U.S. regulators charge bank employee, six others with insider trading

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday accused an employee of a large multinational bank and six other people of taking part in an insider trading scheme that reaped more than $5 million in profits.

Daniel Rivas, 32, learned in advance about dozens of corporate mergers and other transactions while working at the bank’s information technology department, and passed the information on to acquaintances, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court. The agency did not name the bank.





(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing Tom Brown)