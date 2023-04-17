U.S. Pet Market Outlook 2023-2024: Consolidation Continues At Pace Amid Pet Food Market Leaders
The "pandemic years" of 2020 and 2021 were boom years for the U.S. pet industry, with sales up 9.8% and 13.7%, respectively. During 2022, however, the market's 9% growth was largely a function of inflation.
Although the economic headwinds cooled sales in some of the more discretionary categories, the industry overall has fared well vis-a-vis other consumer markets.
In the analyst's Surveys of Pet Owners, pet products and services are at the bottom of the list of household spending cutbacks, second only to human medicine and healthcare.
Reflecting both the higher prices and Americans' deep commitments to their pets, pet parents remain tenacious when it comes to pet care, with 68% spending more in February 2023 vs. January 2022 even as they looked for ways to economize.
With the industry continuing to trend in omnichannel and omnimarket directions, and M&A and investment activity still going strong, the analyst anticipates ongoing advancement across all pet industry sectors through 2027, when sales are expected to top $190 billion. Characterizing a gradual return to normalcy during the forecast period will be the reinvigoration of trends including premiumization, health & wellness, sustainability, and all things digital including e-commerce, although the most positive short-term factor will likely be the expected gradual lessening of inflation.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Market Size and Growth
Chapter Highlights
Market Size & Growth
Inflation Accounts for Much of the Dollar Growth
Retail Channel: E-Commerce Continues to Accelerate
Market Drivers Pet Owners Not Spared Economic Pressures
Higher-Income Households Represent More Than Two-Thirds of Spending
"Pets as Family"
Companionship, Love Top Reasons for Pet Ownership
Supply Chain Issues Persist
Usually Buy", 2023 (Percent of Pet Product Shoppers)
Intensified Focus on Health and Wellness
Declining Dog Population
Younger Pet Owners May Give Up Pets
Travel Surge and Return to Work are a Mixed Pet Care Bag
Investment and M&A
Chapter 3: Overall Industry Trends
Chapter Highlights
Industry Trends
Overview
Consolidation Continues At Pace Amid Pet Food Market Leaders
Non-Food Pet Supplies Market Leaders
Leading Veterinary and Non-Medical Pet Service Operators
Fast-Growing Franchises and Private Companies
Supply Chain Issues Persist Pet Industry Leaders Back Promising Startups with Venture Funds
Mars' Companion Venture Fund
Mars' Leap Venture Studio and Academy
Nestle Purina's Petcare Innovation Prize
The Central Garden & Pet Ecosystem
Deal-Making Moderates in 2022
Mergers, Acquisitions, Investments, and Rebranding
Smalls Receives Capital Investment
Natural Balance and Canidae Merge
Post Acquires Pet Brands from Smucker
Beach Point Capital Acquires Controlling Stake in Wet Noses Petmeds to Acquire Petcarerx
Barkleigh Acquires National Dog Groomers Association
Mars Petcare Acquires Champion Petfoods
Earthwise Pet Acquires 42 New Locations
Rover's Wellness Acquired by London-based Cpg Group
Chasing Our Tails Buys K9 Candy Kitchen
Brightpet Nutrition Group Acquires Bravo! Pet Foods
Premium Pet Food Brand Ziwi Acquires New Zealand-based Freeze-Dried Foods
Antelope Acquires Ark Naturals
Win World International Trade Acquires Pet Gazebo
Wag! Goes Public
Boss Pet Products Acquires Bardel Bows Pet Food Express Receives Investment
One Farm Pet Supplements Merges with Ziggy Marley's Apawthecary
Antelope Acquires Pet Cbd Supplement and Treat Co.
Garnett Station Partners Acquires Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Acquires Covetrus
Tuffy's Treat Co. Acquires Finley's Barkery
The Honest Kitchen Receives Investment
Worldwise Acquires Pet Factory
Hollywood Feed Acquires Petpeople
Dane Creek Capital Corp. Acquires Pet Treats Maker Wodema Industries
Wild Earth Receives Investment
Made by Nacho Receives Investment
"I and Love and You" Receives Investment
Swedencare Acquires Naturvet
Brazilian Pet Retail Chain Acquires Wizsmart Dog Pads Pet Supplies Plus Acquires Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming
Authority Brands Acquires Woofie's
Worldwise Acquires Furhaven and Kitty Sift
Manna Pro Acquires Oxbow Animal Health
Mars Acquires Nomnomnow
Chapter 4: Focus on Pet Food and Treats
Chapter Highlights Pet Food and Treats
Double-Digit Inflation
The Superpremium Evolution
The Fresh Pet Food Revolution
Freshpet Posts Closes Out a Strong 2022
Retailers Also Ramping Up in Fresh
Freeze-Dried Segment Remains High Interest
Advancements in Human-Grade Pet Food
Locally Sourced and Made in the Usa
Smucker Downsizes Pet Food Portfolio, Post Buys in
Post's New Pet Food Platform
General Mills/Blue Buffalo Exploring New Growth Avenues
New Directions: Fresh Pet Food, Cat Food, Treats
Mars Bulks Up Superpremium Portfolio
Higher Costs Equal Higher Prices
Focus on Affordability
Science-based Diets on a Roll
Spotlight on Microbiome
Sustainable Pet Food Formulas and Industry Initiatives
Sustainable Packaging a Key Challenge
Canidae/Petco Rolls Out Kibble Refill Stations
Wet Pet Food Usage Slows, But Future Remains Bright
Households) Pet Treats Continue to Advance
Smucker Shooting for $1 Billion with Milk-Bone
General Mills Rebranding Former Tyson Treats Brands Under Blue Buffalo
Cbd Pet Treats Continue to Cross Regulatory Lines
Treat-Specific Subscription Programs
Chapter 5: Focus on Non-Food Pet Supplies
Chapter Highlights
Non-Food Pet Supplies
Pandemic Blowback: Economic Angst and Extreme Inflation
Product Shortages
Away from Home
Health & Wellness
DNA Test Kits
Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility
Chapter 6: Focus on Veterinary Services
Chapter Highlights
Veterinary Services Sector
Topline Revenues and Growth
Veterinary Share of Pet Care Service Revenues
Veterinary Spending Per Customer Household
Share of Veterinary Revenues by Animal Type
Veterinary Spending: by Type of Pet
Veterinary Care Usage Patterns
Customer Draw by Veterinary Service Type
Usage Rates for Veterinary Services
Patterns by Number of Veterinary Visits
Sector Trends
Competitive Landscape
Industry Consolidation
Braving the New World of Millennials/Gen Z
Millennials/Gen Z Pet Parents are Less Vet-Centric
Information: Overall and by Generational Cohort, 2023 (Percent)
Millennials/Gen Z Pet Parents are Less Attached to Local, Independent Vet Model
Millennials/Gen Z Pet Parents Have More Diverse Range of Vet Service Priorities
Millennial/Gen Z Pet Parents are More Prone to Buy Healthcare Products Through Vet
The Veterinary Diets Opportunity
Telehealth and "Smart" Product Trends
Chapter 7: Focus on Non-Medical Pet Services
Chapter Highlights
Non-Medical Pet Services Sector
Market Segmentation and Performance by Category
Economic Stress/Inflation
Declining Dog Population
Staffing Shortages/Business Closures
The Franchise Revolution Pet Supplies Plus / Wag N' Wash on Rapid Expansion Path
Dogtopia Aiming for 400 Units by 2025
Mars' Camp Bow Wow
Earthwise Pet Tops 170 Unit Milestone
Other Leading Pet Care Franchises
More Franchisors Entering the Market
Non-Franchise Pet Services Chains
Wag! Goes Public, Acquires Dog Food Advisor
Rover: Revenues Up, Share Prices Down
Top Retailers Continue to Lean in on Services
Walmart Pet Care Banner Expands to in Store Best Friends Pet Care Units Petco's Services Thrust Petsmart Covers All Bases
Chewy Adds Careplus Pet Insurance, Claims More Services to Come
Eyes on the Price Pet Service Professionals Increasingly Influential
Veterinary Share of Pet Care Service Revenues
Chapter 8: Retail and E-Commerce Trends
Chapter Highlights
Retail Sector Sales Overview
Note on Data
Sales Overall and by Food Versus Non-Food
Brick & Mortar Versus E-Commerce Sales
Breakouts of Sales and Shares
Competitive Landscape
Omnimarket Versus Omnichannel Pet Supplies Plus Acquisitions
The Omnipresent Internet
Wellness as Omnimarket Driver
In-Store and E-Commerce Shopping Patterns
Consumer Priorities in Choosing Where to Shop
Topline Retail Shopping Patterns
Channel Purchasing Patterns by Dog/Cat Owners and Generational Cohort In-Store Shopping for Pet Food/Treats
Online Shopping for Pet Food/Treats
In-Store Shopping for Non-Food Pet Supplies
Online Shopping for Non-Food Pet Supplies
Top Websites for Pet Products
Shopper Loyalty Patterns
Cross-Shopping Patterns for Pet Food Across Top Retailers
The Toolbox for Competing.
Leveraging Private Label
A Bump Likely for Private Label
Illustration 8-2. Chewy Vibeful Pet Supplements
Private-Label Usage Rates
Customer Rewards and Loyalty Programs
Autoship, Subscribe & Save
Top Categories for Autoship/Subscription Purchasing
Barkbox and Subscription Boxes
Home Delivery, Bopis, and Curbside
February 2023 (Percent of Pet Owners Overall Using Delivery/Pick-Up)
The Bopis and Curbside Options
Tie-In to Online Grocery Shopping
Variations on Curbside
Direct-To-Consumer
Direct-To-Consumer as Purer-Play Threat to Autoship
Payment Services for Customers
Chapter 9: Pet Ownership and Population Trends
Chapter Highlights Pet Owner Psychographics
Motivations for Pet Ownership
Shopper Priorities for Pet Products
Topline Pet Ownership Rates
Over Half of Households Own Pets
Topline Ownership Rates for Pets Other Than Dogs or Cats
Focus on Dog Ownership and Population
Topline Ownership Rates and Population
Trends by Number of Dogs Owned
Half of Dog Owners Have Senior Dogs
Trend Away from Smaller Dogs
Overweight and Special Needs Dogs
Focus on Cat Ownership and Population
Topline Ownership Rates and Population
Trends by Number of Cats Owned
Size of Cats Owned
Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats
Overweight and Special Needs Cats
Industry-Wide Focus on Pet Adoption
Illustration 9-1 Industry-Wide Focus on Pet Adoption
Annual Pet Acquisition Trends
Age of Dogs Adopted
Size of Dogs Adopted
Impulse Versus Planned: Nature of Pet Acquisition
Holiday Pets
