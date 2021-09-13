U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.50
    +20.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,763.00
    +156.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,502.75
    +61.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.30
    +16.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.41
    +0.69 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.22 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    +0.81 (+4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1170
    +0.2070 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,563.45
    -1,423.85 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.82
    -69.93 (-5.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,067.56
    +38.36 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

U.N. rights chief regrets lack of access to Xinjiang

·1 min read

GENEVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations' rights chief lamented on Monday that efforts to gain access to China's Xinjiang region to probe reports of serious violations against Muslim Uyghurs have not succeeded, adding that she was finalising a report on the situation.

"I regret that I am not able to report progress on my efforts to seek meaningful access to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region," Michelle Bachelet said at the opening of the Human Rights Council on Monday in Geneva.

"In the meantime, my Office is finalising its assessment of the available information on allegations of serious human rights violations in that region, with a view to making it public." (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

