1252
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6500
    +0.0250 (+1.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3367
    -0.0029 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0300
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,198.27
    +266.29 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,432.95
    +21.33 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.69
    +11.23 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     

U.N. relocating staff families from Ethiopia due to security

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The United Nations is "temporarily relocating" families of international staff from Ethiopia due to the security situation, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, adding that U.N. personnel would remain in the country.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves, keeping in mind the safety of our staff and the need to continue to stand and deliver and to continue operations and support all the people that need our assistance," Dujarric said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Time to Buy High Tide Stock? Not Just Yet, Says Analyst

    In contrast to most cannabis stocks, shares of High Tide (HITI) started off the week on the front foot. Investors appeared to applaud the company’s move to purchase an 80% stake in Denver-based CBD company NuLeaf Naturals. This is all part of the company’s strategy to diversify its offerings and comes off the back of several other CBD acquisitions made this year. There have been other strategic moves recently. Perhaps the most important of all has been the company’s decision to convert all its C

  • Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

    Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic. To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event, with big holiday discounts beginning as early as October. U.S. holiday sales last November and December rose 8.2% in 2020 from the previous year, according to The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group.

  • UN nuclear watchdog chief presses for more access in Iran

    The head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog met Tuesday with Iranian officials to press for greater access in the Islamic Republic ahead of diplomatic talks restarting over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency yet again faces tightrope-style talks with Iranian officials as his inspectors remain unable to access surveillance footage and face greater challenges in trying to monitor Tehran's rapidly growing uranium stockpile.

  • UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote: diplomats

    The UN special envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis of Slovakia, has quit less than a year after taking on the role, diplomatic sources at the United Nations said Tuesday.

  • Language barrier: Immigrant parents tell tales of exclusion

    Philadelphia parents who don't speak English say they've long been excluded from parts of their children's education because of language barriers, an issue that's only been exacerbated by the pandemic and the return to in-person learning. Experts said Philadelphia is not alone, noting that many school districts have lagged in creating systems that treat non-English speakers equally rather than responding to complaints. Philadelphia school district officials said the district has made a lot of progress in recent years, including sending communication in parents' languages and hiring dozens of additional in-school interpreters called bilingual cultural assistants, or BCAs.

  • International alarm grows over escalating Ethiopia war

    International alarm mounted on Tuesday over the escalating war in Ethiopia as Tigrayan rebels claimed to be edging closer to the capital Addis Ababa and more foreign citizens were told to leave.

  • After 4 years as pawn in US-China game, Seattle man is home

    The Seattle resident was barred from leaving despite having committed no crime, a pawn in a geopolitical game between two giant superpowers. Then earlier this month, just four days before a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Hsu was told to prepare to go home. “It was a total rush,” he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from his home in Seattle.

  • Dave Chappelle still making anti-LGBTQ jokes as Netflix employee resigns, rescinds federal complaint

    The comedian seems to be poking fun of the situation — while two trans employees are out of a job.

  • Countries pushing vaccine IP waivers ‘want to take advantage of the technology’: Fmr. U.S. Commerce Secretary

    Former U.S. Commerce Secretary and Former Washington Governor Gary Locke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss travel warnings to Germany and Denmark as COVID-19 cases are rising, the push get more vaccinated in developing countries, and the impact of Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods.

  • Social Security Isn’t Going Broke. But Prepare for Potential Benefits Cuts.

    Given some worrisome recent news about the program, clients are asking more questions. Here’s what advisors are saying.

  • ABC’s Jonathan Karl Recalls ‘1 Of The Stranger Things I Ever Experienced’ With Trump

    Donald Trump brought the "Betrayal" author into the Oval Office and things took a "rather bizarre" turn.

  • Biden releasing oil from reserves 'sets a bad precedent': Energy analyst

    Eurasia Group Energy, Climate & Resources Director Henning Gloystein breaks down how the Biden administration's decision to release more oil from reserves will impact gas prices and oil futures.

  • Samsung Picks Texas Site for Advanced U.S. Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has decided to build an advanced U.S. chip plant in Texas, a win for the Biden administration as it prioritizes supply chain security and greater semiconductor capacity on American soil. Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hid

  • Congress loves rich dead people

    Joe Biden and the Democrats on Capitol Hill have backed away from some earlier plans to hike estate taxes on rich dead people. If these people had any nerve they wouldn’t just tinker with estate taxes. Back in the 1990s, federal estate taxes kicked in around $600,000 and the rates went up to 55%.

  • Choose a side, China tells Taiwan firms as it punishes conglomerate

    Taiwan firms operating in China need to draw a line between themselves and independence supporters, China's government said on Monday after punishing a major Taiwanese firm ostensibly for business violations. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has heaped pressure on the island to accept Beijing's rule. It said earlier this month it would hold those who support the island's formal independence, including companies, criminally liable.

  • U.S. imposes further sanctions in connection with Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    The State Department submitted a report to the U.S. Congress listing two vessels and an entity, Transadria Ltd., involved in the pipeline, Blinken said, but did not give details on the second vessel. Washington opposes the $11 billion pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to bypass Ukraine and carry gas from Russia's Arctic region to Germany.

  • Turkish lira in historic 15% crash after Erdogan stokes fire sale

    Turkey's lira nosedived 15% on Tuesday in its second-worst day ever after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp rate cuts, and vowed to win his "economic war of independence" despite widespread criticism and pleas to reverse course. Erdogan has applied pressure on the central bank to pivot to an aggressive easing cycle that aims, he says, to boost exports, investment and jobs - even as inflation soars to near 20% and the currency depreciation accelerates, eating deeply into Turks' earnings. After a meeting between Erdogan and central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, the bank issued a statement saying the selloff was "unrealistic and completely detached" from economic fundamentals.

  • Why Do Prices Keep Going Up and What’s the Cause of Inflation?

    U.S. inflation is at its highest rate in 31 years, with consumers seeing prices rise sharply for a variety of goods and services because of persistent supply and labor shortages and strong demand. Stoked by imbalances in the economy created by the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation is one of the most vexing problems facing economists and government policy makers—from Federal Reserve officials, who set interest rates, to the Biden administration and Congress. It generally results from too much demand chasing too few goods or limited services, resulting in price increases.

  • Jobless claims preview: Another 260,000 individual likely filed new claims last week

    The Labor Department is set to release its jobless claims report Thursday.

  • Turkish lira sinks 6% as Erdogan defends weak currency as competitive

    The Turkish lira sank to new depths against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after President Tayyip Erdogan vowed his country would win an "economic war of indepedence." The lira fell to as low as 12.47 against the dollar, before pulling back to 12.08, a 6.2% drop. On Monday, Erdogan