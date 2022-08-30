U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.75
    +29.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,263.00
    +188.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,617.75
    +125.00 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.00
    +13.30 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.52
    -1.49 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.10
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.06 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0045
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.34
    -0.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1751
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3040
    -0.4060 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,419.39
    +585.66 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.18
    +20.30 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,447.83
    +20.52 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players West Pharmaceutical Services, SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Pace Analytical Services, & Intertek Group

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market
U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Bioanalytical Testing, Method Development & Validation, Stability Testing), by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements in the healthcare industry and an increase in end-users are the key factors driving the growth of the U.S. market.

Analytical testing services outsourcing allows companies to handle more complex or repetitive tasks while also assisting companies in concentrating on their core competencies, enabling medical organizations to avoid developing specialized facilities and hiring staff, results in cost savings. The identification and measurement of ingredients in drugs or therapeutic solutions are included in pharmaceutical analytical testing. The market is anticipated to expand during the assessment period as a result of rising R&D investments and rising drug demand.

The outsourcing of pharmaceutical analytical testing has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to various pharmaceutical companies' internal lab testing capacities being reduced or shut down, the pharmaceutical analytical services-an important component of the healthcare infrastructure-were initially disrupted. The workers initially faced a number of difficulties, including reduced lab capacity because of concerns about spreading the virus, IT issues, and difficulties sending samples for testing. However, various strategies, including rotating shifts, reducing manpower, and working from home, have been adopted by companies to mitigate or prevent these difficulties.

Various companies supported the government's efforts to stop the COVID-19 pandemic by producing various cutting-edge tests and solutions. These businesses were able to reduce the effects of COVID-19 on their operations. For example, 40 million COVID-19 tests were successfully manufactured by Eurofins laboratories. Additionally, new test kits are being created for various variants. When WHO classified it as a variant of concern, they released an omicron test kit the same day.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Innovation in Testing Services

  • Regulation Safety & Quality

  • Pricing

Market Restraints

  • Data Insecurity

  • Third-Party Performance

U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

  • Bioanalytical testing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 31.4% in 2021 due to players in the biopharmaceutical industry spending money on R&D and a growing preference for outsourcing analytical testing

  • By method development and validation segment, the extractable and leachable services held 32.1% segment share in 2021

  • Pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of 47.4% in 2021. Changing regulations for in vitro and in vivo tests, sophisticated technologies, and creative methods to reduce test complexity are some of the factors that are causing more pharmaceutical analytical testing services to be outsourced

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Pace Analytical Services Llc, and Intertek Group Plc are some of the major key players contributing to the growth of the market

  • Based on end-user, biopharmaceutical companies are anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period due to an increase in the number of clinical trial registrations and market entrants

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: Services Segment Analysis

Chapter 5. U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market: End-use Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

  • SGS Sa

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Pace Analytical Services Llc

  • Intertek Group Plc

  • Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

  • Wuxi Apptec, Inc.

  • Boston Analytical

  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0lok1

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to France as energy crisis deepens - live updates

    EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc David Willetts: The system has worked for Boomers at every stage of their lives Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Meta’s WhatsApp could get boost from Jio grocery shopping

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the launch of a Jio grocery platform in conjunction with WhatsApp.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • Woodside Energy pays out record half-year dividend on soaring gas prices

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group's petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have forced gas buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternative suppliers in what was already a tight market. "We're in uncharted waters," Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told Reuters, pointing to the Platts JKM benchmark price assessment rocketing to $71 per million British thermal units and the Dutch TTF gas hub price last week hitting roughly the equivalent of an oil price of $600 a barrel.

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • Fluor exploring rezoning headquarters land for residential development

    Fluor could be looking to convert more than 22 acres of its headquarters grounds into a residential development.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Highlights the Buffett Magic

    If it was publicly traded, Berkshire Hathaway Energy would be the second-biggest U.S. utility. Earnings have grown 30-fold since Buffett bought the core of the business in 2000.

  • Salesforce, ServiceNow Suffer as Customers Delay Software Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies aren’t sure if we’re in a recession, but they’re pulling back spending just in case. First it was travel and hiring -- now they’re even getting nervous about buying the software considered essential for their businesses. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioAdani Becomes World’s Third-Richest Person as Wealth SurgesPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk

  • Americans are retiring later in life versus 30 years ago

    The average retirement age has crept up by four years in the past three decades, from 57 in 1991 to the current 61.

  • Peloton persuades U.S. judge to send sales tax lawsuit into arbitration

    A U.S. judge on Monday handed a victory to Peloton Interactive Inc, saying subscribers must arbitrate their claims that the maker of at-home bicycles improperly charged sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia, Massachusetts and Oregon. Saying the case did not belong in federal court, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan put the proposed class action on hold, pending the arbitration's outcome. Ramos said Peloton had not waived its right to arbitrate after failing to pay filing fees and defaulting in an unrelated 2019 arbitration over the deletion of thousands of videos from its streaming library.

  • Netflix's new ad-supported tier will return company to growth: analyst

    Netflix's new ad-supported tier will reportedly cost between $7-$9 per month. Analysts think this will return the company to growth.

  • Brent stable as market juggles inflation woes with supply fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as the market balanced supply concerns with fears that an inflation-induced weakening of global economies would soften fuel demand. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate hikes that could curtail economic growth and weigh on fuel demand. Saudi Arabia last week raised the possibility of production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia, known as OPEC+, which sources said could coincide with a boost in supply from Iran should it clinch a nuclear deal with the West.