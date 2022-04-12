U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

U.S. News & World Report Announces 2022 Best Credit Cards Awards Winners

·3 min read

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is the Best Credit Card for Beating Inflation, a new editors' choice award.

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the winners of its Best Credit Cards Awards. The top cards for 2022 were recognized in nine card categories, with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express winning two awards, including a new editors' choice award: Best Credit Card for Beating Inflation.

Selected as the editors' choice winner for being a rewards credit card that earns money back at the supermarket, at gas stations and on transit, and secures a 0% introductory APR for 12 months, Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express also won as the overall Best Rewards Credit Card.

U.S. News &amp; World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News &amp; World Report)
U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

"A credit card that pays you back with cash back rewards or points, whether you're filling up or stocking up, can help you offset the effects of record-high inflation," said Beverly Harzog, credit card expert and consumer finance analyst at U.S. News. "The winners of the third annual U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards stood out among hundreds of cards in their respective categories, providing consumers with a great place to start as they search for a credit card that's right for them."

The 2022 U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards Winners:

Best 0% APR Credit Card – BankAmericard® credit card
Best Airline Credit Card – Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
Best Balance Transfer Credit Card – Wells Fargo Reflect℠ Card
Best Business Credit Card – Capital One Spark Miles for Business
Best Cash Back Credit Card – Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Best Rewards Credit Card – Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Best Student Credit Card – Discover it® Student Cash Back
Best Travel Rewards Credit Card – Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Best Credit Card for Beating Inflation (editors' choice) Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express The winning cards were determined based on a comprehensive, data-driven methodology that includes factors such as rewards rates; sign-up bonuses; annual, foreign transaction and balance transfer fees; and introductory and ongoing APRs. To determine which card was best in each category, U.S. News compiles the scores that top cards have received each month to calculate overall scores. The 2022 U.S. News Best Credit Cards Awards winners earned the highest average scores in their respective categories the previous quarter. For more information, read the methodology.

U.S. News also publishes in-depth credit card guides to help consumers understand how to make credit cards work in their favor. Consumers can find advice about comparing cards, maximizing rewards and much more.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-announces-2022-best-credit-cards-awards-winners-301523383.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

