U.S. Postal Service Honors Mariachi, the Traditional Music of Mexico

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

The U.S. Postal Service will celebrate mariachi, the unique traditional music of Mexico that has become deeply rooted in the United States. The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held during the 30th Annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque.




The event for the Mariachi Forever stamps is free and open to the public. Share the news of the stamp with the hashtag #MariachiStamps.



WHO:

Peter Pastre, government relations and public policy vice president, will serve as dedicating official




Peter Sanchez, CEP, Atrisco Cos.




Rafael Lopez, stamp illustrator



WHEN:

Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. MDT



WHERE:

Albuquerque Convention Center


401 2nd Street NW


Albuquerque, NM 87102



RSVP:

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/mariachi.



BACKGROUND:

Filled with passion, rhythm, and stories of life, love and loss, mariachi music is an integral element of Mexican American culture that has found fans around the world.




Mariachi musicians are immediately recognizable in their traditional costume called traje de charro or charro suit: fitted trousers adorned with silver buttons for men and full-length skirts for women, a short jacket, an embroidered belt, a wide bow tie, and a wide-brimmed hat. The music they play is meant to get audiences up and moving. The most well-known dance is Jarabe Tapatio — the Mexican Hat Dance, the national folkloric dance of Mexico. In the United States, it is performed at festivals and public concerts and in dance competitions.




Mariachi has reached a global audience through recordings, films, live concerts and television programs. In recognition of the importance of mariachi music and culture, UNESCO added them to the list "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" in 2011.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National Contact: David P. Coleman
202-425-1476
david.p.coleman@usps.gov

Local Contact: Rod Spurgeon
602-568-4983
rod.j.spurgeon@usps.gov

Spanish Speaking Media Contact: Albert Ruiz
214-470-4087
albert.ruiz@usps.gov

usps.com/news

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-postal-service-honors-mariachi-the-traditional-music-of-mexico-301568345.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

