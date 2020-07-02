(Bloomberg) -- Mexico overtook Spain in coronavirus deaths and is now the sixth hardest hit nation, while the latest surge in the U.S. spurred areas including New York City and California to pull back on reopenings and more local governments instituted mask requirements.

Apple Inc. will close more stores and McDonald’s Corp. paused resuming dine-in services. Brazil’s lower house approved delaying municipal elections by a month, while delivery staff at the biggest mobile app providers in the nation staged a one-day walkout to demand better working conditions.

An early trial of an experimental vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNtech SE showed promise, winning praise from Wall Street analysts and showing the industry remains on track for having a potential shot by January.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Global cases pass 10.6 million; Deaths top 514,000Young Americans party hard and spread virus fastArizona’s daily death record chips at Pence virus talking pointTourism industry’s losses seen exceeding $1.2 trillionAustralia opens borders for studentsChinese firm jumps to front in vaccine raceHalf of all Mexico Covid tests are positive, highest in the world

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus.

JetBlue Guarantees No Furloughs in Pilot Accord (7:53 a.m. HK)

JetBlue Airways Corp. agreed not to furlough any pilots involuntarily until May 1 in exchange for unspecified contract concessions designed to help the carrier cut expenses.

The deal doesn’t include changes to pay rates or significant modifications in work rules, the JetBlue unit of the Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday in a letter to members. The union said it couldn’t yet disclose short-term changes in portions of its contract from October through April, which will return to normal earlier “if demand for flying recovers.”

N.Z. Health Minister Resigns, Citing Distraction (7:44 a.m. HK)

New Zealand’s Health Minister David Clark has resigned, saying his remaining in the role would be a distraction from the government’s successful response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark came under pressure after twice breaching the nation’s strict lockdown rules by traveling outside his local area to exercise. He offered to resign at the time, but Ardern retained him, saying it wouldn’t be appropriate to change ministers while the pandemic was raging.

“The prime minister made it clear at the time that under normal circumstances she would have accepted that resignation, but she did not want significant disruption to the health system in the middle of the emergency response,” Clark told reporters today.

Top Copper Producer Scales Back as Workers Fall Ill (7:38 a.m. HK)

BHP Group announced plans to scale back one of its copper mines in Chile, while unions in the country push for safer conditions as more workers fall ill. In the first mining cutback since Covid-19 infections began to explode in Chile six weeks ago, BHP said its Cerro Colorado operation will “significantly” reduce activities and trim its workforce.

Cerro Colorado is small and has a short mine life, but the decision stokes concerns over whether the top copper-producing nation can maintain output at high levels as the virus spreads.

Brazil Delays Municipal Election By a Month (7:13 a.m. HK)

Brazil delayed this year’s municipal elections by a month as the country struggles to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil’s lower house of congress approved on Wednesday a constitutional amendment to postpone the first round of the election, initially scheduled to October, to November 15. Run-off votes will take place on November 29th. The proposal, which had already been approved by the Senate, is ready to be signed into law by the president of Congress.

Delivery staff at Brazil’s biggest mobile app providers staged a one-day nationwide walkout Wednesday to demand better working conditions and highlight the country’s increased dependence on the informal labor market. Demands by staffers for apps such as Uber Eats, Rappi, Loggi, and iFood include increased pay per delivery, benefits such as life insurance and coverage for on-the-job injuries, personal protective equipment during the pandemic, and meal vouchers.

Story continues