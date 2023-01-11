U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,969.61
    +50.36 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,973.01
    +268.91 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,931.67
    +189.04 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.05
    +21.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.69
    +0.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    +0.0034 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9130
    -0.2790 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,899.13
    +464.81 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.55
    +2.83 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

U.S. NTSB chair raises safety concerns about heavy electric vehicles

·1 min read
A model of the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup is parked in front of the Ford Motor Company World Headquarters in Dearborn

(Reuters) - U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy on Wednesday raised concerns about the increased risk of severe injury and death from heavier electric vehicles on U.S. roads.

She cited a General Motors GMC Hummer EV that weighs over 9,000 pounds, up from about 6,000 pounds for the gasoline version, and the Ford F-150 Lightning EV, which is between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds heavier than the non-electric version.

The heavier weight "has a significant impact on safety for all road users," she said Wednesday in a speech. "We have to be careful that we aren’t also creating unintended consequences: more death on our roads.”​

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

