U.S. Sanctions on PDVSA Look Like a De Facto Oil Import Ban

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s decision to impose new sanctions on PDVSA appears to be, in essence, a ban on selling Venezuelan oil to the U.S.

President Donald Trump sanctioned Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA and its central bank on Monday, the latest move to raise pressure on Nicolas Maduro after the U.S. recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. Included in the sanctions are $7 billion in Venezuelan assets and a restriction that would put any payments to PDVSA into specific U.S. accounts.

National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters that the move would reduce the country’s exports by $11 billion over the next year, but it wasn’t clear if he was referring only to U.S. oil imports. The U.S. is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude, but any reduction in purchases may stand to benefit China and India, the second- and third-largest buyers.

The U.S. has sanctioned many individuals at PDVSA previously, but by sanctioning the entire company it effectively prevents U.S. refiners from buying Venezuelan crude after a wind-down period. Also, companies won’t be allowed to export light oil to Venezuela needed to dilute the country’s heavy crude, which will hinder PDVSA’s ability to export its oil.

“This disallows any U.S. persons from dealing with PDVSA,” said Joe McMonigle, energy policy analyst for Hedgeye Risk Management. “Except for the oil that’s already en route on tankers -- that’s already been paid for -- I don’t think there are any exceptions to this policy.”

The restrictions allow for the winding down of “operations or existing contracts” with Petroleos de Venezuela SA through March 29.

Citgo Petroleum, a Houston-based unit of PDVSA, will be able to continue to operate but won’t be allowed to remit money to the Maduro regime. Its proceeds must instead be held in blocked U.S. accounts.

The U.S. is trying to shift control of crude revenues to Guaido, Jim Lucier, managing director of Washington, D.C.-based Capital Alpha Partners LLC, said by email. “The Trump administration is trying to figure out how to make a bank of Guaido work.”

Primary sanctions on U.S.-Venezuela trade of crude and related products are “likely to divert barrels, forcing Maduro to sell at a discount and Gulf refiners to bid logistics premiums,” said Kevin Book with Washington, D.C.-based ClearView Energy Partners LLC.

“I don’t know there will be a lot of options out there,” said McMonigle. “Obviously, Canadian crude is one but they have cut back on their production. Also, Saudi heavy crude is another option but of course the Saudis are now planning further cuts.”

PDVSA is being designated a so-called Specially Designated National, which means that U.S. citizens are generally prohibited from dealing with it. The inclusion in the SDN list is a powerful tool, which Washington last used on several companies linked to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. Russian aluminum giant United Co. Rusal’s inclusion on the SDN roiled global metals markets last year. The Treasury Department lifted sanctions on three firms with ties to Deripaska over the weekend.

