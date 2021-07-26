U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

U.N. urges restraint in Tunisia - U.N. spokesperson

·1 min read

UNITED NATIONS, July 26 (Reuters) - The United Nations called on all parties in Tunisia "to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and ensure that the situation remains calm," a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"All disputes and disagreements should be resolved through dialogue," U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said after Tunisian President Kais Saied ousted the government and froze parliament with help from the army. Haq declined to comment on whether the United Nations viewed the situation in Tunisia as a coup or not. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

