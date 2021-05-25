U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

U.N. rights office calls for Belarus blogger's release

·1 min read

GENEVA, May 25 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights watchdog demanded on Tuesday that Belarus release dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, whom it seized from a diverted airliner in an incident that has provoked an international furore.

"The manner, through threat of military force, in which Protasevich was abducted from the jurisdiction of another state and brought within that of Belarus was tantamount to an extraordinary rendition," a spokesman for the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights told a virtual briefing.

"Such abuse of state power against a journalist for exercising functions that are protected under international law is receiving, and deserves, the strongest condemnation."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)

  • German cartel office opens investigation into Alphabet's Google

    The Bundeskartellamt, Germany's cartel office, said it's opened investigations into Google Germany, Google Ireland and Alphabet . "An ecosystem which extends across various markets may be an indication that a company holds such a market position. It is often very difficult for other companies to challenge this position of power. Due to the large number of digital services offered by Google, such as the Google search engine, YouTube, Google Maps, the Android operating system or the Chrome browser, the company could be considered to be of paramount significance for competition across markets," said Andreas Mundt, president of the Bundeskartellamt. The regulator also has opened probes into Facebook and Amazon .

  • Erdogan's meet with U.S. CEOs to highlight ties -embassy

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a roundtable call with several U.S. corporate chief executives on Wednesday to highlight both countries' growing cooperation, Turkey's embassy in Washington confirmed on Tuesday. One source called it an opportunity to test the waters with companies ahead of Erdogan's planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next month. The "CEO-level virtual roundtable" would include a wide range of U.S. industries, Yaprak Ece, an official at the Turkish Embassy, said in an email.

  • Safe at home: This ‘real deal’ wireless home security system is $70 off, today only

    Customers are raving about Eufy’s ease-of-setup, crystal-clear surveillance, and excellent customer service. 

  • El Salvador’s house of horror becomes grisly emblem of war on women

    Authorities have sought to portray the ex-policeman at whose home up to 40 bodies, mostly female, may be buried, as a freakish psychopath, despite the arrest of nine other suspects Forensic scientists work at the home of the former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio, where at least 15 bodies and as many as 40 are believed to be buried. Photograph: Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images Day after day they flock to the emerald green house on Estévez Street, seeking news of loved ones who have vanished without a trace. “They say there are lots in there, maybe 40,” said Jessenia Elizabeth Francia, a 38-year-old housewife who had travelled 20 miles to reach the heavily guarded building under a punishing midday sun. Francia had come to Chalchuapa, a small town in western El Salvador, in search of her son, Luis Fernando, who disappeared seven years ago at the age of 16. “I just want to find at least his bones so I can bury them and find peace,” she said, clutching a cellphone showing a photograph of her missing child and the words: “I have faith.” Others sought daughters or wives, Central American women feared to have fallen prey to the house’s proprietor, the former police officer and alleged serial killer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chávez, who is feared to have buried his victims inside. “She was 24,” said Candelaria Carranza Castro, a silver-haired mother whose daughter went missing in July 2015 and who was among those to visit the house on Monday. “Whatever has happened I want to find her.” The mass grave at No 11 Estévez Street was discovered on the night of 7 May after neighbours called police having heard the cries of a young woman. By the time police arrived more than an hour later she and her mother were dead – reportedly bludgeoned to death with an iron tube by Osorio, who confessed to the crimes. While taking the 51-year-old into custody, police stumbled across the half-buried bodies of two men in the house’s patio and, when they started digging, found more corpses below in a series of pits. Authorities have yet to announce the precise number of bodies buried inside but the excavators still probing its foundations believe there could be as many as 40, and no fewer than 15. . Officials say they believe most of the victims are young women who Osorio lured home by reportedly promising to help them find work in Mexico. At least three were young children aged two, seven and nine. Nine other suspects have been arrested, among them people traffickers and other former members of the police and military, fueling suspicions Osorio also used his clandestine cemetery to dispose of other people’s victims. “We never expected something like this of him,” said Arnoldo González, a 40-year-old neighbour, as the searching families continued to arrive outside Osorio’s one-storey abode in a village on Chalchuapa’s rural outskirts. “He was always on his motorbike and seemed really easy-going, really normal. Sometimes he’d tell us he worked as a private detective or a bodyguard but we never suspected anything because he’d been a policeman before,” said González, one of the only locals who dared offer his thoughts. The case has sent shock waves through El Salvador and cast a spotlight on the femicide emergency raging across Latin America, from Argentina to Mexico, where 4,000 women were killed in 2019 alone. El Salvador has long been considered one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman, a reality that forces many to flee north to seek shelter in the United States. Last year, 541 women disappeared in the country with a population of 6.7 million, according to Ormusa (the Organisation of Salvadorian Women for Peace). “The serial killer of women in Chalchuapa is not an isolated incident,” said the feminist and social activist Morena Herrera. “It is an incident rooted in two factors: society’s permissiveness towards violence against women and institutional complicity. El Salvador’s institutions care very little about the lives of women and I’m not just talking about the police,” Herrera added. A relative in search of their family member outside the house in Chalchuapa. Photograph: Bryan Avelar Since taking office two years ago El Salvador’s populist president, Nayib Bukele, has claimed credit for a dramatic drop in the country’s murder rate, with the average number of daily killings falling from nine to three. But questions have been raised over whether that reduction was the result of the government’s hardline security push or in fact a secret deal cut with Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), El Salvador’s largest criminal gang. Last year the Salvadorian news group El Faro published a cache of leaked documents it claimed showed government officials had convinced jailed gang bosses to “pacify” the country’s notoriously mean streets and offer political support in exchange for better treatment. Others point out that while El Salvador’s murder rate has fallen, the number of disappearances is on the rise in a country where thousands disappeared during the 1979–1992 civil war. The mass grave has further undermined claims from 39-year-old Bukele – whose increasingly authoritarian comportment is causing international alarm – that El Salvador is getting safer. Authorities – apparently unsettled by the outcry over what local newspapers are calling “the slaughter of Chalchuapa” – have sought to portray the killings as the freakish actions of a deranged “psychopath”, although the arrests of former members of the security forces seemed to undercut that narrative. “Thanks to the swift action of our officers and investigators, he will spend at least 100 years in prison,” El Salvador’s social media-savvy president tweeted last Friday, vowing Osorio would never again enjoy direct sunlight. Earlier in the day the attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, had attacked the media’s “morbid” reporting while the security minister, Gustavo Villatoro, criticised “malicious” journalists using the case to draw broader conclusions about the security situation in the Central American country and the increase in disappearances. A man is seen near the house of former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, last week. Photograph: Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images For families of El Salvador’s missing the discovery has provided a tiny ray of hope that at least there may be some answers for those looking for missing relatives. One security officer guarding the crime scene said up to 15 people were arriving each day in search of answers and remains. On Friday the Guardian met six families who had come to Chalchuapa, about 50 miles north-west of the capital, San Salvador, hoping their loved ones might finally be located. As she sat in the shade of a tree near Osorio’s sealed-off compound, Francia remembered how, on 30 August 2014, she had sent her son out to buy lunch in Ahuachapán, a town 30 minutes west of Chalchuapa. “He went off and I never saw him again,” she said, describing her tireless quest to track him down. “We looked for him in hospitals, we looked for him in morgues, we looked everywhere … but it was all in vain,” Francia said, as white-clad excavators emerged from the property lugging wheelbarrows full of earth. Carranza said she had been shown of a photo album of personal effects found in the house in case they belonged to her daughter, Arely Aracely Antillón. “I’ve seen clothes, shoes, jewellery,” said the woman who remembered perfectly what her child was wearing when she disappeared. “But there’s nothing of hers in there, nothing at all.” “Perhaps they’ll find something later, you never know,” her sister, who had accompanied her to the house, said in comfort. Carranza, who was cradling a portrait of the child she had not seen for six years, replied: “Perhaps.”

  • Biden and Russia's Putin are reportedly aiming to hold 1st summit in Geneva in June

    President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are working toward holding their first presidential summit in Geneva in June, during Biden's first trip abroad as president, U.S. officials tell The Associated Press. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, Nikolay Patrushev, to prepare for a potential summit, and the White House and Kremlin are eyeing June 15-16. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Putin is generally inclined to accept Biden's invitation, Politico reports. The U.S. and Russia are at loggerheads over suspected Russian hacking of U.S. companies, election interference, and, most recently, its support of Belarus forcibly grounding a commercial jetliner so it could arrest a dissident journalist on board. Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met last week in Iceland, where Lavrov proposed a new U.S.-Russia strategic dialogue. Blinken has said the Biden administration wants a "predictable, stable relationship” with Moscow. Geneva, a Cold War staple for diplomacy and intrigue, last hosted a summit between U.S. and Russian leaders in 1985, when Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev first met face-to-face. Switzerland is neutral territory and not part of NATO, making it a palatable choice for Russia. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionA bold, fresh sauce to put on everythingThe myth of bipartisanship

  • European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest

    European airlines began skirting Belarus on Tuesday at the urging of the European Union, which also imposed new sanctions to punish the ex-Soviet nation's forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. In unusually swift action at a summit in Brussels, EU leaders agreed Monday to ban Belarusian airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, imposed sanctions on officials linked to Sunday’s flight diversion, and urged the International Civil Aviation Organization to start an investigation into the episode some described as state terrorism or piracy. On Sunday, Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair jetliner flying from Greece to Lithuania that there was a bomb threat against the plane as it was crossing through Belarus airspace and ordered it to land.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the path of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced about 2% as the best performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low, which also buoyed other richly-valued growth stocks.

  • Bank of England Plays Down Risk of Runaway U.K. Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Bank of England policy makers pushed back against concerns that the U.K.’s rapid economic rebound from the pandemic will lead to a damaging wave of inflation.The expected acceleration in prices this year will likely be temporary, Governor Andrew Bailey said in testimony to lawmakers Monday. Jon Cunliffe, one of his deputies, said inflation will later return to the central bank’s 2% target as growth slows.While most economists agree, financial markets are betting that the central bank will raise interest rates as early as next year, implying that investors expect the recovery to gain enough momentum to force the BOE’s hand.Monday’s comments come after data showed U.K. inflation more than doubled in April to 1.5%.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional bond yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, has also been sounding the alarm about inflationary risks. He cast the only vote against keeping the central bank’s stimulus unchanged, opting for a reduction on the bond-buying program.Cost PressuresHaldane told lawmakers that inflation represents a bigger risk to the economy than scars on the labor market following the recession.“My sense was that the balance of inflation risks is titled to the upside and therefore justified reducing that degree of accommodation by that 50 billion pounds,” Haldane said, adding that there’s a “better than even chance” that companies facing cost pressures will take advantage of the strong economic rebound to raise prices.Michael Saunders, another policy maker, said he sees risks that inflation would “undershoot the target over time” due to lingering scars from the pandemic.Bailey said policy makers need to watch inflation “very carefully,” though there are no signs that either inflation expectations or price rises are becoming entrenched. He attributed the recent gains to commodity prices and shortages in items such as computer chips.“We hope some of those factors will correct,” he said.(Updates with comment from Haldane from sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin down almost 50% from year's high

    Bitcoin fell to $32,601 at 1800 GMT (2 p.m. ET), losing $4,899.54 from its previous close. Bitcoin markets operate 24/7, setting the stage for price swings at unpredictable hours. "Many point to bitcoin's volatility as untenable," wrote RBC Capital Markets' Amy Wu Silverman in a research note published on Saturday.

  • Gold Treads Water Near Four-Month High Amid Fed Inflation View

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold continued to hover near the highest in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who tried to soothe concerns about inflation.The metal was little changed on Tuesday, while the dollar sank to the lowest since January amid broadly improved sentiment in markets. Talking about inflation, Fed officials Lael Brainard, Raphael Bostic and James Bullard said price gains seen as the economy reopens should prove temporary.Gold is close to erasing this year’s decline as investors turn more bullish on the metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rising in recent weeks. While market-based measures of inflation expectations have eased lately, traders remain cautious about price pressures, which if sustained could push central bankers to tighten monetary policy.“Fed speak continues to support the idea that inflation in the U.S. will be transitory and that is good enough to keep short-term bullish momentum in place for gold,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Gold continues to face resistance from the $1,900 level, so if the dollar stabilizes over the next couple of sessions, bullion might remain steady.”Spot gold was little changed at $1,880.95 an ounce by 9:33 a.m. in London. Prices climbed to $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver fell, while palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower, touching the lowest since early January.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.

  • Goldman Sachs Report Projects Coinbase Stock Will Climb to $306, Looks to DeFi and Beyond

    The mega-bank initiated its COIN coverage with a deep look at retail exchange upside and long-term growth drivers.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Most cryptocurrencies are 'worthless'

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance that among the thousands of private cryptocurrencies out there, 'most of them are worthless.'

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by Over 100%

    Markets are beset by volatility, with unpredictable swings making recent sessions something of a roller coaster. The main indexes were falling sharply at the end of last week, but Friday’s release of economic data showing strong manufacturing activity provided a boost that pared back the market losses somewhat. The recent earnings season also gave reason for optimism – the S&P listed companies, collectively, reported 46% year-over-year earnings gains in Q1, compared to the 20% expected. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin sees the generally positive macro data providing support for equities in an uncertain market environment. “The combination of global reopening, elevated consumer savings, and strong corporate operating leverage will drive sharp recoveries in both economic and earnings growth... U.S. equities will continue to appreciate, albeit at a slower pace than has characterized the past 12 months… equities will remain attractive relative to cash and bonds,” Kostin noted. Taking this into consideration, our attention turned to three stocks that Goldman Sachs thinks have outsized growth prospects, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) We’ll start with a newly public biopharmaceutical company Rain Therapeutics. The company is developing a tumor-agnostic treatment strategy that selects patients based on the underlying genetics rather than the histology of the disease. Rain has two drug candidates in the pipeline, RAIN-32, which is undergoing several clinical trials, and RAD52, which is still in preclinical trial. Taking a closer look at the pipeline, we find that RAIN-32, an MDM2 inhibitor called milademetan, has a Phase 3 trial for WD/DD liposarcoma scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. At the same time, a Phase 2 trial, an MDM2 basket study, is also scheduled for 2H21. Beyond the WD/DD Phase 3 and the Phase 2 Basket study, the company is also looking to initiate another Phase 2 study in intimal sarcoma by early 2022. RAD52, the company’s second pipeline candidate, is a novel approach to the treatment of breast, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. The drug is still in early research phases, but lead candidate selection for clinical studies is set to begin sometime next year. As mentioned above, Rain is a newly public company; it held its IPO in April of this year. The company put 7,352,941 shares on the American public markets, at $17 each. The IPO raised about $125 million in gross proceeds. Opening coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Graig Suvannavejh writes: “While we’re optimistic on RAIN-32’s prospects in LPS, the revenue opportunity appears modest, as we project peak risk-unadj./adj. sales of $612mn/$428mn (assumes 70% POS), given just c.3K in US annual incidence. That said, our enthusiasm for RAIN also rests on RAIN-32’s potential beyond LPS, including in intimal sarcoma (an ultra orphan cancer), and also MDM2-amplified solid tumors, which we see as a substantial market opportunity. Across these three, we project $2.2bn/$859mn in peak yr risk unadj./adj. sales in the US/EU5, with other future indications for RAIN-32 (trials to start in 2022) and also a preclinical RAD52 program (a synthetic lethality play) representing upside potential to our forecasts.” In line with his bullish stance, Suvannavejh rates RAIN a Buy, and his $56 price target implies room for a stunning 252% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Suvannavejh's sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, RAIN earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $33.75, shares could soar 112% from current levels. (See RAIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) The next stock on Goldman Sachs's radar, Relmada Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, which focuses on issues of the central nervous system. REL-1017, the company’s prime pipeline candidate, is a novel NMDA receptor channel blocker under development as a treatment for major depressive disorder. Mental health is a major segment of the pharmaceutical industry, and the antidepressant piece of the mental health pie is expected to exceed $18.5 billion by 2027. Relmada started RELIANCE I, the first pivotal trial of REL-1017, in December of last year, testing the drug as an adjunctive treatment for major depression. By this past April, two additional studies, RELIANCE II and RELIANCE-OPS were underway. All three are now ongoing, and a fourth, Phase 1, study of REL-1017 as a monotherapy is set to begin in the first half of this year. Top-line data from the two pivotal studies is scheduled for release in 1H22. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan covers this stock, and she gives it a Buy rating along with a $78 price target that implies a 103% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Tan’s track record, click here) “We note a string of key events in 2021+ that could drive value inflection: (1) human abuse potential (HAP) study against positive control oxycodone in 2Q21 and ketamine in 2H21, where we see the market as pricing in too much risk of a negative outcome (see scenario analysis within); (2) topline data for monotherapy REL-1017 in 4Q21; and (3) topline pivotal data in adjunctive MDD (GSe peak sales of $2.5bn in 2033) in 1H22 with NDA submission to follow thereafter, all of which we are constructive on given the differentiated profile demonstrating rapid onset of action, enhanced efficacy, and good tolerability to-date,” Tan opined. What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $67.67 average price target, shares could climb 76% in the year ahead. (See RLMD stock analysis at TipRanks) Agiliti (AGTI) We’ll close out our look at high-potential Goldman picks with Agiliti. The company is a provider of medical equipment, offering hospitals and health systems a range of bariatrics, beds, therapy mattresses, fall prevention devices, ventilators, breast pumps, patient monitors, medical-grade adjustable chairs, and surgical equipment – along with the technical support, clinical engineering, and on-site management to properly use, maintain, and adjust the myriad devices. By the numbers, Agiliti boasts over 90 service centers across the lower 48 states, supporting more than 800,000 pieces of medical equipment in over 7,000 acute care hospitals and alternate medical sites. On April 23 of this year, Agility debuted its stock on the NYSE in an IPO that was initially priced at $14. The company put over 26.3 million shares on the market, and raised approximately $431.5 million in gross proceeds in the first day of the IPO. Last week, Agiliti released its first quarterly financial report as a public company. The top line revenue, at $235 million, was 31% higher than the year-ago Q1. Net income was $9.6 million, up a strong $22.2 million from last year’s Q1 net loss, and EPS was 9 cents per share. Looking at the company’s forward path, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan noted, “While not reflected in the 1Q close balance sheet, management provided visibility to post-IPO leverage of approximately 3.3x on a pro-forma basis. While somewhat constrained from a managerial standpoint given demands from Northfield, management expects both the financial and managerial flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A by later this year.” Hazan summed up, "We view AGTI’s end-to-end service model as differentiated and ideally suited in today’s Hospital operating environment; we see current valuation as an attractive entry point...” To this end, Hazan gives AGTI shares a Buy rating, and his $43 price target implies a 151% upside for the coming year. (To watch Hazan’s track record, click here) In its first few weeks on the public markets, AGTI shares have picked up 9 reviews, which include 8 Buys and just 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $17.12 and the $21.39 average price target suggests it has room for ~25% one-year upside potential. (See AGTI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The Inflation Scare Is Over. The Fed One Is Just Getting Started.

    Now that investors are used to the idea that prices are rising faster than expected, the focus is shifting to what the Federal Reserve will do in response.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.