U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.88
    +9.01 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,928.07
    +37.83 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,077.71
    +58.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,911.64
    +8.43 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.17
    +0.54 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.70
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.32 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    -0.0087 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0950
    -0.0230 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2663
    -0.0058 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6400
    -0.4740 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,914.87
    -292.21 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    580.41
    -5.41 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.13
    -34.54 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,619.34
    +285.88 (+0.88%)
     

U.S. says it has not blocked chip sales to Middle East

Reuters
Illustration picture of semiconductor chips

(Reuters) - A U.S. Department of Commerce spokesperson on Thursday said the Biden administration "has not blocked chip sales to the Middle East."

The comments come after artificial intelligence chip firms Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices received notifications from U.S. officials about new export licensing requirements to ship chips to some countries in the Middle East. However, neither of those firms said whether they had yet been denied a license to send chips to those countries.

The Commerce Department declined to comment on letters sent to specific companies.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco)