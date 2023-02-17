U.S. Residential Heating Market Report 2023: Major Shift Toward Ductless Systems Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

U.S. Residential Heating Market

The U.S. residential heating system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2022-2028.



The U.S. residential heating system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2022-2028. Many organization officials expect smart heating systems to take the most significant edge out of their electricity expenses. Smart IoT heating options provide a method to optimize energy consumption without any interruption in consumer service.

IoT has the advantage of impacting heating systems through its smart technologies, which allow manufacturers to increase productivity and optimize assets. Innovations in heating technology are currently in the growing stage. IoT in heating comes under the parallels of infrastructure IoT and consumer, which helps for greater flexibility and smart controls for consumers. Hence, modern technology expects to propel the demand for smart heating systems in the U.S. residential heating system market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunity & Trends

Major Shift Toward Ductless Systems

Emergence of Smart Heating Systems With IoT Technology

Incorporation of Heat and Energy-Efficiency Zoning Technology

Market Growth Enablers

Integration of Hydrogen Heating Technology

Rising Demand for Geothermal Heating Systems

Growing Demand for Vrf Systems

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Labor

Vulnerability to Covid-19

Intractable Data Security Issues

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY EQUIPMENT TYPE



The heat pump equipment market in the U.S. was valued at USD 4.87 billion in 2022. Heating pumps have been one of the most critical heating systems. They are mainly used in cold regions as their primary function is heating. However, heat pumps are also used for cooling by reversing the direction of heat flow. The demand for heat pumps mostly ensues from efficiency since their output is four times the amount of energy they consume. Heat pumps are a steady revenue generator for the industry and have witnessed high growth and constant innovation.



Segmentation by Heating Equipment

Heat Pump

Boiler Unit

Furnace

VRF

Others

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION TYPE



The single-family housing segment was valued at USD 7.92 billion in 2022. The single-family houses enjoy a larger industry share. Furthermore, the operational energy cost is higher for single-family houses than for multi-family houses. Various heating systems for single-family houses can be classified based on different parameters, such as heat-carrying medium, energy sources, and the heat-transmitting process. Over the past two-three years, disposable incomes and savings of consumers have increased, driving improvements in residential projects, particularly in the Midwest. The increasing number of skyscrapers and high-story residential construction projects in rapidly growing states like Florida, California, and New York also boosted industry growth.



Segmentation by End-User

Single-Family Housing

Multi-family Dwelling

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline distribution channel dominated the U.S. residential heating system market, accounting for a revenue share of 62.42%, and is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 1.76 billion during the forecast period. Factors such as the broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products are driving the growth of this segment.



Although the online channel holds a relatively lower U.S. residential heating system market share, it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.11% (by value) during the forecast period. The proliferation of e-commerce and raising awareness of the benefits of online purchases, such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, and rising demand for convenience, is driving the growth of the online segment.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

REGIONAL ANALYSIS



In 2022, the Southern region accounted for a revenue share of 34.27% and was the leader in the U.S. residential heating system market. The high share is attributed to the concentration of a large population base compared to other regions in the country. The presence of many household units across the region leads to high demand for space heating technology from the residential sector, thereby supporting market growth.



The residential heating system market in the western U.S. was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2022. The western region of the U.S. includes major states such as Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, California, Alaska, and Hawaii. Moreover, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, from Q2-Q3 2021, Colorado and Utah witnessed the highest increase in personal income of around 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively, in the western region. Hence, such income growth is expected to shift consumer interest from conventional to space heating technology, thereby boosting the demand for heat pumps and boilers in the U.S. residential heating system market during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Region

The U.S.

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Key Company Profiles

Samsung

Systemair

Johnson Controls

Zehnder

Aldes

Bosch

Daikin

Mitsubishi Electric

Rheem Manufacturing

Other Prominent Vendors

LG

Panasonic

Carrier

Midea

Regal Rexnord

Flakt Group

Beijer Ref

Flexit

Grundfos

Swegon

VTS

Nuaire

Nortek

Alfa Laval

Hitachi

Lu-Ve

Vent-Axia

S & P

Wolf

CIAT

Al-Ko

Dynair

Danfoss

Lennox

Backer Springfield

Dunhambush

TCL

Trox

Ingersoll Rand

Camfil

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10800 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $13975.68 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered United States



