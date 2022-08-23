U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.50
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,038.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,898.00
    -11.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.00
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.40
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9933
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2790
    -0.2060 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,270.63
    -206.18 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.89
    -0.05 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.48
    -343.02 (-1.19%)
     

U.S. News Unveils the Best Cars for Teens

·3 min read

Hyundai wins most in new-car categories; Toyota wins most in used-car categories.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Cars for Families and Best Cars for the Money, today unveiled the Best Cars for Teens.

U.S. News &amp; World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News &amp; World Report)
U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

"The Best Cars for Teens awards highlight the cars and SUVs that can help teens hone their driving skills and lower the risk that they'll be involved in an accident," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Each winner offers active safety features and strong crash test ratings, so there's a better chance of being protected if a collision occurs."

Hyundai won the most awards in the Best New Cars for Teens categories, with four. Across the seven new-car categories, two of the winners are hybrids, which should appeal to climate- and budget-conscious teens. In the used-car categories, Toyota won two of the five awards.

All 2022 Best New Cars for Teens are available with forward collision warning and forward automatic emergency braking, as well as lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist. All winners also have teen driver controls or available smartphone apps that send parents alerts when the car goes over a set speed or is driven outside a set time period or geographic area. These features allow parents to set limits for teen drivers and have an ongoing conversation with their teens about responsible driving habits.

The 2022 Best New Cars for Teens

Best Car for Teens $20K to $25K

2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Best SUV for Teens $20K to $25K

2022 Hyundai Kona

Best Car for Teens $25K to $30K

2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Best SUV for Teens $25K to $30K

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Best SUV for Teens $30K to $35K

2022 Subaru Forester

Best Car for Teens $35K to $40K

2022 Nissan Maxima

Best SUV for Teens $35K to $40K

2022 Subaru Ascent

The 2022 Best Used Cars for Teens

Large Car

2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Midsize Car

2019 Kia Optima

Midsize SUV

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Small Car

2018 Toyota Corolla

Small SUV

2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid

To be named one of the Best New Cars for Teens, a vehicle has to have the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver-assistance features and top critics' recommendations in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings in its price category. To be named a Best Used Car for Teens, a vehicle must be from the 2017 through 2019 model years and have the best combination of dependability and safety ratings, projected ownership costs, positive reviews from critics when it was new, and available tech that can help prevent crashes or lessen their severity.

About U.S. News Best Cars
Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle BrandsBest Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 65 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news-unveils-the-best-cars-for-teens-301610361.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Uniswap blocks over 250 wallet addresses from front end in sanction compliance

    Decentralized exchange Uniswap has appeared to block 253 wallet addresses linked to illicit financial activities on its front end after the U.S. government imposed sanctions on Tornado Cash earlier this month. See related article: Largest Ether mining pool Ethermine stops processing Tornado Cash transactions Fast facts DeFi platform Yearn developer Banteg tweeted on Saturday that […]

  • India blockchain forum plans to chart future with governments, regulators

    Stakeholders in India’s blockchain space have created a new forum with more than 40 influencers to liaise with governments and regulators for blockchain and Web 3.0 adoption in the country. See related article: India’s latest tax assault on crypto exchanges starts Friday Fast facts According to a local media report, India Blockchain Forum is setting […]

  • Pinduoduo to launch international e-commerce platform next month - source

    Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo plans to launch a cross-border e-commerce platform next month which will target the United States as its first market, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The company, a rival of Alibaba Group and JD.com in China, has briefed its merchants but details have not yet been finalized, the source said, declining to be named as the information was not public. Pinduoduo did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Aussie coal miners eye record profits, shareholder returns as prices surge

    Australia's biggest listed coal miners are expected to report record annual profits this week, underpinned by soaring commodity prices, even as they grapple with tight labour market conditions and inflation-induced cost pressure. Global coal prices have shot up over fears of a supply crunch after the European Commission decided to ban imports from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, while persisting supply-chain issues are likely to keep prices elevated. That prompted Whitehaven, Australia's largest independent coal miner, to forecast record fiscal 2022 core earnings last month.

  • Tesla raises price of full self-driving capability, Elon Musk announces

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla raising the price on its full self-driving capability once it rolls out to $15,000.

  • Electric-Vehicle Industry Prizes Steel Over Aluminum, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle makers are choosing steel over aluminum as the preferred metal for automotive bodies, says the top executive at the largest steel provider to the US car industry.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Tril

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.

  • XPeng, China's EV Startup, To Report Earnings Amid Economic Uncertainty

    XPeng (XPEV), China's electric-vehicle startup and aspiring Tesla (TSLA) challenger, reports earnings Tuesday. While the company's vehicle deliveries ballooned in July, economic turbulence in China continue to be a concern for XPEV and the broader auto industry. The EV manufacturer is based in China with offices in Mountain View, Calif. Since it went public in 2020, it has weathered a...

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Make a Bold Decision

    Tesla and Chief Executive Elon Musk are in a race against time to keep their promises. The entrepreneur has promised that by year's end Tesla vehicles will be able to drive themselves completely, even when the regulations are far from ready. In other words, owners and future owners of Tesla cars will have a feature enabling their cars to drive themselves in any conditions by the end of the year.

  • Lyft co-founder: 'We saw airport trips roar back'

    Ride-sharing giant Lyft continued making strides in its earnings, congruent to certain strengths seen in the travel industry's recovery, even as the U.S. struggles with an inflationary environment.

  • Forget Markups, Some Dealers Are Straight-Up Auctioning Corvette Z06 Build Slots

    GM will void your warranty if you try to flip your Z06, but it looks like that won't be enough to stop astronomical market pricing.

  • These electric vehicles qualify for $7,500 tax credit under Inflation Reduction Act

    The new law requires that electric vehicles were assembled in North America to qualify for the rebate.

  • Tesla Rival Rolls Out Luxury Super-Sports Sedan

    Tesla , the leading electric vehicle maker in the world, is way ahead of its competition in production and should deliver over 1 million EVs this year. Its Chinese rival BYD had claimed to have sold the most plug-in new energy vehicles in the first half, but it only sold about 323,519 fully electric vehicles in the first six months. Tesla's rivals may not be producing and delivering as many EVs, but its premium EV competitors sometimes roll out some new products that Tesla has not yet produced.

  • Ford Stock Falls After $1.7 Billion Verdict in Fatal Rollover Case

    The auto maker is facing punitive damages over an F-250 pickup-truck crash that left two people dead. Ford said the jury verdict isn’t supported by evidence.

  • Rising Gas Prices Got You Thinking Electric? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs

    The rise in gas prices has led to a spike in interest in electric vehicles (EVs). From February 2022 to March 2022, CarMax received 1.5 times the search volume for the term "electric" -- around the...

  • Do Cars With a Dark Interior Really Get Hotter in the Sun?

    The difference between dark and light interiors might not be as substantial as you thinkBy Devin PrattThere’s a common belief that if you live in a warmer climate, you should opt for a lighter in...

  • The Station: EVs abound at Monterey Car Week and Tesla amateur testing spreads to include kids

    Reporter Jaclyn Trop and contributor Roberto Baldwin were on the ground talking to executives, designers and founders about the vehicles they showcased and what is coming in the future. BMW no longer has a permit to test autonomous vehicles in the state of California.

  • Ford to Cut 3,000 Jobs as It Transitions to Electric Vehicles

    The car manufacturer is engaging in an aggressive cost-cutting strategy to fund its pivot toward electric vehicles.

  • Tesla Is Doubling Down on ‘Full Self-Driving.’ Ralph Nader Wants It Recalled.

    Tesla is hiking the price of its sometimes controversial driver-assistance software it calls Full Self-Driving.

  • Inflation Tesla-style: Elon Musk unveils record price hike for unfinished self-driving software

    Tesla's visionary CEO uses psychology to encourage customers to accept a 25% increase in the cost of its FSD beta feature to $15,000, but his technology is increasingly coming under fire at home.