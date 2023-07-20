U.S. Renewable Fuel Requirements to Hit Record High: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

In an effort to reduce carbon emissions and use up a growing supply of renewable diesel, U.S. renewable fuel requirements through 2025 will reach a record high.

Climate change is heavily impacted by emissions from vehicles on the road. In an effort to reduce harmful pollution, the U.S. enforces renewable fuel requirements.

Uncle Sam will require a record amount of renewable fuel to be mixed into gas and diesel over the next three years, from 20.94 billion gallons in 2023 to 21.54 billion gallons next year and 22.33 billion in 2025.

The goal is to help absorb the rapidly expanding output of renewable diesel, processed from fats and oils to be chemically identical to diesel fuel. Tax credits at the federal and state levels have led to a 15-fold increase in the fuel since 2013.

But the industry says the new targets still leave producers at risk of oversupply, possibly resulting in idle plants and curtailed investments, though not everyone agrees with this assessment. More than 20 facilities for the production of renewable diesel are now planned or under construction.

Conventional ethanol made from corn is taking a back seat as regulators lower ethanol quotas over the next three years, a blow to farmers and ethanol makers. One controversial proposal that did not wind up making the final cut: Incorporating electric vehicle (EVs) charging into the renewable fuel standard. But it’s possible regulators will revisit this idea in the future.

