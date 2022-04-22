U.S. markets open in 8 hours 42 minutes

U.S. News Announces the 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

·3 min read

Toyota wins the most awards of any brand.

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information, today announced the 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars. U.S. News evaluated 82 vehicles and named winners across eight categories.

U.S. News &amp; World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News &amp; World Report)
U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

Toyota had the most wins of any brand, winning the Best Hybrid Car award with the Toyota Prius and the Best Hybrid SUV award with the RAV4 Hybrid. The Kia EV6 won the Best Electric Vehicle award, and the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid won the Best Plug-In Hybrid award.

"There's been a significant increase in the demand for electric vehicles, and they have more appeal than ever as gas prices rise and consumers look for cars with a low carbon footprint," says Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The winners of the Best Hybrid and Electric Car awards deliver a rewarding ownership experience, as well as low emissions and fuel costs."

Award

Winner

Best Luxury Electric Car

2022 Lucid Air

Best Luxury Electric SUV

2022 Tesla Model Y

Best Electric Vehicle

2022 Kia EV6

Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid

2022 Volvo S60 (T8 PHEV)

Best Plug-In Hybrid

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (PHEV)

Best Hybrid Car

2022 Toyota Prius

Best Hybrid SUV

2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Best Luxury Hybrid

2022 Lexus ES Hybrid

The 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Car winners are based on a combination of the cars' overall score from the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, starting price, Level 2 charging rate, and fuel economy and range data from the EPA. U.S. News analyzed data for 82 luxury and mainstream hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars. Within each of the eight categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the winner in that category.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS BEST CARS
Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale near you. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust its advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend its site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

