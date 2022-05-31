U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,132.15
    -26.09 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,990.12
    -222.84 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,081.39
    -49.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.73
    -15.17 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.04
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.10
    -17.20 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    -0.0043 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2602
    -0.0052 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7280
    +1.1080 (+0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,642.36
    +977.68 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.39
    -7.67 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

U.S. News & World Report Names Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community

·4 min read

VERO BEACH, Fla. , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community. Market Street Palm Coast is a 64-unit state-of-the-art memory care community in Palm Coast, Florida, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast has received the honor of Best Memory Care Community by U.S. News &amp; World Report. Market Street Palm Coast is a Watercrest Senior Living Community located in Palm Coast, Florida. (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
Market Street Palm Coast is one of the senior living communities recognized by U.S. News that earned "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for Memory Care. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

"It is a great honor and distinction for Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast to be awarded a Best Senior Living Community by an esteemed organization such as U.S. News & World Report," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "This recognition is a testament to the excellence in care and service provided in our Market Street communities."

Market Street Palm Coast ranked as an 'extremely safe' community with a standard of 'excellent' in the categories of prompt and respectful caregiving staff, skilled and knowledgeable licensed nursing staff, variety of life enrichment activities, responsive management and staff, skilled maintenance, and clear and helpful billing department. The ratings also noted the community as very high value with high quality food and dining and good variety of meals.

The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

"Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences."

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community is conveniently located at 2 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast, Fla. For information, please call Christine McGrath, Community Relations Director at 386-388-7495.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.  For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group)
