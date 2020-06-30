U.S. Reopenings Scaled Back; U.K. Deaths Decline: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- More U.S. areas took steps to scale back reopenings, with Arizona closing bars and New Jersey halting plans for indoor dining. The World Health Organization warned the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still to come because of a lack of global solidarity.

Australia’s Victoria state is imposing a four-week lockdown across areas of Melbourne in an attempt to contain a spike in cases and Tokyo is set to revise how it monitors the state of coronavirus infections.

Germany’s infection rate held below the key threshold of 1.0 for a sixth day. Weekly deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales fell to their lowest in 12 weeks and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will commit to spending on infrastructure to rebuild the virus-ravaged U.K. economy in a major policy speech Tuesday.

Key Developments:

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases pass 10.3 million; deaths top 505,000
Australian state imposes four-week lockdown on hotspot suburbs
Shell gives glimpse of how pandemic hammered big oil
Britons reduce spending and lift savings in virus crunch

Nigeria May Reimpose Local Lockdowns (5:43 p.m. HK)

Nigeria may impose movement restrictions in 18 municipalities that together account for 60% of all coronavirus infections in the country, Punch Newspaper reported, citing Boss Mustapha, head of the Covid-19 Presidential Task Force. The government eased a six-week lockdown of its two biggest cities -- Lagos and Abuja -- as well as Ogun state on May 4, but has warned since that restrictions could be reinstated if people don’t comply with public-health guidelines.

Swine Flu Infecting Humans Raises Fears of Pandemic Potential (5:38 p.m. HK)

A strain of flu virus spreading in Chinese pigs has shown it can also infect humans, suggesting that another pathogen with pandemic potential waits in the wings behind the coronavirus.

The flu strain that jumped to humans has become predominant among pigs across China since 2016, according to a team of researchers that includes George Gao Fu, head of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The researchers based their findings on surveillance studies conducted in 10 provinces from 2011 through 2018.

HK to Extend Public Gathering Limit of 50 Until July 16 (5:10 p.m. HK)

The government said it will extend the public gathering limit of 50 people for another two weeks after the measure is set to expire Thursday. Capacity restrictions inside amusement centers, arcade centers, cinemas and public entertainment venues with live performances, and night clubs will be relaxed to 80% from 50% from Friday.

England & Wales Covid-19 Deaths Fall to Lowest in 12 Weeks (5:02 p.m. HK)

Weekly deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales fell almost 30% to 783 in the week ended June 19, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. That brings weekly Covid-19 deaths to their lowest in 12 weeks.

U.K. Approves More Than 1 Million Virus Loans to Firms (4:48 p.m. HK)

The number of emergency virus loans approved by the U.K. government has topped 1 million, a milestone that highlights the economic damage done by the restrictions to control the pandemic. The government has paid out almost 43 billion pounds ($53 billion) across its three lending programs, according to new figures published Tuesday.

Furloughed Workers in Germany Start to Return Full Time (4:18 p.m. HK)

Some of Germany’s furloughed workers are beginning to return to work full time, according to a survey by the Ifo Institute. The number of people working reduced hours fell to 6.7 million in June from 7.3 million the previous month, a report published Tuesday showed. Hospitality, transport and retail were among sectors experiencing the greatest drops after reopenings and a loosening of health and safety rules allowed those businesses to see an up-tick in demand.

Myanmar Lifts Last ‘High-Risk’ Lockdown Among Yangon Townships (4:18 p.m. HK)

Myanmar lifted full lockdown measures for Insein Township in Yangon, removing the district from the list of “high-risk areas for coronavirus,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. Myanmar first announced the list of high-risk areas April 18, imposing lockdown measures in 11 townships.

