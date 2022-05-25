U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,978.73
    +37.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,120.28
    +191.66 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,434.74
    +170.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.16
    +34.34 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.74
    +0.41 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2586
    +0.0053 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2320
    +0.4030 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,795.24
    +253.42 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.93
    -11.08 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

U.N. Security Council to vote 'in coming days' on N.Korea sanctions, U.S. official says

·1 min read

UNITED NATIONS, May 25 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will vote in the "coming days" on a U.S.-led push to further sanction North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches by banning tobacco, cutting oil exports to Pyongyang and blacklisting the Lazarus hacking group, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday.

North Korea fired three missiles on Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia. It was the latest in a string of missile launches by North Korea this year. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Beech)

Recommended Stories

  • US has not been asked to help in probe of reporter's killing

    Neither Israel nor the Palestinian Authority has formally requested U.S. assistance in the investigation into the killing of a Palestinian-American reporter during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, the State Department said Wednesday. An AP reconstruction of the May 11 killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh lends support to Palestinian witnesses who say she was shot by Israeli soldiers.

  • Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd's death

    President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to improve accountability in policing —a meaningful but limited action on the second anniversary of George Floyd's death that reflected the challenges in addressing racism, excessive use of force and public safety when Congress is deadlocked on stronger measures. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gave remarks that tried to comfort those affected by the shooting as well those who have suffered from police brutality, promising them that change could come eventually despite the partisan divides on Capitol Hill.

  • Envoy: Iran nuclear deal looks 'tenuous' but worth seeking

    The United States' top negotiator for Iran nuclear talks made the case to lawmakers Wednesday for sticking with what may be a last try for a deal reimposing limits on Iran’s nuclear development, despite Iran closing in on completing a bomb-capable nuclear program. Rob Malley, President Joe Biden’s envoy to negotiations aimed at getting the U.S. and Iran back in a breached 2015 Iran nuclear deal, faced lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

  • US Treasury sanctions international oil smuggling network linked to Iran

    The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the latest round of sanctions targeting an international oil smuggling and money laundering network linked to Iran. In a statement, the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said that a group of Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials launched a network that facilitated the sale of Iranian oil for them and…

  • U.S., S. Korea test missiles after North’s launches

    STORY: The drills included surface-to-surface missile tests involving the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) of the United States and South Korea’s Hyunmoo-2 short-range ballistic missile (SRBM).Earlier in the day, North Korea fired three missiles. The first appeared to be an ICBM, the second was unidentified and appeared to have failed mid-flight, while the third was a SRBM, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.In Seoul over the weekend, Biden and Yoon had agreed to hold bigger military drills and deploy more U.S. strategic assets if necessary to deter North Korea's intensifying weapons tests.

  • Citi exec details how the financial firm is responding to racial injustice in America

    Harold Butler, Citi Diverse Financial Institutions Group Head, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about social justice initiatives, the second anniversary of George Floyd's death, and economic dialogues occurring in communities of color.

  • Markets are searching for a ‘relief rally’: Strategist

    Sam Stovall, CFRA Research Chief Investment Strategist, and Seth Wunder, Acorns Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets closed on Wednesday, stock volatility, the outlook for the tech sector, and Fed rate hikes.

  • Any economic slowdown ‘will be shallow and short’: EY CEO

    EY CEO and Global Chairman Carmine Di Sibio speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland about the state of the economy, company culture, and the ongoing labor shortage in the U.S.

  • Elon Musk Sounds an Alarm on Italy, Hong Kong, South Korea

    Tesla's CEO, the world's richest man, is increasingly commenting, and acting, on matters of global concern.

  • The Fed must boost rates by a full percentage point at every meeting to bring down inflation and avoid a job-killing recession

    The Fed is still not doing nearly enough to shrink the money supply and reduce excess demand for labor, energy, metals, houses, and other goods and services.

  • Bremmer on Russia-Ukraine: ‘No one believes this war is going to be over any time soon’

    Eurasia Group President and Founder Ian Bremmer spoke with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change and other global crises, and the outlook for globalization.

  • Fed minutes show strong commitment to 0.50% rate hikes in June, July

    The meeting minutes outline a strong agreement among Fed officials for further 0.50% moves in at least the next two meetings.

  • I knew Paul Volcker (who slew the Great Inflation), and Jerome Powell is no Paul Volcker

    Volcker ended the Great Inflation by raising real interest rates high enough to squeeze, but real rates are still very accommodative under Powell.

  • Fed Minutes Opinion: Powell Wields Interest Rate Hammer In A World Of Inflation Screws

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has raised his inflation hammer, vowing sharp rate hikes to slow the fastest U.S. inflation in forty years. It won't work.

  • Ukraine's intelligence chief 'fully confirms' Vladimir Putin has cancer

    Kyrylo Budanov has claimed the Russian President has 'several illnesses'.

  • Russian oil's Achilles' heel: insurance

    Russia has so far deflected much of the impact of sanctions on its oil trade but the insurance industry threatens to throw a spanner in the works unless Moscow and its customers can plug a gap left by Western underwriters. Insurers from Europe and the United States, which dominate the international marine market, are curtailing coverage for Russian oil tankers, industry sources say, to avoid breaching sanctions imposed in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Rep. Paul Gosar Spreads Lie About Texas Shooter In Hateful Since-Deleted Tweet

    The extremist Arizona Republican shared misinformation about the gunman that was circulating on right-wing networks.

  • American Heavy Artillery Enters the Fight in Ukraine

    POKROVSK, Ukraine — Camouflaged in a heap of branches cut from nearby trees, the weapon that Ukraine hopes will make a critical difference in its war with Russia is all but invisible from more than a few feet away. Soon, a single round shoots out with a boom and a howling, metallic shriek as it sails toward Russian positions. It is the American-made M777 howitzer. It shoots farther, moves faster and is hidden more easily, and it’s what the Ukrainian military has been waiting for. Sign up for The

  • Biden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden mourned the killing of at least 19 children and two teachers in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, decrying their deaths as senseless and demanding action to try to curb the violence.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s Ship

  • Current week decisive for battle in Luhansk Oblast, says governor

    The current week will be decisive for the outcome of the battle in Luhansk Oblast, the region’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, said in a post on the Telegram messenger on May 25.