U.S. Refurbished Dental Chairs, Lights & Delivery Systems and Maintenance Market to Surpass Value of US$ 179.9 Mn by 2031, States TMR Study

The U.S. refurbished dental chairs, lights & delivery systems and maintenance market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The forecast of U.S. refurbished dental chairs, lights & delivery systems and maintenance market by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2031. Hence, the U.S. refurbished dental chairs market is prognosticated to exceed a value of US$ 179.9 Mn by the end of 2031.

Dental chairs, dental delivery systems, and dental lights are some of the key equipment available in the market. Of them, the dental chairs segment is estimated to dominate the U.S. refurbished dental chairs, lights & delivery systems and maintenance market during the forecast period. This segment growth is attributed to factors such as rise in the older population, increase in the understanding on availability of refurbished dental products, and surge in the number of key players in the U.S., state analysts of a TMR assessment on the U.S. refurbished dental chairs, lights & delivery systems and maintenance market.

U.S. Refurbished Dental Chairs, Lights & Delivery Systems and Maintenance Market: Key Findings

The popularity of refurbished dental equipment and parts is being increasing in the recent few years owing to many advantages they offer. For instance, the costs of these products are considerably lower as compared to new devices. Moreover, the companies offering refurbished dental equipment provide on-time services and delivery of the products. Hence, there has been notable increase in the acceptance of refurbished dental equipment among private practitioners as well as hospitals. Owing to this factor, the U.S. refurbished dental chairs, lights & delivery systems and maintenance market share is projected to expand at significant pace during the forecast period.

The adoption of low-cost and good quality refurbished dental equipment and maintenance services is being increasing by public hospitals and dental professionals owing to budget limitations in the healthcare sector the U.S. This move is helping hospitals in providing healthcare services at lower costs. Hence, rise in the products use is expected to drive the market growth, states the U.S. refurbished dental chairs, lights & delivery systems and maintenance market trends study by TMR.

U.S. Refurbished Dental Chairs, Lights & Delivery Systems and Maintenance Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the cases of oral disorders is expected to boost the growth opportunities in the U.S. refurbished dental chairs, lights & delivery systems and maintenance market

Surge in the demand for cost-effective equipment is projected to drive the U.S. refurbished dental chairs, lights & delivery systems and maintenance market size during the forecast period

U.S. Refurbished Dental Chairs, Lights & Delivery Systems and Maintenance Market: Competition Landscape

Players in the U.S. refurbished dental chairs, lights & delivery systems and maintenance market are investing sizable amount in R&Ds in order to improve the quality of products they provide

Several enterprises are using the strategies of mergers and acquisitions in order to maintain their leading positions in the market

U.S. Refurbished Dental Chairs, Lights & Delivery Systems and Maintenance Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Dental Equipment Liquidators, Inc.

Capital Dental Equipment

DuraPro Health

A & K Dental Equipment

Collins Dental Equipment

Independent Dental Inc.

Atlas Resell Management

American Dental Refurbishment

Pre-Owned Dental, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

U.S. Refurbished Dental Chairs, Lights & Delivery Systems and Maintenance Market Segmentation

Equipment Dental Lights Dental Chairs Dental Delivery Systems

Maintenance Dental Lights Dental Chairs Dental Delivery Systems



