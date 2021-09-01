U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.20
    +11.52 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,383.60
    +22.87 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,368.99
    +109.76 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.31
    +11.54 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.27
    -0.23 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.27 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3050
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0370
    +0.0410 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,871.18
    +345.06 (+0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,253.10
    +39.94 (+3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

U.S. Patent Office rejects invalidation petition against NajingTech subsidiary NNCrystal

·4 min read

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NajingTech, a global leader in quantum dot development and manufacturing, released a statement on the ongoing patent lawsuit concerning NNCrystal US, a subsidiary of NajingTech, and Nanosys. The full update can be found on NNCrystal's website. The release describes a recent US Patent Office decision that strengthens and stabilizes NNCrystal's patent on its proprietary quantum dot technology.

By rejecting Nanyosys's invalidation petition, The U.S. Patent Office has reaffirmed NajingTech's technology and the strength of international scientific collaboration.

The legal battle concerns U.S. Patent No. 7,105,051, maintained by the University of Arkansas and licensed by NNCrystal. The patented technology was developed at the University of Arkansas through the research of Xiaogang Peng, formerly the inaugural Scharlau Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Arkansas and a co-founder of NajingTech. Though currently based in Hangzhou, China, NajingTech has maintained its connections to the University of Arkansas community. NajingTech provides internship and employment opportunities for current students at its US subsidiary, NNCrystal, recognizing the importance of serving institutions of public education and encouraging international dialogue between young scientists. These students have opportunities to make meaningful contributions to a small team whose products support quantum dot technology and research worldwide.

In the years since the technology was developed, NajingTech's proprietary quantum dot fabrication process has become the worldwide industry standard bearer. On September 11, 2019, NNCrystal and the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas filed suit against Nanosys in the United States District Court of Delaware to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of NNCrystal. NNCrystal alleged that the defendant's large-scale manufacturing, sale, use, and offer to sell of quantum dot materials in the United States infringed upon U.S. Patent No. 7,105,051.

In November of 2019, Nanosys filed a motion seeking dismissal of claims of direct infringement (allegations of infringement by Nanosys), induced infringement (allegations that Nanosys was inducing others to infringe), and willful infringement. A U.S. District Court denied this motion on February 10, 2020.

Also in February 2020, Nanosys sought an alternate strategy to invalidate the patent claims, filing a petition for an inter partes review (IPR) and challenging the validity of U.S. Patent No. 7,105,051. On August 16, 2021, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) issued its Final Written Decision concluding that Nanosys had failed to show that any challenged claim was un-patentable. The PTAB rejected all eight grounds of invalidity asserted by Nanosys.

This decision by the U.S. Patent Office reaffirms NNCrystal's position and stabilizes its patent rights.

"Nanosys claims an impressive number of IP Assets, and its force in the market is to be reckoned with," says Gefei Weng, CEO of NajingTech. "Still, it has no right to use its size and influence to justify denial of our patented technology. Doing so would erase the contributions of numerous students and researchers at the University of Arkansas, and it would invalidate the cross-border collaborations we have built throughout the years. The recent decision by the U.S. Patent Office affirms these facts."

About NNCrystal

NNCrystal US Corporation, a subsidiary of NajingTech, is a cornerstone of the quantum dot industry. Its experienced, knowledgeable nanomaterial synthesis teams support the research and development of new quantum dot technology worldwide through the sale of its products. Customers can rely on high-quality nanomaterials, affordable prices, and attentive technical service as they create the next great innovation in the field of quantum dot technology.

About NajingTech

NajingTech is an industry-leading quantum dot company founded by Xiaogang Peng. NajingTech operates one of largest production facilities of high-quality quantum dots. These products are the foundational materials for scientists and engineers both within the company and around the world. NajingTech has been a key player in promoting new, innovative technologies for Quantum Dot Displays. QD backlight displays using NajingTech technology can be purchased around the world, and they consistently deliver the best image quality while maintaining high energy efficiency and low costs to consumers.

NNCrystal US Corporation website: www.nn-labs.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-patent-office-rejects-invalidation-petition-against-najingtech-subsidiary-nncrystal-301367556.html

SOURCE NajingTech

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Sites That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • Amazon Plans to Add 40,000 Workers to U.S. Corporate Ranks

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. says it plans to add more than 40,000 people to its corporate ranks in the U.S., a hiring spree the company is calling its biggest-ever recruiting and training event. The world’s largest online retailer and cloud-computing company said in a statement that it plans to hold a career fair Sept. 15, continuing a pattern in recent years of inviting job seekers en masse to learn about the company’s open roles. Amazon didn’t specify where the positions would be located, b

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Hershey sued by California cookie maker in Hershey's Kisses dispute

    A California cookie maker on Tuesday sued Hershey Co for the right to keep using a stylized chocolate chip teardrop on its packaging, after Hershey complained it looked too much like its famous Hershey's Kisses. The Cookie Department Inc said Hershey's threatened trademark lawsuit accusing it of borrowing Kisses' "conical configuration" without permission was in retaliation for its own lawsuit accusing Hershey of infringing its "Tough Cookie" mark. Cookie Department said the teardrop it has used since 2009 merely depicts the "universally known" shape of a chocolate chip, and called Hershey's threatened lawsuit a "strategic ploy" to have it soften its stance in the Tough Cookie case.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • Major miners are missing energy-transition boat, industry veteran warns

    TechMet's founder and CEO Brian Menell tells Dow Jones Newswires that the world is on the verge of a massive metals supply-demand imbalance and that the major mining houses aren't doing enough to meet soaring consumption.

  • UK competition watchdog clears National Grid acquisition of WPD

    The deal for Britain's largest electricity distribution company was first announced in March this year in a bid to transition from gas to electric power.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • AB InBev sues Constellation again, this time over Modelo beer

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The Mexican arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev has accused Constellation Brands in a lawsuit of a second breach of their deal allowing Constellation to sell Mexican beers in the United States. Grupo Modelo filed a suit in the U.S. district court of the southern district of New York on Tuesday, according to a court document, over Constellation's launch of two Modelo Reserva beers, one aged on tequila and another on bourbon barrels. It says the first breaches U.S. and Mexican laws that strictly limit the use of the word tequila, and the second breaches Constellation's sub-licence to sell "Mexican-style beer" because bourbon has nothing to do with Mexico.

  • Retiring? Keep your skills sharp for your health, wealth and wellbeing

    Many people enter retirement with the plan to relax — and that’s a normal, natural approach to this next phase of life — but they should maintain or even add to their skills after they’ve left the workforce. Retirement Tip of the Week: Whether you’re already retired, a short time away from retiring or have years to go, consider what skills or tools you can obtain or maintain in retirement so that you remain active, healthy and happy. “It’s not just, ‘hey, get a hobby,’” said Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius, a company dedicated to assisting older Americans navigating retirement.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Evergrande Says Construction of Some Projects Has Stalled, Warns of Possible Default

    The cash-strapped developer said work has been suspended on some of its real-estate projects after it delayed payments to its suppliers and contractors.

  • XPeng August Deliveries Slip M/M Amid Production Transition And Supply Chain Issues

    Chinese EV manufacturer XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) reported a month-over-month decline in August deliveries as production transition underway amid the planned September deliveries of its mid-cycle facelift version of G3 SUV impacted output. The company also sounded out the influence of supply chain disruptions. Citing the strong product momentum, the company expects monthly deliveries to hit 15,000 by the fourth quarter. What Happened: XPeng said its August deliveries jumped 172% year-over-year to

  • India asks utilities to import coal amid short supply as demand spikes

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -India has urged utilities to import coal as coal-fired electricity generation surged in Asia's third largest economy after an easing of coronavirus-related curbs, with several power plants on the verge of running out of fuel. India is the second largest importer of coal despite having the world's fourth largest reserves, and coal powers over 70% of the country's electricity demand. Electricity generation makes up three-fourths of India's coal consumption.