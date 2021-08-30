U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.00
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,433.00
    +30.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,446.50
    +20.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.90
    +9.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.77
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    -2.36 (-12.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9270
    +0.1170 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,669.47
    -860.27 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.09
    +27.19 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

U.S. says North Korea nuclear report shows "urgent need for dialogue" -official

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A U.N. watchdog report that North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor reflects an urgent need for dialogue and the United States is seeking to address the issue with Pyongyang, a senior administration officials said on Monday.

"This report underscores the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy so we can achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the official said. "We continue to seek dialogue with the DPRK so we can address this reported activity and the full range of issues related to denuclearization." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu;)

