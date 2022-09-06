U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

U.S. says it will press Israel on rules of engagement after Al Jazeera journalist's killing

FILE PHOTO: Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington will press Israel to review its policies and practices on rules of engagement after the Israel Defense Forces concluded that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely shot by an Israeli soldier, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to press Israel directly and closely at the senior-most levels to review its policies and practices on this to ensure that something like this doesn't happen again in the future," Patel said at a regular press briefing.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis)

