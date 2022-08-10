U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

U.S. Postal Service Announces Proposed Temporary Rate Adjustments for 2022 Peak Holiday Season

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service filed notice today with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) regarding a temporary price adjustment for key package products for the 2022 peak holiday season. This temporary rate adjustment is similar to ones in past years that help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season.

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)
(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

The planned peak-season pricing, which was approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on Aug. 9, would affect prices on the following commercial and retail domestic competitive parcels: Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), First-Class Package Service (FCPS), Parcel Select and USPS Retail Ground. International products would be unaffected. Pending favorable review by the PRC, the temporary rates would go into effect at 12 a.m. Central on Oct. 2, and remain in place until 12 a.m. Central Jan. 22, 2023.

This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service's commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices. No structural changes are planned as part of this limited pricing initiative.

Delivering for America, the Postal Service's 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence, calls for appropriate pricing initiatives. The Postal Service has some of the lowest postage rates in the industrialized world and continues to offer great values in shipping. These temporary rates will keep USPS competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume.

The planned price changes include:

Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express:

  • Commercial:

  • Retail:

First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground, and USPS Retail Ground:

  • Commercial:

  • Retail:

 

Product            

Current     

Planned Increase

Parcel Select Destination     

Starts at $3.50   

25 cents

Delivery Unit (DDU)               



Parcel Select DSCF         

Starts at $3.77           

75 cents

Parcel Select DNDC     

Starts at $4.84               

75 cents

USPS Connect Local     

Starts at $3.95   

No change

Parcel Select Lightweight (DDU)   

Starts at $2.32   

No change

Parcel Select Lightweight   
(DSCF and DNDC)     

Starts at $2.72     

No change

Parcel Return Service     

Starts at $3.37   

No change

A full list of commercial and retail pricing can be found on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at https://pe.usps.com/text/dmm300/Notice123.htm

The PRC will review the proposed prices before they are scheduled to take effect Oct. 2. Complete USPS price filings, with prices for all products, can be found on the PRC website's Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily. Price change tables are also available on the Postal Service's Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

For reporters interested in speaking with a regional Postal Service public relations professional, please go to about.usps.com/news/media-contacts/usps-local-media-contacts.pdf.

Contact: David P. Coleman
david.p.coleman@usps.gov

After Aug. 10 Contact: Albert Ruiz
albert.ruiz@usps.gov

usps.com/news

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-postal-service-announces-proposed-temporary-rate-adjustments-for-2022-peak-holiday-season-301603655.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

