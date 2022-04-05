U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

U.S. News Presents Workshop on Health Equity at NYSABPRHAL Conference

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, brings its legacy of health reporting, analysis and industry insights to life in "Building Toward Health Equity for All: Taking a Community-Level Approach" on Saturday, April 9 at the 51st Annual Legislative Conference of the New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislators (NYSABPRHAL). The event, led by Marion Phillips, III, U.S. News Senior Vice President of Community Development & DEI, and former senior vice president of community development for Empire State Development, includes a cross-sector panel of experts discussing how policymakers and change agents can make an impact in health equity in their own communities.

U.S. News &amp; World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News &amp; World Report)
U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

Hosted by New York Senator Leroy Comrie (D-NY District 14), Assemblywoman Karines Reyes (D-NY District 87) and Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez (D-NY District 80), the discussion features perspectives from Dr. Moro Salifu, chief of nephrology and director, Kidney Transplant Program, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University; Dr. Tiffany Mitchell, emergency medicine physician, The Mount Sinai Hospital; and Dr. Miguelina Germán, director of pediatric behavioral health services, Montefiore Medical Group. Bill Holiber, president and CEO of U.S. News & World Report, will present U.S. News data relating to each of these districts and the state of New York overall.

U.S. News published in 2021 health equity data analysis alongside the Best Hospitals rankings, exploring whether the patients at each hospital reflected the racial and ethnic diversity of the surrounding community. In addition, in partnership with CVS Health, U.S. News provides useful data with an equity focus through the continued development of its Healthiest Communities rankings. For more than four years, Healthiest Communities has drawn from an examination of nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents on 84 metrics across 10 categories, informing residents, health care leaders and officials about local policies and practices that drive better health outcomes for all.

"At U.S. News, our focus on equity is central to our mission of using data to help consumers and institutions make important decisions," said Phillips. "This panel of community healthcare heroes will enlighten policymakers about the challenges and opportunities that come with tackling the social determinants of health."

"We're thrilled to welcome U.S. News and these healthcare leaders to the NYSABPRHAL conference," said Sen. Comrie. "U.S. News' rigorous data and our panelists' on-the-ground experience addressing health disparities for the citizens of New York will demonstrate the impacts of proactively addressing inequality at the community level, and provide actionable solutions for attendees to replicate in their districts."

ABOUT U.S. NEWS
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news-presents-workshop-on-health-equity-at-nysabprhal-conference-301517366.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

