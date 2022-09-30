U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

U.S. has not seen action suggesting Russia is contemplating using nuclear weapons - Blinken

1
·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the United States has not to date seen Russia take any action that suggests it is contemplating the use of nuclear weapons, despite what he decried as "loose talk" by President Vladimir Putin about their possible use.

"We are looking very carefully to see if Russia is actually doing anything that suggests that they are contemplating the use of nuclear weapons. To date, we've not seen them take these actions," Blinken said at a press conference in Washington. (Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

