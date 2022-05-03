U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

U.S. News Names Choon Choi Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Autos

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choon Choi has joined U.S. News & World Report as Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Autos, U.S. News announced today. The Autos platform comprises industry leading rankings and reviews, cars for sale, and best-in-class awards such as Best Cars for the Money and Best Vehicle Brands.

U.S. News &amp; World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News &amp; World Report)
U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

"Choon brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the automotive industry, with a proven track record of achieving clear, measurable results quickly and maximizing the growth potential of a range of businesses," said Bill Holiber, U.S. News president and CEO. "We look forward to leveraging his skills and expertise as we support consumers in every aspect of their car-buying journey."

Choi joins U.S. News with a track record of success building high performing teams to scale growth, and forging connections between digital audiences and marketers. His most recent roles include chief strategy officer of online marketplace iSeeCars.com and chief operating officer of Hearst Autos – with brands such as Car and Driver and Road & Track. Drawing from over 15 years of experience leading and expanding direct-to-consumer and B2B businesses in the digital media space, Choi has also held leadership positions at Jumpstart Automotive Media and Hachette Filipacchi Media.

"We're pleased to welcome Choon to U.S. News where he will be a major asset leading the Autos team," said Chief Product Officer Chad Smolinski. "Choon's hiring underscores our commitment to provide our users with the innovative digital tools they need to make informed decisions about their car-purchasing decisions."

"U.S. News is one of the most well-respected brands in the media landscape with a track record of helping consumers make important decisions in their lives," said Choi. "I'm thrilled to join the team to help guide the consumer journey for in-market car shoppers and enthusiasts as we enter a phase of high growth."

For over 15 years, the industry-leading U.S. News Best Cars rankings have guided consumers looking for the best vehicle. U.S. News has expanded on its advice and analysis over the last decade with data-driven rankings, ratings and news for Vehicle Brands, Families and Teens. U.S. News also offers high-level performance assessment and peer benchmarking tools for vehicles, and presents the Best Cars for the Money awards at the annual Washington, D.C. Auto Show each winter.

For more information regarding U.S. News' Auto offerings, please visit cars.usnews.com/cars-trucks.

About U.S. News Best Cars
Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale near you. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 81 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust U.S. News' advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend its site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news-names-choon-choi-sr-vice-president-and-general-manager-of-autos-301537938.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

