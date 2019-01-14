U.S. Says Trade Talks to Continue Even as Trade Representative Is Hit by Shutdown

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said trade negotiations will continue even as the agency implements a backup plan to deal with a lapse in funding amid a partial government shutdown.

USTR is carrying out its contingency plan to respond to the lapse of funding appropriated from Congress, the agency said on Monday. “Excepted personnel will ensure USTR continues to conduct operations, including trade negotiations and enforcement,” it said.

The Trump administration is conducting trade talks on several fronts as President Donald Trump tries to reach deals that are more favorable to the U.S. The administration is trying to reach a lasting truce in its trade war with China, and is on the cusp of beginning formal negotiations with the EU, Japan and U.K.

USTR’s statement doesn’t provide details on how the partial shutdown -- at 24 days, the longest in U.S. history -- will affect individual negotiations.

