U.N. Security Council calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi, others

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council "expressed deep concern at the declaration of the state of emergency imposed in Myanmar by the military" and called for the immediate release of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others who have been detained.

"The members of the Security Council emphasized the need for the continued support of the democratic transition in Myanmar," the 15-member council said in a statement agreed by consensus.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)

  • GameStop Unraveling Quickens as Redditors Pivot to Biotech

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares tumbled for a third day in four as retail traders flocked to other corners of the stock market such as small drug developers.The video-game retailer extended losses to 33% and touched this week’s low of $62.05 at 11:32 a.m. in New York. Trading volume picked up after a slow start, with 25 million shares exchanged in the first two hours of trading, but still a below the average for the stock over the past two weeks.Meanwhile, demand was lower for companies such as headphone maker Koss Corp. and apparel retailer Express Inc., which had also skyrocketed over recent weeks.The volatility in GameStop’s shares have resulted in market value swings of over $30 billion for the company this year and Wednesday’s session showed selling pressures were ramping. But the euphoria surrounding the stock, which was born in day-trader chat rooms, seems to be turning now to groups of smaller names, such as drug developers.Retail traders using Reddit to communicate about their bullish bets and outlooks have helped fuel rallies in Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Cassava Sciences Inc., and Annovis Bio Inc.The gains show that Reddit is continuing to “play a major role in trading action” for single stocks, wrote Jared Holz, a Jefferies health-care equity strategist.A trio of biotechs chasing after Alzheimer’s cures added more than $1 billion into their market value on Thursday after Cassava reported results from a small study in 100 patients earlier this week.Reddit and Twitter users extolled upon the virtues of biotechs chasing after new medicines for Alzheimer’s as well as Covid-19 and cancer, though new drugs in development face long odds on making it to the market.Read more: Three Biotech Stocks Surge on Alzheimer’s Drug OptimismOther companies favored by retail investors, including Naked Brand Group Limited and Sundial Growers Inc. erased gains. The retailer was little changed while cannabis firm Sundial reversed a rally to drop 6.6%.Short interest as a percentage of GameStop’s free float slipped again to 51% from a peak last month above 140%, according to data from S3 Partners. That plunge in short interest could signal the squeeze has played out, according Amy Kong, chief investment officer of Barrett Asset Management.“It is also important to consider market psychology,” she said. “If one sees the stock plunge the way it did over the past two days, it may prompt investors to sell ‘before it’s too late.”’GameStop shares are down 80% this week and have lost momentum even after news of a trio of executive hires, including the appointment of a chief technology officer.While the executive additions are “all great hires on paper” it’s hard to attribute recent share movement to anything in particular, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in an email. The analyst, who rates the shares at neutral, said he looks forward to hearing details about the company’s strategy.GameStop grabbed headlines this month after a coordinated effort by retail investors to squeeze short sellers caused the stock to surge multiple times. It has lost more than 85% of those gains in recent days, but despite that has still added about $3.2 billion in value this year.(Updates share movement throughout, adds commentary and short interest data in ninth and tenth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s talk about risk and the big picture. It’s an appropriate time, as the big risk – presented by the COVID-19 pandemic – is finally receding thanks to the ongoing vaccination program. COVID is leaving behind an economy that was forced into shutdown one year ago while in the midst of a great expansion, boosted by the deregulation policies. While the new Biden Administration is busy reversing many Trump policies, at least for now the economy is rebounding. And this brings us to risk. A time of economic growth and rebound is a forgiving time to move toward risk investments, as general economic growth tends to lift everything. Two strategists from JPMorgan have recently chimed in, promoting the view that the market’s fundamentals are still sound, and that small- to mid-cap sector is going to keep rising. First, on the general conditions, quant strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote, “Although the recent technical selloff and short squeeze is receiving a lot of attention, we believe the positive macro setup, improving fundamentals and COVID-19 outlook, strength of the US consumer, as well as the reflation theme remain the bigger forces at play. Not only should this drive further equity upside, but it remains favorable for continued rotation into economic reopening…” Building on this, Eduardo Lecubarr, chief of the Small/Mid-Cap Strategy team, sees opportunity for investors now, especially in the smaller value stocks. “We stick to our view that 2021 will be a stockpicker’s paradise with big money-making opportunities if you are willing to go against the grain… Many macro indicators did fall in January but SMid-Caps and equities in general continued to edge higher,” Lecubarr noted. And if you are prone to look at high-risk, small- to mid-cap stocks, you’ll find yourself drawn to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices. So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table. Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and could climb over 200% higher in the year ahead. CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) We will start with CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of glioblastomas, a class of aggressive tumors that attack the braid and spinal cord. These cancers, while rare, are almost always terminal, and CNS is working a new therapy designed to more effectively cross the blood-brain barrier to attack glioblastoma. Berubicin, CNS’s flagship drug candidate, is an anthracycline, a potent class of chemotherapy drugs derived from the Streptomyces bacteria strains, and used in the treatment of a wide variety of cancers. Berubicin is the first drug in this class to show promise against glioblastoma cancers. The drug candidate has completed its Phase 1 clinical trial, in which 44% of patients showed a clinical response. This number included one patient who showed a ‘Durable Complete Response,’ defined as a demonstrated lack of detectable cancer. Following the success of the Phase 1 study, CNS applied for, and received, FDA approval of its Investigational New Drug application. This gives the company the go-ahead to conduct a Phase 2 study on adult patients, an important next step in the development of the drug. CNS plans to start the mid-stage trial in 1Q21. Based on the potential of the company’s asset in glioblastoma, and with its share price at $2.22, several analysts believe that now is the time to buy. Among the bulls is Brookline’s 5-star analyst Kumaraguru Raja who takes a bullish stance on CNSP shares. “Until now, the inability of anthracyclines to cross the blood brain barrier prevented its use for treatment of brain cancers. Berubicin is the first anthracycline to cross the blood-brain barrier in adults and access brain tumors… Berubicin has promising clinical data in a Phase 1 trial in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) and has Orphan drug designation for treatment of malignant gliomas from the FDA. We model approval of Berubicin for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma in 2025 based on the Phase 2 data with 55% probability of success for approval. We model peak sales of $533 million in 2032,” Raja opined. “CNS pipeline also includes WP1244 (novel DNA binding agent) that is 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation is expected to enter the clinic in 2021… In vivo testing in orthotopic models of brain cancer showed high uptake of WP1244 by brain and subsequent antitumor activity,” the analyst added. To this end, Raja rates CNSP a Buy, and his $10 price target implies room for a stunning 350% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Raja’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and 1 Hold add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $8.33 average price target, shares could climb ~275% in the year ahead. (See CNSP stock analysis on TipRanks) aTyr Pharma (LIFE) The next stock we’re looking at, aTyr Pharma, has a focus on inflammatory disease. Its leading drug candidate, ATYR1923, is a Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) agonist, working through the receptor proteins expressed by the NRP2 gene. These pathways are important for cardiovascular development and disease, and play a role in the inflammatory lung disease pulmonary sarcoidosis. In December, the company reported that the drug candidate had completed enrollment of 36 patients in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, testing the drug in the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis. Results of the current study are expected in 3Q21, and will inform further trials of ATYR1923, including against other forms of inflammatory lung disease. On a more immediate note, in early January the company announced top-line results of another Phase 2 clinical involving ATRY1923 – this time in the treatment of patients hospitalized with severe respiratory complications from COVID-19. The results were positive, showing that a single dose of ATYR1923 (at 3 mg/kg) resulted in a 5.5-day median recovery time. Overall, of the patients dosed in this manner, 83% saw recovery in less than one week. Covering LIFE for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Zegbeh Jallah noted, “We like the risk profile here, with two shots on goal, and updated data details from the COVID study is expected in the coming months. Also announced recently, is that data from aTyr's Pulmonary Sarcoidosis program, will be reported in 3Q21… the success of either of these studies could result in a doubling or more of the market cap as these opportunities appear to barely be accounted for by investors.” In line with his optimistic approach, Jallah gives LIFE shares a Buy rating and his $15 price target suggests an impressive 277% potential upside for the coming year. (To watch Jallah’s track record, click here) Other analysts are on the same page. With 2 additional Buy ratings, the word on the Street is that LIFE is a Strong Buy. On top of this, the average price target is $13.33, suggesting robust growth of ~236% from the current price of $3.97. (See LIFE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dave Portnoy Stakes $700K On AMC Again After Exiting All 'Meme Stocks'

    Dave Portnoy said he purchased $700,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares Wednesday. What Happened: The Barstool Sports owner told Fox Business host Stuart Varney that he bought back into the theater chain after exiting positions in the Reddit hot stocks earlier on Tuesday. “I put in $700,000 into AMC this morning,” Portnoy told Varney, adding that he was “up” $60,000 on his investment. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock Portnoy also revealed that he had invested a “little bit” in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD). When he was asked as to when he would exit the stocks, Portnoy said, “That’s all feel... I think it could have another run.” Portnoy said his investment was not based on “fundamentals,” but rather it was akin to “watching the ball bounce... black, red or green in a roulette wheel.” Why It Matters: The celebrity blogger had earlier tweeted that he had sold all his meme stocks and blamed Robinhood for the loss. I have officially sold all my meme stocks. I lost 700k ish. Vlad and company stole it from me and should be in jail. pic.twitter.com/qXP1N1UFil — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 2, 2021 Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev was grilled by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday after the brokerage imposed restrictions on the short squeeze frenzy stocks. Portnoy joined Benzinga’s “Power Hour” last week and expressed his displeasure at brokers. “People need to go to jail,” said Portnoy — adding, “Robinhood needs to know this is the end of their company.” Price Action: AMC shares closed almost 14.7% higher at $8.97 on Wednesday and fell 4.12% to $8.60 in the after-hours session. Related Link: WallStreetBets Gets Shoutouts From Cuban, Portnoy, Musk, AOC: Who's Saying What See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Hedge Fund Bet In Favor Of GameStop And Made Away With 0M In Reddit-Fueled RallyCan Bitcoin Be The Next GameStop? The Word On The Street© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Workhorse: A Dangerous Short Game

    Workhorse Group (WKHS) was already poised for a rally as the electric vehicle company slowly built up an order book in the last-mile delivery van sector. The heavily shorted stock got an extra boost in the last week as the WallStreetBets community on Reddit targeted the hedge funds shorting the stock. Even now, at $4.3 billion market cap, Workhorse doesn’t have the massive valuation of other EV stocks. The stock could easily have more upside with or without shorts being forced to cover due to President Biden’s EV plan. Short Hedge Fund Attack Workhorse entered the prior week with over 20% of the outstanding share float short. The combination of WallStreetBets attacking hedge funds with heavy short positions and the excitement surrounding EVs with Democrats now in charge of the U.S. government sent the stock up over 50% in the last week. ShortSqueeze lists nearly 34 million shares still short on Workhorse with 120 million shares outstanding. The shorts were somewhat let off the hook as popular brokerage sites such as Robinhood placed limits on buying the stock possibly reducing the upside squeeze. Stocks on the short hedge fund attack list such as GameStop and AMC have risen multiples of the gains of Workhorse. Yet, Workhorse likely has a less risky profile as delivery van EVs have a far better future than retail stores selling games and movie theaters. Biden Plan Last week, President Biden reinforced a plan to replace all federal vehicle fleets with EVs. His plans to advance EV manufacturing and increase EV charging stations fits right into the goal for Workhorse to land a large contract with the USPS for EV delivery vans. The USPS has long worked with Workhorse on developing a workable mail delivery van. In total, the government mail service had plans to purchase up to 180,000 delivery vans over the next five to seven years with the Biden plan likely pushing these plans full speed ahead. The only real question is whether Workhorse grabs a large portion of the contract considering their general lack of manufacturing capabilities. The EV manufacturer only forecast delivering 1,800 EVs in 2021. The company has a lot of work to get manufacturing up to levels necessary to fulfill USPS demand plus other customers. The upside potential from a large USPS order alone questions whether the rise last week was even related to WallStreetBets. A multi-billion deal from the USPS would far outweigh the benefit of any attack on shorts. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Workhorse now offers multiple catalysts to push the stock even higher. The main investor focus should be on the $18 billion market opportunity in last-mile EV delivery vans. The secondary focus for the next few weeks is how the attack on shorts plays out. The stock has a market value below $5 billion, while a lot of other EV manufacturers trade at multiples of these valuations. Workhorse is likely headed higher one way or another as shorts were already playing a dangerous game and they were unlikely to win. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a lot of 'catch-up' to do. Workhorse's recent share price surge has pushed the stock well above the average price target, faster than analysts have been able to react. WKHS' Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on diverse views, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

    Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye Automobile, the U.S. auto giant said on Thursday. It said that China's electric vehicle industry and government policies had undergone major changes since the agreements were signed in 2017 and 2018, prompting Ford's decision. Ford didn't specify which changes triggered its move.

  • There Are Still 16 Meme Stocks With at Least 100% Gains in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- While it may seem that the “meme stock” mania is dissipating following GameStop Corp.’s $27 billion wipe-out, there are still 16 companies whose shares are up triple digits this year.Of the 50 stocks that Robinhood originally put on its restricted list, roughly a third have doubled or more in price in 2021, while only six are lower year-to-date. Leading the pack is Naked Brand Group Ltd., whose shares are 546% higher this year. Koss Corp. is up 528% while GameStop shares are still hanging onto a gain of 317%.It’s a reminder that the wild ride may be far from over for these stocks. While $164 billion in value has been wiped from those 50 companies in a matter of days, data compiled by Bloomberg show, that came after $276 billion in market cap was added from the start of the year through the height of the frenzy.“There’s still a huge appetite for this type of trading,” said Chris O’Keefe, managing director at Logan Capital Management. “There’s still a lot of energy to continue to speculate on the stock market.”Over the past 24 hours, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Churchill Capital Corp., GameStop and Sundial Growers Inc. were the four most-frequently mentioned stocks on Stocktwits -- which bills itself as the largest community for investors and traders -- according to data compiled by Bloomberg. All four were among the 50 stocks curbed by Robinhood last week, and all four are up at least 150% in 2021.It’s likely that any unwind is going to take weeks, rather than days, due to the fact that professional investors have gotten involved too, according to Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. For example, hedge fund Mudrick Capital Management gained almost $200 million from its stakes in stocks including AMC and GameStop.“This trend, or the unwind of the crazy short squeeze, likely is going to take a little bit longer than a couple of days,” Hogan said. “The fundamental driver behind that taking longer has to do with the players -- it’s not all a bunch of guys sitting in their mom’s basement.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What’s the best way to reduce the taxes on my estate?

    Q.: To lessen the death tax on my estate, if I put my Roth IRA in an irrevocable trust now and after my spouse and I die four years later, do my children afterward have six years or 10 years to invest all the money before they must dispose of the Roth money from the trust under the new rules of the 2019 SECURE Act? A.: John, you cannot put a Roth IRA in a trust while you are alive. You can move the assets in the Roth IRA out of the Roth IRA and then put those assets into the trust but trusts can only own Roth IRAs as Inherited Roth IRAs.

