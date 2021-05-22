U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.27
    +7.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.95
    -0.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.65
    -0.40 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4153
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,797.84
    +1,043.96 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.05
    -128.07 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

U.N. Security Council urges 'full adherence' to Israeli/Hamas ceasefire

·1 min read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for “the full adherence” to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and stressed the immediate need for humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians.

The 15-member council issued a statement, which had to be agreed by consensus, after being unable to speak during the 11-day conflict due to opposition by the United States. The French mission to the United Nations said it has put on hold its push for a resolution on the issue. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Big European states warm to U.S. proposal for minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%

    France, Germany and Italy said on Friday that a new U.S. proposal for global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July. The U.S. Treasury Department offered on Thursday to accept a minimum rate of at least 15%, significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. It made the proposal at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) where nearly 140 countries aim to reach broad agreement this summer to rework rules for taxing multinational groups and big technology companies, such as Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc.

  • Hilton Head teen earned college scholarship. What came next was a bigger surprise

    Lupita Gomez will be the first in her family to go to college, and she dreams of one day working at the United Nations. But she also loves playing the viola.

  • A court system vulnerable to bias, from start to finish

    A whopping 97% of state and federal convictions are the result of plea bargains, often driven by mandatory minimum sentences, and Black people are more likely to be arrested and charged with crimes that carry those heavier penalties. Why it matters: Mandatory minimums give prosecutors tremendous leverage in convincing defendants to agree to a conviction without a jury trial. It’s just one example of a trial system rife with racial disparities, from the first contact with law enforcement through sentencing in either the state or federal system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA 2018 study published in the Boston University Law Review found the arrest rate for crimes such as disorderly conduct, drug possession, simple assault, theft, vagrancy and vandalism is twice as high for Black people than white.Black people are five times more likely than their white counterparts to be arrested for prostitution, and that rate doubles for gambling.A Harvard study found Black and Latino suspects in Massachusetts tend to face more serious initial charges than white suspects.All three races were convicted of charges “roughly equal in seriousness,” per the study, indicating the “underlying conduct in these cases may be similar across race.”The research also found Black defendants sentenced to the state's prisons had on average been convicted of less serious crimes than their white counterparts.Nonetheless, they received longer sentences.How it works: The severity of an initial charge is critical in determining whether a defendant eventually takes a plea deal — particularly for crimes carrying a mandatory minimum sentence.Black people are 65% more likely to be arrested for such offenses.Partly because mandatory minimum crimes carry a harsher sentence, the charge alone can also explain more than half of a 10% disparity in sentence length between white and Black people for the same crime and for people with similar prior records, according to a University of Michigan Law School study.Between the lines: Mandatory minimum sentences themselves also give prosecutors a great deal of leverage in convincing defendants to take plea deals.Stiff charges coupled with potentially long sentences force defendants "to weigh their options based on the relative risks of facing a judge and jury, rather than simple matters of guilt or innocence" the New York Times wrote in 2011.Even when a case goes to trial, the makeup of the jury goes a long way toward determining a defendant's fate.A 2012 Duke-led study looking at 700 felony criminal cases in Sarasota and Lake counties in Florida from 2000-10 found that all-white juries convicted Black defendants 16% more often than white defendants.Adding one Black juror to the pool nearly eliminated that disparity."I think this is the first strong and convincing evidence that the racial composition of the jury pool actually has a major effect on trial outcomes," said Patrick Bayer, chairman of Duke's Economics Department and the study's senior author.Yes, but: Research shows prosecutors routinely remove Black jurors from pools, citing "race-neutral" reasons.The Equal Justice Initiative found prosecutors "have been trained to exclude people on the basis of race and instructed on how to conceal their racial bias."This occurs despite the Supreme Court's 1986 ruling making it unconstitutional to dismiss jurors based on race or sex.The bottom line: The underpinning of the legal system itself — a high degree of human discretion at nearly every step — makes it vulnerable to racial bias, said former solicitor general Neal Katyal.Police officers decide whether to arrest someone at all; prosecutors determine charges and plea bargains; judges administer the trial, and juries decide whether to convict."Discretion is critical because one wants a role for mercy — we don’t want robots meting out justice," Katyal said. "But with discretion comes the problem of bias, both conscious and unconscious."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 60-year-old man arrested in Miami teen jogger’s hit-and-run death, police say

    Three days after police interviewed a suspect and found the car they believe was involved in the hit-and-run death of a teenage jogger in Miami, an arrest has been made.

  • Daimler Disagrees With Tesla and VW’s Batteries-or-Bust View

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG’s truck chief expects hydrogen-powered big rigs to play an important role in slashing emissions from the transportation sector despite the technological hurdles and skepticism raised by two prominent rivals.Focusing solely on battery-electric vehicles would be risky because of the scarcity of certain raw materials and challenges grids will have supporting wide-ranging charging networks for trucks and buses, Martin Daum, Daimler Truck’s chief executive officer, said in a phone interview.“We cannot afford to bank on just one technology to reach the climate goals,” Daum said. “The focus until 2025 will be 100% on battery-electric vehicles. Between 2025 and 2035, we’re going to need both battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles because the massively growing infrastructure requirements require a two-legged approach.”Fuel cells, which generate electricity from hydrogen and therefore eliminate the need to recharge batteries, have been touted for years as a potential alternative to combustion engines. But high costs and sparse fueling infrastructure have stood in the way of broader adoption and left the technology far behind battery-electric powertrains in the passenger-car market.Electrifying commercial vehicles is more complex -- they’re larger, heavier and used for everything from deliveries to supermarkets in urban areas to long-haul transport in remote areas. Daimler recently formed a joint venture with rival Volvo AB to jointly develop fuel cell stacks.Daimler’s DetractorsWhile prominent industry leaders including Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk and Volkswagen AG’s Herbert Diess have repeatedly criticized fuel cells and argued battery power is the only way forward, Daimler and Volvo aren’t alone in seeing long-term potential.“Decarbonization of the energy mix represents the most profound shift in energy since the start of the industrial revolution,” Sanford Bernstein analysts led by Neil Beveridge said in a note to clients. “It is simply impossible to reach net zero by 2050 without hydrogen playing a major role.”Daimler’s truck division is the world’s largest maker of commercial vehicles and on track to be spun off from the Mercedes-Benz luxury-car operations this year. The split reflects the diverging technology trends between passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Both will need enormous investment in new technology to comply with stricter emissions standards.Daum, 61, mapped out more aggressive profitability targets on Thursday and objectives to generate the funds needed to navigate the industry’s transformation.“We want to be a resilient company that can avoid losses even in difficult years,” he said. The unit plans to list at the Frankfurt stock exchange later this year and could enter the country’s blue-chip DAX Index.Global PresenceDaimler boasts a truly global footprint that’s unique among commercial-vehicle manufacturers. While Volvo just trimmed its presence in Asia by selling its UD Trucks business in Japan, VW’s Traton SE unit is finishing its takeover of U.S. truckmaker Navistar International Corp. next quarter.Apart from Mercedes trucks, Daimler’s trucks and buses division comprises Fuso in Japan, BharatBenz in India, Setra in Germany; and Freightliner, Thomas Built and Western Star in North America.The company has relied heavily on profits from Freightliner in recent years, as North America tends to generate much of the industry’s earnings. Executives said Thursday that boosting profitability at European operations will be a top priority and pledged to reduce personnel and material costs to become more competitive in the region.Asked whether Daimler may consider an acquisition of CNH Industrial NV’s Italian business Iveco, Daum said his focus is on the company’s own operations. “I don’t see the need for us to add an asset to our European business,” he said. “There are no plans for any structural changes.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank: 'The value of bitcoin is entirely based on wishful thinking'

    Analysts are piling on bitcoin as it plunges, noting headwinds and issues that might stunt its increased adoption.

  • Crypto Hedge Funds Buy the Dip in Bitcoin’s Week of Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Felix Dian is in fighting spirits after this week’s crypto meltdown.Like many pros, the former Morgan Stanley trader says Bitcoin’s volatility actually shows why hedge funds are in the digital-currency game: To ride boom and bust cycles with diversified bets so clients don’t get killed at times like this.Something is working. His $80 million crypto-focused fund at MVPQ Capital is up 14% in May and has more than tripled in value this year. In contrast, Bitcoin has plunged almost 30% this month, cutting the advance for 2021 to 42%.“We had kept dry powder,” he said in an interview from London. He took advantage of Wednesday’s price collapse and bought Bitcoin when it was trading around $35,000.Crypto-Crash Autopsy Shows Billions Erased in Flash LiquidationsNot everyone’s been so lucky. Scores have seen their fortunes dashed this week in a cascade of selling across crypto markets. Investors spent some $410 billion buying up Bitcoin during this bull market, according to data from Chainalysis. When prices sank to $36,000 this week, $300 billion of those positions were at a loss.It’s left money managers wrestling with whether the digital currency, which is coming under new regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and China, still has the makings of a serious asset class or will remain nothing more than a speculative bubble.Bitcoin hovered around $40,000 on Friday, trading up 1% as of 7:15 a.m. in New York. The token has lost 35% since hitting an all-time high of $63,000 in April.Charles Erith, who worked for 24 years in Asian emerging markets before jumping to crypto, said the speculative froth was flushed out this week. He bought Bitcoin as prices were plunging.“At $35,000, we felt it’s a reasonable level at which to be adding,” said Erith, who runs ByteTree Asset Management in London. “It’s obviously not regulated and it’s a very young asset, but I don’t think this is going to be a revisit of 2018.”Data from research firm Chainalysis shows professional investors used the crash as an opportunity to start buying at cheap levels, helping put a floor under the market. Big investors bought 34,000 Bitcoin on Tuesday and Wednesday after reducing holdings by as much as 51,000 bitcoin in the last two weeks, according to data from Chainalysis.“People that were borrowing money to invest, they were wiped from the system,” said Kyle Davies, co-founder at Three Arrows Capital in Singapore. His firm bought more Bitcoin and Ether as prices of the tokens tumbled this week.“Every time we see massive liquidation is a chance to buy,” he added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Bitcoin and Ethereum retrace the entire drop in a week.”Over in Paris, Loan Venkatapen, founder of Blocklabs Capital Management, blames the recent rout on over-leveraged retail investors but says blockchain and the related technologies “are here to stay.”Unlike Davies, Venkatapen avoided Bitcoin, but bought Ether, Solana and other assets connected with the decentralized finance movement as they sold off.“Bitcoin is not dying, but we expect productive blockchain assets such as Ethereum or Solana to challenge Bitcoin dominance in the coming months,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Summers Says Crypto Has Chance of Becoming ‘Digital Gold’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain limited.Speaking at the end of a week in which Bitcoin whipsawed, Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that cryptocurrencies offered an alternative to gold for those seeking an asset “separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of governments.”“Gold has been a primary asset of that kind for a long time,” said Summers, a paid contributor to Bloomberg. “Crypto has a chance of becoming an agreed form that people who are looking for safety hold wealth in. My guess is that crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold.”If cryptocurrencies became even a third of the total value of gold, Summers said that would be a “substantial appreciation from current levels” and that means there’s a “good prospect that crypto will be part of the system for quite a while to come.”Comparing Bitcoin to the yellow metal is common in the crypto community, with various estimates as to whether and how quickly their total market values might equalize.Yassine Elmandjra, crypto analyst at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC, said earlier this month that if gold is assumed to have a market cap of around $10 trillion, “it’s not out of the question that Bitcoin will reach gold parity in the next five years.” With Bitcoin’s market cap around $700 billion, that could mean price appreciation of around 14-fold or more.But Summers said cryptocurrencies do not matter to the overall economy and were unlikely to ever serve as a majority of payments.Summers’ comments were echoed by Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, who doubted crypto’s value as a medium of exchange or stable purchasing power, but said some forms of it may continue to exist as an alternative to gold.“Are cryptocurrencies headed for a crash sometime soon? Not necessarily,” Krugman wrote in the New York Times. “One fact that gives even crypto skeptics like me pause is the durability of gold as a highly valued asset.”Summers also said that President Joe Biden’s administration is heading in the “right direction” by asking companies to pay more tax. He argued policy makers in the past had not been guilty of pursuing “too much antitrust” regulation although he warned it would be “badly wrong” to go after companies just because of increasing market share and profits.Returning to his worry that the U.S. economy risks overheating, Summers said the Federal Reserve should be more aware of the inflationary threat.“I don’t think the Fed is projecting in a way that reflects the potential seriousness of the problem,” he said. “I am concerned that with everything that’s going on, the economy may be a bit charging toward a wall.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bullish Traders Waiting for Next Drop in Treasury Yields

    The price action suggests gold investors are not too concerned about monetary tightening over the short-run.

  • With mortgage rates on the rise again, waiting to refinance can be costly

    Rates have gone back up to 3% and are likely to keep climbing as the economy recovers.

  • Credit card debt has plunged — but what if you're still up to your neck?

    If your finances are being hit hard by the pandemic, you may need to get creative.

  • Market Wrap: China Breaks Crypto as Bitcoin Falls to $36K, ETH Drops $300 in Two Hours

    Within two hours of the State Council statement, BTC fell 11%, based on CoinDesk 20 data.

  • Bitcoin Regulation, Corporate Tax, PMIs and Iran Oil - What's Moving Markets

    U.S. officialdom could well start taking a more proactive stance on cryptocurrencies, on top of global corporate tax levels. Stock indices on Wall Street are set to continue the recent rebound after the weak start to the week, while the crude market frets over the potential of additional Iranian supply. Forget Elon Musk, Bitcoin needs to start worrying about Janet Yellen.

  • Tesla Records Longest Weekly Losing Streak in Three Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares hit a gloomy milestone -- dropping for a fifth straight week -- after several unflattering headlines and the unveiling of a formidable electric pickup truck by Ford Motor Co.The stock closed down 1.5% for the week, at $580.88. It is the longest weekly losing streak for Elon Musk’s EV company since March 2018, coming as investors started avoiding riskier stocks amid growing concerns about inflation and its impact on the U.S. economy, as well as some intense flare-ups of Covid-19 infections in some countries.The steady stream of negative incremental news about Tesla over the past month -- including multiple crashes, signs of a slowdown in sales in China and a potential delay to the company’s plant in Germany -- has made it hard for the stock to find favor with investors in a largely risk-off trading environment.Musk’s persistent tweeting about Bitcoin, which crashed earlier this month, also hasn’t helped Tesla shares.“Musk seems to be losing some of his mojo with retail investors,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said, reflecting on the stock’s recent weakness. The analyst doesn’t see the tide turning in Tesla’s favor anytime soon, as he expects more EV announcements from traditional automakers, and possibly more leaks regarding tech giant Apple Inc.’s plans for entering the space.“This would draw attention away from Tesla, and likely pressure the shares,” Irwin said.(Updates stock move in headline, and first and second paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Commerce Secretary tells how to fix the crazy car shortage

    So we have auto shortages and billions of dollars of car sales lost, prices gone bananas for used cars and thousands of jobs at risk. What the hell happened? Well COVID yes, but executives made some bad calls too. That plus over-dependence on a fragile and non-U.S.-based supply chain.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's $10 billion in mortgage aid is on the way — here's how you qualify

    The money was included in the massive COVID bill the president signed in March.

  • Yahoo Finance users love Dogecoin

    The year isn't even half over yet, but it's already been a memorable 2021 for market watchers.

  • Powell Seeks Input as Fed Digs Deeper Into Digital Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell turned up the volume in the U.S. digital dollar debate, announcing the central bank will publish a research paper and seek public comment as it weighs issuing one in the future.“We are committed at the Federal Reserve to hearing a wide range of voices on this important issue before making any decision on whether and how to move forward with a U.S. CBDC,” he said in a statement on Thursday, referring to central bank digital currencies. “To help stimulate broad conversation, the Federal Reserve board will issue a discussion paper this summer outlining our current thinking on digital payments, with a particular focus on the benefits and risks associated with CBDC in the U.S. context.”The announcement, during a week of intense volatility in cryptocurrencies, launches a Powell-style consensus-building exercise on the topic of a U.S. digital dollar, which until now has mostly been a technological project based at its regional branch in Boston. The approach of canvassing outside voices has been a hallmark of Powell’s leadership.Powell said he wants the Fed to play “a leading role” in the development of international standards. Central banks around the world -- most notably the People’s Bank of China -- are moving ahead with digital currencies which could give them a head-start in how standards develop partly because they have actual experience.“It is hard not to view today’s statement in the context of China and what is happening in the private crypto markets,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. “There is a little bit of complacency at the Fed saying, ‘We are the reserve currency.’ That is shifting now.”Tang said China’s digital currency is aimed at exerting more control over the domestic financial system but also for projecting soft power into the global trading system with yuan digital payments. “Those efforts have been accelerating perhaps more quickly than the U.S. was expecting,” he said.A key issue for Powell and other Fed officials is how such technology would fit into the current U.S. banking system, which already provides electronic payments in a variety of ways.Critics of the current system say it locks out many low-income people and charges them fees for basic services that people with high account balances don’t suffer. Digital currency accounts held by individuals could serve as a form of competition. Still, the banking system offers high protection for depositors, including insurance, that a less regulated system may not offer.‘Fix the System’“The problem is that we are over-reliant on the central bank’s payment system, which fails to deliver,” said Aaron Klein, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Long check-cashing settlement times can lead people in under-banked communities to use so-called pay-day lenders who charge high fees for money advances. “The answer is to fix the Fed’s system and move society to a better payment system,” he said.That may not mean digital currency, but something more like FedNow, a separate project the Fed is building that will compete with banks on same-day settlement, Klein said.U.S. central bankers want to be clear about what problem they are fixing as they assess a digital dollar.“Our key focus is on whether and how a CBDC could improve on an already safe, effective, dynamic, and efficient U.S. domestic payments system,” Powell said. “We think it is important that any potential CBDC could serve as a complement to, and not a replacement of, cash and current private-sector digital forms of the dollar, such as deposits at commercial banks.”Powell said that “to date, cryptocurrencies have not served as a convenient way to make payments, given, among other factors, their swings in value.” He also said stable-coins, or digital currencies tied to the dollar, will attract more scrutiny from regulators.He said he hoped the paper would represent a thoughtful process.“Irrespective of the conclusion we ultimately reach, we expect to play a leading role in developing international standards for CBDCs, engaging actively with central banks in other jurisdictions as well as regulators and supervisors here in the United States throughout that process.”(Updates with comment from analysts Tang and Klein in fifth and ninth paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Away From the Big Crypto Blaze, Another Market Tension Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- A bear market in Bitcoin. A bull market in Bitcoin. Taper talk, or talk thereof. The biggest pop for meme stocks of the season. A lot just happened, and yet when the history of this week is written, it’s possible a much quieter development will be the lead.After intensifying earlier this month, inflation anxiety appears to be easing. Rates on 10-year breakevens dropped by the most on a weekly basis since September, capping any rise in Treasury yields. Meanwhile, a surge in raw materials continued to sputter, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index sinking for a second straight week.That was enough to comfort investors in big tech. The Nasdaq 100 posted its first weekly gain in over a month, after being rattled by warnings that soaring prices would eat into future cash flows and shine a harsh light on expensive valuations. And while minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting signaled an openness to discussing a scaling back of asset purchases, comments that it would “likely be some time” until the economy recovers to that point helped prevent any knee-jerk reactions.“Inflation is really only a problem for stocks if it’s going to bring the Fed off the sidelines,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen. “If you see interest rates falling, if you see inflation expectations receding, if you see the Fed continuing to come out with overall dovish minutes, it tends to be a pretty friendly environment for tech.”Whether or not the U.S. economy has seen peak growth, a series of weaker-than-expected reports have helped quell inflation fears. Last month’s housing starts were lower than anticipated, while the pace of mortgage applications slowed from the prior month. On Thursday, data from the Philadelphia Fed showed manufacturing activity in the region eased in May from a 48-year high the prior month.As a result, Citigroup Inc.’s economic surprise gauge -- which measures the magnitude to which reports either beat or miss forecasts -- briefly dropped into negative territory for the first time since June 2020 this week.The Nasdaq 100 held onto a 0.1% gain this week as inflation expectations ebbed, snapping a four-week losing streak. Tech eked out a gain as cryptocurrencies ricocheted, with Bitcoin dropping 12% on Friday alone after China reiterated its intent to to crack down on mining.Still, some warn that it’s too early to signal the all-clear on inflation risks. Anxiety around price pressures in the coming months should be a boon for defensive sectors and particularly favor financials, while eating into growth stocks with duration-sensitive cash flows, according to State Street Global Advisors.“Because there’s so much disagreement on how inflation may unfold, that disagreement in the market will inevitably lead to volatility,” said Olivia Engel, chief investment officer of SSGA’s active quantitative equity team. “If you look at the aggregate market, it’s hiding some of that market rotation -- that’s where you can see much bigger moves.”(Updates Bitcoin price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.