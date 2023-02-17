U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

U.S. Residential Heating Market Report 2023: Integration of Hydrogen Heating Technology Bolsters Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Residential Heating Market- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The U.S. residential heating system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2022-2028. Many organization officials expect smart heating systems to take the most significant edge out of their electricity expenses. Smart IoT heating options provide a method to optimize energy consumption without any interruption in consumer service.

IoT has the advantage of impacting heating systems through its smart technologies, which allow manufacturers to increase productivity and optimize assets. Innovations in heating technology are currently in the growing stage. IoT in heating comes under the parallels of infrastructure IoT and consumer, which helps for greater flexibility and smart controls for consumers. Hence, modern technology expects to propel the demand for smart heating systems in the U.S. residential heating system market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunity & Trends

  • Major Shift Toward Ductless Systems

  • Emergence of Smart Heating Systems With IoT Technology

  • Incorporation of Heat and Energy-Efficiency Zoning Technology

Market Growth Enablers

  • Integration of Hydrogen Heating Technology

  • Rising Demand for Geothermal Heating Systems

  • Growing Demand for Vrf Systems

Market Restraints

  • Lack of Skilled Labor

  • Vulnerability to Covid-19

  • Intractable Data Security Issues

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
INSIGHTS BY EQUIPMENT TYPE

The heat pump equipment market in the U.S. was valued at USD 4.87 billion in 2022. Heating pumps have been one of the most critical heating systems. They are mainly used in cold regions as their primary function is heating. However, heat pumps are also used for cooling by reversing the direction of heat flow. The demand for heat pumps mostly ensues from efficiency since their output is four times the amount of energy they consume. Heat pumps are a steady revenue generator for the industry and have witnessed high growth and constant innovation.

Segmentation by Heating Equipment

  • Heat Pump

  • Boiler Unit

  • Furnace

  • VRF

  • Others

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION TYPE

The single-family housing segment was valued at USD 7.92 billion in 2022. The single-family houses enjoy a larger industry share. Furthermore, the operational energy cost is higher for single-family houses than for multi-family houses. Various heating systems for single-family houses can be classified based on different parameters, such as heat-carrying medium, energy sources, and the heat-transmitting process. Over the past two-three years, disposable incomes and savings of consumers have increased, driving improvements in residential projects, particularly in the Midwest. The increasing number of skyscrapers and high-story residential construction projects in rapidly growing states like Florida, California, and New York also boosted industry growth.

Segmentation by End-User

  • Single-Family Housing

  • Multi-family Dwelling

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

The offline distribution channel dominated the U.S. residential heating system market, accounting for a revenue share of 62.42%, and is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 1.76 billion during the forecast period. Factors such as the broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products are driving the growth of this segment.

Although the online channel holds a relatively lower U.S. residential heating system market share, it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.11% (by value) during the forecast period. The proliferation of e-commerce and raising awareness of the benefits of online purchases, such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, and rising demand for convenience, is driving the growth of the online segment.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

In 2022, the Southern region accounted for a revenue share of 34.27% and was the leader in the U.S. residential heating system market. The high share is attributed to the concentration of a large population base compared to other regions in the country. The presence of many household units across the region leads to high demand for space heating technology from the residential sector, thereby supporting market growth.

The residential heating system market in the western U.S. was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2022. The western region of the U.S. includes major states such as Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, California, Alaska, and Hawaii. Moreover, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, from Q2-Q3 2021, Colorado and Utah witnessed the highest increase in personal income of around 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively, in the western region. Hence, such income growth is expected to shift consumer interest from conventional to space heating technology, thereby boosting the demand for heat pumps and boilers in the U.S. residential heating system market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Region

  • The U.S.

  • South

  • West

  • Midwest

  • Northeast

Key Company Profiles

  • Samsung

  • Systemair

  • Johnson Controls

  • Zehnder

  • Aldes

  • Bosch

  • Daikin

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Rheem Manufacturing

Other Prominent Vendors

  • LG

  • Panasonic

  • Carrier

  • Midea

  • Regal Rexnord

  • Flakt Group

  • Beijer Ref

  • Flexit

  • Grundfos

  • Swegon

  • VTS

  • Nuaire

  • Nortek

  • Alfa Laval

  • Hitachi

  • Lu-Ve

  • Vent-Axia

  • S & P

  • Wolf

  • CIAT

  • Al-Ko

  • Dynair

  • Danfoss

  • Lennox

  • Backer Springfield

  • Dunhambush

  • TCL

  • Trox

  • Ingersoll Rand

  • Camfil

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

  • How big is the U.S. residential heating system market?

  • What is the growth rate of the U.S. residential heating system market?

  • What will be the U.S. residential heating system market share in terms of volume in 2027?

  • Which region holds the most extensive U.S. residential heating system market share?

  • Who are the key players in the U.S. residential heating system market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Premium Insights

7 Market at a Glance

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunity & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Equipment

14 End-User

15 Distribution Channel

16 Geography

17 South

18 West

19 Midwest

20 Northeast

21 Competitive Landscape

22 Key Company Profiles

23 Other Prominent Vendors

24 Report Summary

25 Quantitative Summary

26 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n10iwz-s-residential?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-residential-heating-market-report-2023-integration-of-hydrogen-heating-technology-bolsters-growth-301749856.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

