U.S., Russia say held 'intensive and substantive' arms control talks in Geneva

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The United States and Russia have held "intensive and substantive" talks in their second meeting within the Strategic Stability Dialogue framework, a joint statement said on Thursday, aimed at easing tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers.

The two sides have agreed to set up two working groups, which will convene ahead of a third plenary meeting between the two countries. A date for the third gathering was not provided.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a June summit in Geneva to embark on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

