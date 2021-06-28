U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

U.S., other nations call for unimpeded delivery of aid to Syria

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States and other nations in a joint statement on Monday reiterated their call for immediate nation-wide ceasefire in Syria and unimpeded delivery of aid to the war-torn country.

The group of 19 countries as well as the European Union and Arab League said in the statement released after a meeting of their ministers that United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, the 2015 resolution that laid out the steps for a ceasefire and political transition in Syria, is the "only solution" to the country's decade-long conflict. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)

