U.S. News & World Report: Pennsylvania and Florida towns in the Top 10 places to retire

Pennsylvania and Florida towns took top spots for places to retire, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The yearly list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S. named Lancaster, Pennsylvania as the No. 1 place to retire for 2023. Four other Pennsylvania towns: Harrisburg, York, Allentown and Reading, also made the Top 10. Pensacola, Tampa, Naples and Daytona Beach in Florida also made the list, while Ann Arbor, Michigan, took the No. 8 spot.

The ranking methodology took multiple factors into account – happiness, housing affordability, health care, retiree taxes, desirability and the job market. Going on the general rule that retirees and future retirees have similar priorities, the people surveyed were nearing retirement age − between ages 45 and 59 − and were of retirement age at 60 and older.

Here is a look at the Top 10 places:

1. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Lancaster has a unique makeup of farms and manicured neighborhoods, along with the bustling energy of an urban center. It's home to farmers, families, college students, and young professionals, the report states. As one of the “oldest inland cities” in the country, it is “rich with history and unique architecture,” according to Visit Lancaster City.

Metro Population − 550,480

Median Home Price − $259,812

Median Monthly Rent − $1,114

Median Age − 38.7 years old

Average Annual Salary − $50,000

Unemployment Rate − 8.1%

2. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

This city boasts of annual festivals, events, and beautiful scenery along the Susquehanna River and the Appalachian Trail. The city also has a 1-mile long, 63-acre City Island located across the downtown walking bridge.

Metro Population − 587,411

Median Home Price − $236,158

Median Monthly Rent − $1,019

Median Age − 40.3 years old

Average Annual Salary − $54,370

Unemployment Rate − 8.3%

3. Pensacola, Florida

Known for its "sugar sand beaches," Pensacola's cost of living is slightly lower than the national average. State residents don't pay an individual income tax, vehicle or property tax.

Metro Population − 503,173

Median Home Price − $278,792

Median Monthly Rent − $1,105

Median Age − 38.6 years old

Average Annual Salary − $47,420

Unemployment Rate − 6.3%

4. Tampa, Florida

The city is well-known for its paddling trails for canoeing and kayaking, shopping, bars and restaurants that make residents feel like they're on a vacation all year long. About 27% of residents are between the ages of 45 and 64, and 19.6% are over the age of 65.

Metro Population − 3,146,074

Median Home Price − $369,299

Median Monthly Rent − $1,230

Median Age − 42.2 years old

Average Annual Salary − $53,270

Unemployment Rate − 7.3%

5. York, Pennsylvania

This small metro is known for its rich history, museums and numerous hiking trails. With housing costs lower than the national average, many folks who work in neighboring Maryland call York their home.

Metro Population − 454,605

Median Home Price − $210,546

Median Monthly Rent − $1,025

Median Age − 40.8 years old

Average Annual Salary − $51,240

Unemployment Rate − 8.5%

6. Naples, Florida

This southwest Florida town is known for its art galleries, shopping, and historic downtown area. While devastating hurricanes do make an appearance, the area is also known for its high humidity, daily showers and high temperatures during the summer season.

Metro Population − 372,797

Median Home Price − $649,679

Median Monthly Rent − $1,440

Median Age − 51.5 years old

Average Annual Salary − $50,820

Unemployment Rate − 7%

7. Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach is known for its beach motorsports, sports events, shopping, fishing, racing and golfing. With cost of living lower than the national average, utilities cost less. The downside is that area residents earn less than the average American.

Metro Population − 662,671

Median Home Price − $339,137

Median Monthly Rent − $1,181

Median Age − 47.5 years old

Average Annual Salary − $44,620

Unemployment Rate − 7.8%

8. Ann Arbor, Michigan

The only city to make the list that wasn't located in either Florida or Pennsylvania, Ann Arbor is a popular university town about 25 miles away from Detroit Metro Airport. While Ann Arbor residents don't pay a city income tax, Michigan drivers do pay among the highest insurance rates in the country.

Metro Population − 372,428

Median Home Price − $391,633

Median Monthly Rent − $1,218

Median Age − 34.1 years old

Average Annual Salary − $61,010

Unemployment Rate − 7%

9. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Located in the Lehigh Valley, this town is home to historic buildings, museums, and a booming business district. This is the town where The Liberty Bell was hidden during the Revolutionary War, and visitors can ring a replica of the bell at the Liberty Bell Museum in Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ.

Metro Population − 857,997

Median Home Price − $332,690

Median Monthly Rent − $1,141

Median Age − 41.2 years old

Average Annual Salary − $53,530

Unemployment Rate − 9.9%

10. Reading, Pennsylvania

This city was founded in 1748 and celebrated its 275th anniversary this year in March. Living in Reading is cheaper than many other metro areas, due to affordable housing costs.

Metro Population − 426,967

Median Home Price − $210,816

Median Monthly Rent − $985

Median Age − 40 years old

Average Annual Salary − $51,680

Unemployment Rate − 10.2%

