U.S. response to the COVID-19 coronavirus moves from "containment" to "mitigation"

In interviews across the major television networks on Sunday, U.S. officials all-but-admitted that efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have failed and that the country now needs to move to mitigate the effects of the continuing spread of the disease on the nation's health and economy.

"We now are seeing community spread and we're trying to help people understand how to mitigate the impact of disease spread," U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday.

Dr. Adams' concerns were echoed by Dr. Anthony Fauci head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

"There comes a time," Fauci said in an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, "when you have containment which [sic] you're trying to find out who's infected and put them in isolation. And if and when that happens -- and I hope it's if and not when -- that you get so many people who are infected that the best thing you need to do is what we call mitigation in addition to containment."

The admissions are supported by data from Johns Hopkins University, which indicates that despite government efforts to contain the novel coronavirus from spreading in the U.S. there are now at least 474 people infected with the virus across at least 31 states.

Exact information is difficult to ascertain since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it would no longer be able to provide an official tally of tests conducted or under investigation, earlier this week. The CDC made the decision because states and private institutions are now authorized to conduct their own tests -- making it difficult for the agency to keep up with the latest information.

"We are no longer reporting the number of PUIs or patients under investigation nor those who have tested negative," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the Director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, at the CDC. "With more and more testing done at states, these numbers would not be representative of the testing being done nationally. States are reporting results quickly and even — states are reporting results quickly and in the event of a discrepancy between CDC and state case counts, the state case counts should always be considered more up to date."

A coronavirus (COVID-19) test kit from the CDC.

Mistakes were made

Faulty test kits and internal divisions over how to respond the spread of the virus in the United States hamstrung early efforts to get an accurate picture of how rapidly the virus was moving through the population, according to multiple reports.

“They’ve simply lost time they can’t make up. You can’t get back six weeks of blindness,” Jeremy Konyndyk, a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development and an Obama-era administration staffer involved in the government's response to the spread of the ebola virus, told The Washington Post. “To the extent that there’s someone to blame here, the blame is on poor, chaotic management from the White House and failure to acknowledge the big picture.”

There is a world in which a coordinated U.S. response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which the Chinese government first reported to the World Health Organization in late December, would have been led by the global health security team within the National Security Council, but that group was dissolved in 2018 by the National Security Advisor at the time, John Bolton.

In that world, perhaps the U.S. could have ramped up the production and acquisition of testing kits, provisioned facilities in communities deemed to be more at-risk with the necessary equipment, and issued emergency authorizations to enable public institutions to administer tests without undergoing formal approval processes. In that world, the CDC would not have needed to impose severe restrictions on who could be tested for the virus, because they would not have needed to limit the number of tests they could conduct to only the most pressing -- or obvious -- cases.