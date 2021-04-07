U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

U.S. restores assistance for Palestinians, to provide $235 million in aid

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - The United States plans to restart economic, development and humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

Blinken announced a package including $150 million in humanitarian assistance for the United Nations relief agency UNRWA, $75 million in economic and development assistance in the West Bank and Gaza and $10 million for peacebuilding programs through the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to the statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Daphne Psaledakis)

  • Nuvocargo raises $12M to digitize the freight logistics industry

    Despite hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of goods flowing across the U.S.-Mexican border each year, the freight industry has remained analog — each side of the border offering up its own maze of bureaucracy. Nuvocargo, a digital logistics platform for cross-border trade, is trying to modernize the process. The company offers an all-in-one service that rolls freight forwarding, customs brokerage, cargo insurance and even trade financing into one UI-friendly software and app.

  • Beyond the Pandemic: London's financial hub seeks a rebirth

    On the surface, London’s financial district appears to be a shell of its former self. Developers of the tower, called 8 Bishopsgate, are confident that when construction ends late next year, workers and firms will return to fill all 50 floors of the gleaming new office space. When the coronavirus struck, nearly 540,000 workers vanished almost overnight from the business hub, known as the City of London, or simply “the City.”

  • Fitness Brand Peloton Interactive Stock Earns 84 RS Rating; Shows Market Leadership

    Peloton Interactive Cl A shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 80 to 84.

  • Keon Johnson is 2nd Vols player to declare for NBA draft

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee freshman guard Keon Johnson says he's declaring for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent, becoming the Vols' second freshman to leave after one season. Johnson announced his decision Wednesday on social media, saying he has been thinking, praying and consulting with family and coaches since Tennessee's season ended in a first-round loss to Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament. ''I am forever thankful to God for blessing me with talents, surrounding me with a solid support system and positioning me to take this next big step,'' Johnson wrote.

  • Mexican unicorn Kavak raises a $485M Series D at a $4B valuation.

    Kavak, the Mexican startup that’s disrupted the used car market in Mexico and Argentina, today announced its Series D of $485 million, which now values the company at $4 billion. Kavak is now one of the top five highest-valued startups in Latin America. The round was led by D1 Capital Partners, Founders Fund, Ribbit, and BOND, and brings Kavak’s total capital raised to date to more than $900 million.

  • Jill Biden announces plans to aid military families in next phase of her agenda

    After a month of listening sessions, first lady Jill Biden will announce a set of priority actions to aid military families.

  • JP Morgan boss plans for 'significantly' less office space

    Jamie Dimon's shareholder letter includes thoughts on home working and Brexit - Europe has "upper hand".

  • Applied Materials Analyst Meeting Leaves Wall Street Upbeat on Chip Manufacturing

    As a supplier of semiconductor-production gear, Applied Materials is a popular play on the chip shortage. Despite a selloff after the company's first analysts day in years, Wall Street says the future is bright.

  • Pence launches new group as Trump aides line up new roles

    Former Vice President Mike Pence launched a new advocacy group on Wednesday as he and other Trump officials look to boost their post-White House plans. Pence's Advancing American Freedom, which could serve as a springboard for his own presidential campaign, will aim to promote the Trump administration’s achievements and work as a counterpoint to the Biden agenda. The new group is one of several launched in recent weeks by former aides of President Donald Trump.

  • Iraqi PM grapples with militia threat as talks with US start

    Iraq’s prime minister asked Iran's leaders to rein in Iran-backed militias in Iraq and in a strongly worded message to Tehran, suggested he would confront the factions, two Iraqi officials said Wednesday. Mustafa al-Kadhimi's statement came as the third round of strategic talks with Washington got under way, the first under President Joe Biden. The talks — held virtually because of the pandemic — began in June and are expected to center on an array of issues, including the presence of remaining U.S. combat forces in Iraq and Iran-backed groups acting outside of state authority.

  • Intel Has a New Data-Center Chip, and Credit Suisse Says the Stock Is a Steal

    The semiconductor manufacturer officially launched its "Ice Lake" server chips. Shipments began in the first quarter.

  • Here's another sign the job market is bouncing back from the pandemic

    The number of job openings was up 5.1% in February compared with a year ago before the economic fallout from the pandemic took hold in the U.S.

  • BP Poised to Restart Buybacks After Reaching Debt Goal Early

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it already achieved its $35 billion net-debt target, reaching the threshold at which it has said it can restart share buybacks about a year earlier than expected.The news reflects an accelerated pace of asset sales and improved business performance, with BP’s trading division capitalizing on dramatic moves in energy markets. It marks a potential turning point following a tumultuous year for the industry, in which fuel sales and refining margins were hammered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.So far this year, a “very strong” business performance driven by trading, prices and “resilient operations” has brought borrowings down, the London-based oil giant said Tuesday. Having reached its debt goal, “BP is committed to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders by way of share buybacks.”The move will be a boon to investors, many of whom had seen peer Royal Dutch Shell Plc as being ahead of the game in returning cash to shareholders, having slightly raised its dividend only two quarters after it was slashed. BP cut its payout last August, a policy u-turn after boosting it just a few quarters earlier.BP’s shares rose 3.4% to 299.75 pence as of 9:46 a.m. in London, extending their gain this year to 18%.“Given where the stock price is, we expect more than 60% of surplus free cash flow to be allocated to buybacks,” Oswald Clint, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd., said in research note. The energy company also made a strong profit from liquefied natural gas trading in the first quarter, he said.Energy ShiftWhile the market welcomed BP’s announcement, the firm’s value is still down by a third from pre-pandemic levels. That reflects struggles on several fronts, from the lingering effects of the virus crisis to the overhaul of the business amid the energy transition. BP has labored over the past year to convince investors that it can generate high returns while slashing emissions and ramping up clean-energy investments.It’s also selling a raft of assets -- including a stake in a large Omani gas project and an interest in data firm Palantir Technologies Inc. -- and plans to offload $25 billion worth by 2025. BP received around $4.7 billion from disposals in the quarter through March, and now expects such proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of its $4 billion to $6 billion range, it said Tuesday.See also: BP Is Said to Field Final Offers for North Sea Energy AssetsBP is among a number of oil majors and independent commodity trading houses to profit from the large swings in prices during the pandemic. The company doesn’t break down how much money its trading unit makes, but Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has said the division will be key in boosting returns from investments in renewables, which are typically 5% to 6%.BP’s net debt at the end of 2020 was $38.9 billion. It said at the time that the figure would likely increase in the first half of 2021. In February, BP estimated that it would meet its $35 billion debt target between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.There’ll be a further update on debt and buyback plans at BP’s first-quarter results on April 27.(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon shares his thoughts on remote work

    In his latest annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon offered thoughts on how the US economy will boom after the pandemic thanks to excess savings, huge deficit spending, a new potential infrastructure bill, and the success of Covid-19 vaccinations. While many JPMorgan Chase employees, particularly, those in Chase bank branches, will continue to work in-person, Dimon says the company will continue have a mix of in-office, hybrid, and fully remote workers, with perhaps up to 10% of the company’s workforce—or about 25,000 employees— in “very specific roles” working full time from home. JPMorgan was able to quickly set up employees from call centers to trading desks to do their work from home, Dimon notes, saying, “We learned that we could function virtually with Zoom and Cisco and maintain productivity, at least in the short run.”

  • Global Markets: Wall Street edges up, Treasury yields consolidate in advance of Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks were modestly higher, while Treasury yields pressed "pause" on Wednesday in anticipation of the afternoon release of the Federal Reserve's minutes, which investors will dissect for clues regarding the central bank's economic outlook. "The market is on hold until we get some indication from the Fed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting later on Wednesday, which will be parsed for any changes in its economic outlook and clues as to when it expects to tighten its accommodative stance.

  • S&P 500 resumes record run on economic rebound hopes

    The S&P 500 hit a record high for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as economy-linked and tech stocks gained ground on confidence that the U.S. economy is on its path to a roaring rebound. Among major S&P sectors, energy, consumer discretionary and consumer staples outperformed. The S&P 500 and the Dow reached record levels with the CBOE volatility index retreating to pre-pandemic lows, driven by fiscal stimulus packages and swift COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States that led to blowout employment as well as service sector reports for March.

  • Greensill Bank’s Administrator Wins Australian Asset Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- A German lawyer handling the insolvency of Greensill Capital’s bank unit won a request to freeze the collapsed lender’s Australian assets, as part of an effort to cooperate with counterparts to recover as much as possible for the supply-chain finance firm’s creditors.Michael Frege had submitted an application to the Federal Court of Australia on March 31 asking for the court to hand over insolvency proceedings on the business to the German unit, where the entity has its “main interest,” according to court documents. The administrator also filed a lawsuit in London last week to safeguard the position of the bank, which collected deposits from German investors and has liabilities estimated to exceed 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion), according to the filing.A group of lenders that runs a deposit insurance fund is seeking 2 billion euros from Greensill Bank while uninsured depositors also want their money back.The case makes no mention of Greensill’s Australian holding company, Greensill Capital Pty Ltd, which is based in founder Lex Greensill’s hometown of Bundaberg, Queensland.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Activists Get Their Moment With $21 Billion Toshiba Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- The surprise takeover bid for Toshiba Corp. is a palpable demonstration of the growing influence in corporate Japan of activist investors, who have gone from largely impotent onlookers to kingmakers in the space of just a few years.The offer from CVC Capital Partners, while still in the early stages, comes just weeks after Toshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani lost a landmark shareholder vote, forcing an independent investigation into alleged issues with voting at its annual general meeting last year.That loss has piled pressure on Kurumatani, who barely won re-election at last year’s meeting and is seen as unlikely to survive another. The vote was triggered by Toshiba’s largest shareholder, the secretive Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management.Any deal for Toshiba faces legal hurdles, and analysts say that investors such as Effissimo would likely insist on a substantial premium from Tuesday’s closing price. But the episode shows that the influence of activism in Japan is becoming hard to deny.“There have been false dawns before,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “But activism is taking hold now.”Flexing MusclesCVC offered about 5,000 yen per share in its buyout proposal, according to a Toshiba executive. A bid at that level would value Toshiba at about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion) and represent a 31% premium to its last close before news of the bid emerged, data compiled by Bloomberg show.That would make it the largest private equity-led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. Toshiba’s board plans to form a special committee to consider the proposal, said the executive, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.While there are many hurdles to a deal taking place, Toshiba shares rose by their daily limit of 18% to 4,530 yen per share at the close in Tokyo.“Considerable value would be created simply by simplifying ownership and clarifying governance by taking the company private,” said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “Precisely because of that, one would very much hope that this is a case where Toshiba will be open to other bids, by both other PE firms as well as strategic acquirers.”Activist investors have increasingly been flexing their muscle in Japan in recent years, as corporate governance reforms promoting shareholder value have meant management can no longer dismiss such pressure. Tokyo Dome Corp. will be delisted this month after acquisition by a white knight last year to fend off pressure from activist investor Oasis Management Co.Once a storied name in Japan, Toshiba has faded dramatically since its glory days after years of management missteps and scandal. The conglomerate invented flash memory three decades ago, but it was forced to sell most of its prized chip business in 2018 because of losses in its nuclear-power operation. That deal led to an infusion of cash -- but also a large contingent of more vocal shareholders. Last week, Singapore fund 3D Investment Partners became the latest investor to say it may make make proposals to management, boosting its stake to more than 7%.“Any successes of this nature will probably snowball and lead to more activity,” said Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd. “There is a sense that a large part of Japan’s industrial base is being run inefficiently, resulting in apparent undervaluation of Japanese conglomerates.”Kioxia OptionsOne open question for Toshiba is the future of Kioxia Holdings Corp., its former memory-chip division in which its still holds the biggest stake. Kioxia is focused on going public as soon as this summer in an IPO that could value the business at more than $36 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Alternatively, Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each to be interested in acquiring the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported.If Toshiba secures a reasonable market valuation for Kioxia, and its core businesses attract multiples similar to those of its Japan peers, Thong said he sees scope for over 1 trillion yen of shareholder value creation. That would imply a Toshiba share price of over 6,500 yen per share, while the deal reported by the Nikkei sets the price at about 5,000 yen apiece.Mio Kato of LightStream Research sees a low possibility of the deal going through under current terms, and expects volatile trading for Toshiba’s shares in the near term depending on how things develop. Toshiba’s shareholders, especially activists, will want a rather “steep price,” he wrote in a note published on SmartKarma.Given the sensitivity around several of Toshiba’s bushinesses, including its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, government approval would be required for the deal, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.It’s unclear if a foreign firm such as CVC would be allowed to take control of Toshiba. The relationship between CVC and Toshiba executives -- with Kurumatani a former Japan president and external director Yoshiaki Fujimori still employed by the firm -- has also raised eyebrows.“This could simply be an attempt to buy time for Kurumatani,” Kato said.(Updates with details of bid level from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Gains With Stronger Growth Outlook Allaying Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as a brighter outlook for economic growth and summer travel eased concerns around the impact of a resurgent coronavirus.Futures in New York closed 1.2% higher on Tuesday after easing off session highs as U.S. equities weakened. Oil prices remained supported by the International Monetary Fund’s stronger global growth forecast of a 6% expansion this year and the U.S. government’s expectation for rising gasoline demand this summer as Americans get back on the road.“We’ve gotten to a point of somewhat equilibrium,” and the market “is in an in-between spot,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “To maintain gains, we’re going to have to see the economy pick up and energy demand continue to rise.”Prices were little changed after the American Petroleum Institute was said to report that U.S. oil inventories fell 2.62 million barrels last week. The report also showed a nearly 4.6 million-barrel gain in gasoline stockpiles, while distillate supplies also rose.Oil rallied 22% in the first quarter as the rollout of vaccines spurred optimism that demand would rebound, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies kept a tight rein on supply. While the consumption recovery in countries like the U.S. is picking up steam, the global rebound remains shaky. In India, state-run refiners are looking to buy less crude from Saudi Arabia as demand in the Asian nation is poised to dip amid a resurgence of Covid-19, and relations between the two countries sour over prices.“With supply-side support dwindled, marginal price action in oil markets will now shift to demand dynamics, without as much of a safety blanket from the supply side,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note. “While the demand outlook is expected to improve substantially into the second half of the year, and should keep markets on a tightening path, near term markets are likely to be balanced rather than in hefty deficits as they have been,” weighing on prices.Meanwhile, investors are also watching whether a nuclear deal with Iran is resurrected. Iran said multiparty talks in Vienna were “constructive,” though the chances of a breakthrough are seen by analysts as slim. Diplomats will meet again in Vienna on Friday to continue negotiations, lead Iranian negotiator Abbas Araghchi said.The oil market’s bullish backwardation structure has flattened in recent weeks, with the closely-watched spread between the nearest December contracts down by over $2 a barrel from its March peak. The decline suggests weakening expectations for the health of the market.Still, in the U.S., gasoline demand is expected to clock in at about 13% higher this summer compared to last, although not yet back at 2019 levels, according to the Energy Information Administration.On the supply side, restraint from American shale producers is seen holding firm. In a separate report, the EIA slashed its oil production forecast through next year, while Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said at an online conference that “too much investment” would be required to get domestic output back to a roughly 13 million barrel-a-day peak.See also: The U.S. Cut its Oil Supply Outlook While OPEC+ Boosts OutputFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.