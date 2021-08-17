U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

U.S. News Unveils the Best Cars for Teens

·3 min read

Hybrid models make strong showing; Hyundai wins most in new-car categories; Toyota wins most in used car categories

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Cars for Families and Best Cars for the Money, today unveiled the Best Cars for Teens.

U.S. News &amp; World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News &amp; World Report)
U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

"The winners of the Best Cars for Teens awards all have active safety features that can help teens safely develop their driving skills while lowering the risk that they'll be involved in a collision," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The winners also have strong crash test ratings, so if a collision occurs, there's a better chance of occupants being protected."

Hyundai won the most awards in the Best New Cars for Teens categories, with three. Across the eight new-car categories, five of the winners are hybrids, which should appeal to climate- and budget-conscious teens. In the used car categories, Toyota won four of the five awards.

All 2021 Best New Cars for Teens are available with forward collision warning and forward automatic emergency braking, as well as lane departure warning and lane keep assist. All winners also have teen driver controls or available smartphone apps that send parents alerts when the car goes over a set speed or is driven outside a set geographic area or time period. These features allow parents to set limits for teen drivers and have an ongoing conversation with their teens about responsible driving habits.

The 2021 Best New Cars for Teens


Best Car for Teens $20K to $25K

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Best SUV for Teens $20K to $25K

2021 Hyundai Kona

Best Car for Teens $25K to $30K

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Best SUV for Teens $25K to $30K

2021 GMC Terrain

Best Car for Teens $30K to $35K

2021 Nissan Altima

Best SUV for Teens $30K to $35K

2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid

Best Car for Teens $35K to $40K

2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Best SUV for Teens $35K to $40K

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

The 2021 Best Used Cars for Teens


Large Car

2017 Toyota Avalon

Midsize Car

2018 Honda Accord

Midsize SUV

2017 Toyota Highlander

Small Car

2018 Toyota Corolla

Small SUV

2017 Toyota RAV4

To be named one of the Best New Cars for Teens, a vehicle has to have the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver assistance features and top critics' recommendations in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings in its price category. To be named a Best Used Car for Teens, a vehicle must be from the 2016 through 2018 model years and have the best combination of dependability and safety ratings, projected ownership costs, positive reviews from critics when it was new, and available tech that can help prevent crashes or lessen their severity.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news-unveils-the-best-cars-for-teens-301356353.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

