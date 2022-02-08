U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners Acquires Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons

·3 min read

This marks the seventh location implemented to the U.S. Orthopaedic Partner Platform

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Orthopaedic Partners ("USOP"), the rapidly-expanding network for private orthopaedic practices in the Southeastern United States and creator of the unique orthopedic care platform addressing the continuum of musculoskeletal care, finalized today a new partnership agreement with Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons LLC in Montgomery, Ala.

With four facilities, led by 10 world-class orthopaedic physicians offering surgical, non-surgical, and injury prevention care, Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons provides advanced treatment options for orthopaedic surgery, sports medicine and physical therapy. Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons has provided more than 40 years of continuous service to the Montgomery area through a group of physicians with more than 100 years of collective experience in orthopedic surgery.

"On behalf of all the physician partners at Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons, we are excited to partner with the USOP management team and join the high-quality physicians that USOP's platform has already assembled to date," said Dr. Roland Hester, Managing Member of Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons.

The decision to partner with USOP will bring the practice even more opportunities to enhance patient care and continue growing the practice throughout the Southeast, supported by industry-leading practice management and performance resources.

"We were drawn to the USOP platform and its scalability, which allows our practices to continue to enhance our comprehensive patient care," said Jenna Roton, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons. "We look forward to integrating the platform with our practice locations, as well as working with USOP so that our surgeons can continue to provide the latest cutting-edge technology to the River Region that our patients have come to expect."

The new partnership marks USOP's seventh acquisition since the brand was founded in 2020, bringing the number of practice locations utilizing the brand's platform to twenty-six. The USOP platform delivers highly specialized insight, tools, resources, training, education, and access to leading-edge technologies.

"Our partnerships with first-class groups allowed us to reach a record-breaking year in 2021. We closed the year with Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center as our sixth acquisition to the year," explained Glen Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of USOP. "This partnership with Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons is kicking off a year that with the trends continuing, we are on track for potential growth of 100% in 2022. We look forward to Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons being a valued part of our growing regional network."

About U.S. Orthopaedic Partners
 USOP is a full-service, integrated orthopedic care platform that provides the full continuum of musculoskeletal treatment to patients in the Southeastern U.S. Supported by the groups diversified orthopedic sub-specialties, ultramodern ambulatory surgery center(s), fellowship training programs and comprehensive suite of ancillary services – advanced imaging, rehabilitation, pain management, urgent care, pharmacy and sports medicine – USOP is a comprehensive provider for patients seeking high quality, value-based care. For more information, please visit: https://us-orthopartners.com/

Media Contact:
Brianne Barbakoff
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com
786.605.9228

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-orthopaedic-partners-acquires-southern-orthopaedic-surgeons-301478014.html

SOURCE U.S. Orthopaedic Partners

