U.S. Robotic Lawn Mower Market to Reach $704.55 Million by 2027, Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers to Grow at the Highest CAGR during the Period – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·6 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The US robotic lawn mowers market is expected to reach 1,140.90 thousand units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.32%.

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. robotic lawn mower market by smart robotic lawnmowers segment has high growth potential in the US region and to reach USD 152.73 million in 2021 and is projected to witness an absolute growth of 110.57% during the forecast period.

U.S. ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)

USD 704.55 Million (2027)

MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT)

1140.90 Thousand Units (2027)

CAGR (VOLUME)

11.32% (2022-2027)

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

LARGEST MARKET

SOUTHERN

SEGMENTS

Lawn Area (Small-Sized, Medium-Sized, and Large Sized), Technology (Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Movers and Smart Robotic Lawn Movers), End User (Residential, Golf Courses & Sports Arenas, Professional Landscaping Services, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

GEOGRAPHY

Unites States (South, West, Midwest, Northeast)

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

  • The popular trend of automation, rising dependence on technology to enhance productivity, and the development of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors provide significant growth opportunities for market vendors. Moreover, the increasing efforts towards minimizing harmful emissions associated with the usage of gasoline/diesel/propane-powered lawn mowers are anticipated to push the market growth.

  • Lawnmowers for small-sized lawn areas (<3000-meter square) hold the highest revenue share in the market. However, lawn mowers for medium-sized lawn areas are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 13.92% (by value) during 2022-2027.

  • The low operating cost and growing demand from golf courses are driving the demand for the product in the market. Moreover, the positive growth forecasts related to the expansion of the landscaping industry is expected to support the market growth.

  • In terms of technology, non-smart lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.58% (by value) during the forecast period.

  • Golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 13.90% and 13.07% by revenue and unit shipment, respectively, during the forecast period.

  • The market consists of various vendors, including Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, and others. There is intense competition among vendors for market share. As a result, many mergers & acquisitions are taking place to expand and improve the offerings to survive in the market.

  • COVID-19 has resulted in various supply chain disruptions that have significantly hampered the sourcing of raw materials. Moreover, there was a fall in demand from the commercial sector due to the poor demand from hotels, resorts, and sports facilities. Also, the travel restrictions and postponement of several sports events during the pandemic resulted in low demand for robotic lawn mowers in the market. However, the increased leisure time pushed the participation of individuals in lawn care activities. It enhanced their outdoor living space, thereby pushing the residential demand for the equipment in the market.

KEY OFFERINGS:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by lawn area, technology, end-user, distribution channel, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 13 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/us-robotic-lawn-mower-market

U.S. ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET – TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

  • In 2022, Husqvarna announced the launch of the commercial robotic lawn mower CEORA™ in 2022, which is ideal for mowing large areas of around 12 acres. The mower is also inbuilt with Exact Positioning Operating System (EPOS) technology that enables the mower to operate without a boundary wire.

  • In 2019, Mean Green Products, an electric lawn mower manufacturer, collaborates with Kobi Company (robotic solution provider), launched an AI-enabled robotic lawnmower called "ATOM" to expand their product portfolio in autonomous mowers.

  • Voice command technology is becoming popular among robotic mowers. Several vendors are incorporating voice assistant technology in their robotic mowers to tap the market potential for the same.

  • Robotic lawn mowers are installed with sensors to identify the perimeter wire and avoid crossing the mowing area. The sensor needs to be strong enough to pick the underground magnetic cable.

  • Vendors are increasingly taking initiatives and investing a significant amount in R&D for the design and development of smart robotic lawnmowers to meet the continuously growing demand.

U.S. ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Lawn Area

  • Small Sized

  • Medium Sized

  • Large Sized

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Movers

  • Smart Robotic Lawn Movers

Market Segmentation by End-User

  • Residential

  • Golf Courses & Sport Arenas

  • Professional Landscaping Services

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • South

  • West

  • Midwest

  • Northeast

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/us-robotic-lawn-mower-market

U.S. ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET – COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing the portfolio of their establishments to drive growth. However, certain global vendors have entered the niche segment. For instance, Husqvarna has launched high-end robotic lawn mowers (Automower 450x costs about $3,500). Some vendors manufacture lawn and garden care equipment across categories (such as Husqvarna, Robert Bosch, and STIGA (earlier Global Garden Products), yet others serve only in a single category (such as Friendly Robotics or Robomow; acquired by MTD Products in 2017). For instance, Husqvarna, STIGA, and Robert Bosch have a large number of brands of various product lines of gardening products in both the corded and cordless battery-operated equipment categories. These key market players compete in terms of services, product availability, price, technology, quality, efficiency, and product effectiveness.

Major Vendors

  • Honda Power Equipment

  • Husqvarna Group

  • MTD Products

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • STIGA S.p.A

  • Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • Deere & Company

  • Future GenRobots

  • Greenworks Tools

  • iRobot

  • Mamibot Manufacturing USA

  • Milagrow HumanTech

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • STIHL

  • The Toro Company

  • Volta

  • Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd

Explore our garden tools profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Content

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide.We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click here to read more

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


