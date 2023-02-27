U.N. rights chief warns of backsliding on global freedoms

GENEVA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk warned on Monday that human rights gains made in recent decades were being reined back and even reversed, citing Russia's "senseless" invasion of Ukraine as a current example of oppression.

"Much of the progress made over decades is being reined back and even reversed in some parts...," High Commissioner Turk said in a speech on the opening day of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva attended by more than 100 ministers and heads of state.

He called for countries to work to overcome their differences and create a "new world-wide consensus on human rights". (Reporting by Emma Farge and Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber)