U.S., other nations call for unimpeded delivery of aid to Syria

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States and other nations in a joint statement on Monday reiterated their call for immediate nation-wide ceasefire in Syria and unimpeded delivery of aid to the war-torn country.

The group of 19 countries as well as the European Union and Arab League said in the statement released after a meeting of their ministers that United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, the 2015 resolution that laid out the steps for a ceasefire and political transition in Syria, is the "only solution" to the country's decade-long conflict. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)