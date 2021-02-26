U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,821.25
    -6.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,264.00
    -107.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,804.00
    -27.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.30
    -18.70 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.78
    -0.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.20
    -16.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    26.95
    -0.73 (-2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2155
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.89
    +7.55 (+35.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    -0.0082 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.0550
    -0.1750 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,230.40
    -5,324.21 (-10.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.43
    -30.70 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,596.17
    -55.79 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

U.N. rights experts to issue findings on Navalny case on Monday

·1 min read

GENEVA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights investigators will issue their findings on the case of Kremlin critic Andrei Navalny on Monday, a U.N. statement said on Friday.

The opposition politician was arrested in Moscow in January upon returning from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a military-grade nerve agent.

Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on killings, and Irene Khan, U.N. expert on freedom of opinion and expression, will issue their findings on their investigation at a Geneva press conference on Monday (1500 GMT), the U.N. said in a statement revealing the investigation. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson)