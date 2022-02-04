U.S. markets open in 5 hours

U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

U. S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Tables, Accessories), By Application (Surgery, Diagnostics), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030.

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227121/?utm_source=GNW

U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. patient positioning systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The key drivers contributing to the market growth include increasing number of diagnostic procedures, technological advancements such as automated powered systems, and growing number of surgeries. The COVID-19 pandemic led tosupply chain challenges, low demand, and decreased sales in the market. The main impact of the pandemic, however, was the postponement or cancellation of elective surgeries during 2020.

Most states in the U.S. implemented a temporary ban on elective surgeries to reduce cross-infection risk to patients and providers, as well as to conserve critical resources. According to Harvard Business Review, deferred healthcare services, particularly delayed elective procedures, attributed to around 4.8% GDP decline in the U.S. economy in Q1 2020. The demand is anticipated to bounce back with the resumption of elective surgeries. The industry is driven by technological advancements. The overall digitization in healthcare, catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to enable innovations such as contactless patient positioning systems and integrated robotics.
Leoni Orion is another patient positioning system that incorporates automated technology for radiotherapy treatment.Mizuho OSI offers a lineup of surgery tables specific to different specialties.

Its Insite table, for example, is a radiolucent cantilevered surgery table intended for spinal and imaging procedures.Furthermore, the country has an advanced health care infrastructure than most of the countries in the globe. This makes it a lucrative market for technologies such as patient positioning systems which strengthen the competence and effectiveness of the health care organization. X-ray, CT, ultrasound, and MRI are the most common diagnostic imaging procedures performed in the U.S.

As per Harvard Health Publishing, more than 80 million CT scans are performed in the country annually. This is expected to increase demand for innovative patient positioning systems that comply with radiotherapy and diagnostics requirements, thus propelling the market growth.

Market players are involved in product developments to incorporate new technologies in their product lineup for optimum patient outcomes.Hill-rom on the other hand, launched a precision surgical table (PST 500) and lithotomy positioning devices (Yellofins Apex) in July 2020, to expand its portfolio.

Similaly, in December 2020, Skytron launched GS70 Salus surgical table as part of its Guardian Series surgical tables to extend its product lineup.

Getinge, for example, launched a new surgical table-MaquetYuno II in the U.S. in May 2019-to support advanced orthopedic techniques. The multiple configurations offered in this product support various procedures such as neurosurgery and trauma surgeries and other advanced orthopedic techniques-by using one surgical table while lowering the complexity of setup. The table has an automatic lock system that prevents an accidental release of the traction bar, thereby enhancing patient safety. Moreover, it also offers flexibility with an elongation adapter for hip scopes to expand the range of medical procedures.

U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Report Highlights
• The market was valued at USD 795.1 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period
• Technological advancements and increasing number of surgical procedures are the key drivers promoting market growth
• The tables segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period, owing to integration of robotic technologies in surgical and imaging systems combined with patient positioning capabilities
• The surgery segment held the largest revenue share in 2021, followed by the diagnostics segment
• The hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2021, due to a large number of hospitals in the U.S., combined with adoption of newer patient positioning technologies that help improve imaging capabilities & patient outcomes
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227121/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


